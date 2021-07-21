Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / F2 Silverstone: Zhou scorches to feature victory over Ticktum
FIA F2 / Silverstone News

Pourchaire reveals ‘crazy’ plan that helped him race at Silverstone

By:

Theo Pourchaire has revealed how close he came to missing the Silverstone FIA Formula 2 round after admitting that two weeks ago he was unable to drive.

Pourchaire reveals ‘crazy’ plan that helped him race at Silverstone

The Sauber Formula 1 junior driver was involved in a race against time to be fit for last weekend’s British Grand Prix support races, after fracturing his left arm in an opening lap F2 crash in Baku last month.

French rookie Pourchaire has enjoyed a strong start to the season, highlighted by becoming F2’s youngest ever pole-sitter and race winner at Monaco in May.

With his eyes set on competing for the title, the 17-year-old was desperate not to miss Silverstone which he believed would have ended his championship aspirations.

Despite doctors stating that it wouldn’t be possible for him to drive, the ART Grand Prix driver managed to compete at Silverstone, scoring points in two of the three races, after undergoing number of treatments on his arm.

PLUS: The making of an F1 hopeful re-writing the F2 record books

After finishing fifth in race one, he slipped to tenth in race two before taking eighth in the Silverstone feature race.

Reflecting on the recovery during an interview on Motorsport.TV's ‘This Week with Will Buxton’ show, Pourchaire explained that the weeks building up to the event had been “crazy”.

“That was a crazy last five weeks,” said Pourchaire.

“It was really difficult mentally because two weeks ago I was immobilised again, my hand was immobilised and I couldn’t drive. All the doctors told me it is not going to be possible to drive at Silverstone.

Theo Pourchaire with his arm in a sling after his Baku crash

Theo Pourchaire with his arm in a sling after his Baku crash

“But I was like, 'No, I need to drive at Silverstone and score points', because otherwise the championship would be finished for me.

“We have only eight rounds and three races per weekend, [so ]if all my competitors score a lot of points it is finished for me.

“I wanted to be back at Silverstone and we did a lot of things on my arm - a lot of technical things, I don’t know know exactly - but it worked. That was the most important thing.”

Pourchaire currently sits sixth in the championship standings, 43 points adrift of Oscar Piastri, who has a five-point advantage over fellow Alpine Academy driver Guanyu Zhou.

The championship has a month's break before resuming at Monza on 10-12 September in support of the Italian Grand Prix.

shares
comments

Related video

F2 Silverstone: Zhou scorches to feature victory over Ticktum

Previous article

F2 Silverstone: Zhou scorches to feature victory over Ticktum
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

The details at the heart of the Hamilton/Verstappen debate

5 h
2
Formula 1

Horner: "Unacceptable" for F1 team bosses to be allowed to lobby stewards

5 h
3
Formula 1

McLaren set for boost in Ferrari F1 fight with Hungarian GP upgrades

2 h
4
BTCC

What could have been: When a dream BTCC deal turned sour

4 h
5
Formula 1

The off-track considerations that led to F1’s Hamilton/Verstappen Silverstone shunt

2 h
Latest news
Pourchaire reveals ‘crazy’ plan that helped him race at Silverstone
F2

Pourchaire reveals ‘crazy’ plan that helped him race at Silverstone

1m
F2 Silverstone: Zhou scorches to feature victory over Ticktum
F2

F2 Silverstone: Zhou scorches to feature victory over Ticktum

Jul 18, 2021
F2 Silverstone: Verschoor converts pole to take first win
F2

F2 Silverstone: Verschoor converts pole to take first win

Jul 17, 2021
F2 Silverstone: Shwartzman wins opener from Vips
F2

F2 Silverstone: Shwartzman wins opener from Vips

Jul 17, 2021
F2 Silverstone: Piastri takes first pole position ahead of Zhou
F2

F2 Silverstone: Piastri takes first pole position ahead of Zhou

Jul 16, 2021
Tom Howard More
Tom Howard
Breen hopes Estonia performance sent a message to WRC teams Rally Estonia
WRC

Breen hopes Estonia performance sent a message to WRC teams

WRC Estonia: The Good, The Bad and a Record-breaker Rally Estonia
WRC

WRC Estonia: The Good, The Bad and a Record-breaker

How Finland’s newest rally hero made WRC history in Estonia Rally Estonia Plus
WRC

How Finland’s newest rally hero made WRC history in Estonia

Trending Today

The details at the heart of the Hamilton/Verstappen debate
Formula 1 Formula 1

The details at the heart of the Hamilton/Verstappen debate

Horner: "Unacceptable" for F1 team bosses to be allowed to lobby stewards
Formula 1 Formula 1

Horner: "Unacceptable" for F1 team bosses to be allowed to lobby stewards

McLaren set for boost in Ferrari F1 fight with Hungarian GP upgrades
Formula 1 Formula 1

McLaren set for boost in Ferrari F1 fight with Hungarian GP upgrades

What could have been: When a dream BTCC deal turned sour
BTCC BTCC

What could have been: When a dream BTCC deal turned sour

The off-track considerations that led to F1’s Hamilton/Verstappen Silverstone shunt Plus
Formula 1 Formula 1

The off-track considerations that led to F1’s Hamilton/Verstappen Silverstone shunt

How to become a Director of Engineering in F1 – Qualifications, skills & more
Formula 1 Formula 1

How to become a Director of Engineering in F1 – Qualifications, skills & more

International Court of Appeal upholds Corberi’s 15-year kart ban
General General

International Court of Appeal upholds Corberi’s 15-year kart ban

Will 2022's all-new cars look like F1's concept model? Plus
Formula 1 Formula 1

Will 2022's all-new cars look like F1's concept model?

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
How Red Bull's next F1 hopeful turned around his season Plus

How Red Bull's next F1 hopeful turned around his season

Having impressed in Formula 3, Juri Vips looked to be next cab off the rank in Red Bull's prestigious Junior Team before his 2020 schedule was dealt a heavy blow by the COVID-19 pandemic. After a tough start to life in Formula 2, Vips is showing signs of a recovery - could he be the first Estonian to reach Formula 1?

FIA F2
Jun 14, 2021
The making of an F1 hopeful re-writing the F2 record books Plus

The making of an F1 hopeful re-writing the F2 record books

He'd marked himself out as a star of the future in last year's FIA Formula 3 championship, but 17-year-old Theo Pourchaire underlined his credentials by winning his first Formula 2 race in the Monaco feature. Sauber junior status gives him a clear route to the top, but with wisdom beyond his years, he's not getting caught up in his own hype

FIA F2
Jun 3, 2021
The 10 greatest F2 races contested by F1 drivers Plus

The 10 greatest F2 races contested by F1 drivers

Formula 2 used to be about more than providing a stepping stone to F1. For three decades it often provided another setting for the world’s best to fight it out. Autosport picks out the very best races

FIA F2
May 16, 2021
The F1 hopeful living two lives to keep his dream alive Plus

The F1 hopeful living two lives to keep his dream alive

Having lost his backing from Red Bull, Richard Verschoor has had to graft to continue his ascent up the single-seater ladder. An impressive Formula 2 debut in Bahrain, despite the lateness of his deal, shows his unorthodox approach is paying dividends

FIA F2
Apr 22, 2021
Was Formula 2’s radical format switch a success? Plus

Was Formula 2’s radical format switch a success?

Going into the 2021 Formula 2 season the biggest talking point wasn’t about any drivers or teams, but the new race weekend format. Created partly out of financial necessity but also to spice up the action, the Bahrain opener provided a snapshot of the positives and negatives to come

FIA F2
Apr 4, 2021
Why 2021 is make-or-break for the driver F1 needs Plus

Why 2021 is make-or-break for the driver F1 needs

He was tipped for glory in FIA Formula 2 last year, but was hampered by reliability woes at inopportune moments. Guanyu Zhou knows he won't get too many more chances if he is to become China's first F1 driver, with fierce competition within the ranks of Alpine's junior stable

FIA F2
Mar 25, 2021
How Schumacher Jr earned his Haas F1 chance Plus

How Schumacher Jr earned his Haas F1 chance

Michael Schumacher may have won seven Formula 1 titles, but he didn't even compete for a crown at the second tier. Son Mick put that right in 2020, and proved to Ferrari that he was deserving of a shot at motorsport's elite category in 2021

FIA F2
Jan 9, 2021
The quintet giving Ferrari a tough decision to make Plus

The quintet giving Ferrari a tough decision to make

The Ferrari Driver Academy earned a podium sweep in the first Formula 2 race of the new decade in Austria last weekend. The battle between 'the FDA five' is set to be one of the major subplots of the season, but who has the best F1 prospects for 2021?

FIA F2
Jul 8, 2020

Latest news

Pourchaire reveals ‘crazy’ plan that helped him race at Silverstone
FIA F2 FIA F2

Pourchaire reveals ‘crazy’ plan that helped him race at Silverstone

F2 Silverstone: Zhou scorches to feature victory over Ticktum
FIA F2 FIA F2

F2 Silverstone: Zhou scorches to feature victory over Ticktum

F2 Silverstone: Verschoor converts pole to take first win
FIA F2 FIA F2

F2 Silverstone: Verschoor converts pole to take first win

F2 Silverstone: Shwartzman wins opener from Vips
FIA F2 FIA F2

F2 Silverstone: Shwartzman wins opener from Vips

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.