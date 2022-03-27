Tickets Subscribe
FIA F2 / Jeddah Race report

F2 Saudi Arabia: Drugovich takes dominant win from Verschoor

Felipe Drugovich took a dominant FIA Formula 2 feature race win in Saudi Arabia which has given him the championship lead.

Megan White
By:
The MP Motorsport driver, who started on pole, resisted a challenge from Richard Verschoor at the start before breaking clear of DRS in the early stages.

Having started on the soft tyres, a smooth pitstop on lap nine to switch to Pirelli’s medium compound returned him to the track in 14th and retaining the net race lead.

Though a rapid Verschoor looked to be closing in on the last laps, the Brazilian held on to take his fourth series victory.

Verschoor, driving for Trident, sealed second place, where he started, with Jehan Daruvala’s incredible charge from 14th securing him the third podium place for Prema Racing.

Jake Hughes, who was stripped of his sprint race podium on Saturday after stewards found a “technical non-conformity” on his car, took fourth place for Van Amersfoort Racing after a dive past Marcus Armstrong round the final corner on lap 24.

Despite the chaos of Saturday’s sprint race, the feature race ran largely without incident.

There was a brief yellow flag on lap seven, as Theo Pourchaire lost gears on his ART Grand Prix-run car, but he was able to coax it back to the pits to retire. A last-lap yellow flag also came courtesy of a spin from Frederik Vesti at Turn 1, but did not interrupt running for most of the field.

Start action

Start action

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Heartbreak came for sprint race winner Liam Lawson when he pitted from fourth, with a loose wheel ending his race.

Daruvala took seventh from Armstrong on lap 18, giving him net third place, with the Hitech driver struggling after an early pitstop and eventually finishing fifth.

Dennis Hauger led part of the race on his alternate strategy for Prema, staying out in front while the rest of the pack pitted. He eventually stopped on lap 23 for the soft tyre, taking sixth place despite a huge lock up coming out of the pits.

Hauger had looked set to win Saturday’s sprint before a bizarre incident involving race control which left him in 12th place.

Jack Doohan, who was stripped of his third place start after the team was unable to supply enough fuel from his car following qualifying, was forced to start at the back. But a long first stint, pitting on lap 24 for the soft tyres, allowed him to take ninth place, as well as the extra point for the fastest lap.

Charouz Racing driver Cem Bolukbasi was ruled out of the race after suffering a concussion during Friday’s practice session, while significant damage caused to Amaury Cordeel’s Van Amersfoort Racing-run car in a sprint race crash meant he was unable to participate.

F2 Saudi Arabia feature race results

Cla Driver Laps Gap
1 Brazil Felipe Drugovich 27  
2 Netherlands Richard Verschoor 27 2.300
3 India Jehan Daruvala 27 15.300
4 United Kingdom Jake Hughes 27 19.100
5 New Zealand Marcus Armstrong 27 20.500
6 Norway Dennis Hauger 27 21.000
7 Ayumu Iwasa 27 27.100
8 Israel Roy Nissany 27 28.400
9 Australia Jack Doohan 27 28.800
10 Estonia Jüri Vips 27 32.100
11 Brazil Enzo Fittipaldi 27 32.600
12 United States Logan Sargeant 27 37.600
13 Australia Calan Williams 27 38.200
14 Switzerland Clement Novalak 27 42.300
15 Switzerland Ralph Boschung 27 47.600
16 United Kingdom Olli Caldwell 27 48.700
17 Japan Marino Sato 27 50.300
  Denmark Frederik Vesti 26  
  New Zealand Liam Lawson 9  
  France Theo Pourchaire 26 1 Lap
