Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / Hughes stripped of F2 Saudi Arabia sprint race podium
FIA F2 / Jeddah News

FIA explains rejection of Prema appeal into Jeddah F2 sprint result

The FIA has rejected Prema’s appeal into the FIA Formula 2 sprint race result in Saudi Arabia after a bizarre incident involving Dennis Hauger following the first safety car restart.

Megan White
By:
FIA explains rejection of Prema appeal into Jeddah F2 sprint result

Drivers were instructed to head through the pitlane following a crash involving Jack Doohan and Logan Sargeant exiting the final corner, but the call was reversed 22 seconds later with a second message from race control on the timing screens that said the pitlane was being closed.

But Prema driver Hauger - who had led the race from pole - followed the first instruction and fell down the field to 12th as the rest of the field stayed out. To add insult to injury, the reigning FIA F3 champion was then handed a 10-second stop-and-go penalty and ultimately finished last.

His team protested the race result and claimed that, in its radio discussion with race director Rui Marques after the messages had been posted, it had been told that the cars would go through pit lane so told Hauger to do so.

Prema argued that the move which dropped Hauger down the grid was “because they followed the directions of the race director” and asked that the classification be revised to reflect the on-track order before the safety car.

In its post-race press release, Prema said: “The early part of the race saw the safety-car on-track twice.

“During the second neutralisation, the race control monitor instructed the teams to go through the pit-lane. A few seconds later, a contradictory message reported that the pit-lane was closed.

“After the pit-lane closed message, the team asked the race director for clarification, and the race director reiterated that the cars had to go through the pit-lane.

“Hauger complied with the order, but he was the only driver to do so, which caused him to lose the lead. In addition to that, he was later penalised with a 10-second stop and go which demoted him to P18.”

Read Also:
Hauger lost a likely win amid the confusion

Hauger lost a likely win amid the confusion

Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool

But the FIA rejected the protest, saying the issuance of two messages in quick succession “simply reflected the normal flow of information in a racing incident” and that the closing of the pit entry superseded Marques's conversation with Prema about the cars going through pit lane, "as it was an official communication to all teams".

It explained that the second message, informing cars not to go through the pitlane, came after video footage of the incident showed its position, which “did not necessitate taking the field through the pit lane and, in fact, required that the Pit Lane be closed due to blockage on the left side of the track prior to pit entry.”

In its report, the FIA said: “The race director, via the official forms of communication noted above, notified all teams of the status of the pit entry as he knew it, throughout the incident in question.

“For a full minute after Prema felt they had been told to have their cars go through the pit lane, timing page three (available to them) and the pit entry status boards at T27 and on the main straight (available to the driver when he arrived on the scene) showed the pit entry was closed, yet they took no action to clarify the situation further with the race director or communicate further with their driver.

“The driver of Car 1 [Hauger] admitted that he saw the pit entry signs showed closed and pitted anyway at the direction of the Team. He did not query the Team again when he saw the closed signs.

“No other cars in the field, including the other Prema car, followed Car 1 (the leader) into the pit entry. Car 1 was assessed a 10 second stop and go penalty for entering the pit lane when the pit entry was closed.

“This penalty by regulation is non-appealable. A protest of the classification, such as this, is not an appropriate means to attempt to reverse such a penalty.

“No regulations were breached by the race director or other race control personnel in their handling of the incident in question, as acknowledged by Prema.

“In the course of their actions they properly adjusted their methods of dealing with the incident on track in accordance with the conditions as they knew them and as they evolved.”

shares
comments
Hughes stripped of F2 Saudi Arabia sprint race podium
Previous article

Hughes stripped of F2 Saudi Arabia sprint race podium
Load comments
Megan White More
Megan White
Ricciardo handed three-place F1 grid penalty for impeding Ocon Saudi Arabian GP
Formula 1

Ricciardo handed three-place F1 grid penalty for impeding Ocon

Hughes stripped of F2 Saudi Arabia sprint race podium Jeddah
FIA F2

Hughes stripped of F2 Saudi Arabia sprint race podium

The British trio hunting for F3 title glory Bahrain Plus
FIA F3

The British trio hunting for F3 title glory

Latest news

FIA explains rejection of Prema appeal into Jeddah F2 sprint result
FIA F2 FIA F2

FIA explains rejection of Prema appeal into Jeddah F2 sprint result

Hughes stripped of F2 Saudi Arabia sprint race podium
FIA F2 FIA F2

Hughes stripped of F2 Saudi Arabia sprint race podium

F2 Saudi Arabia: Lawson battles to victory in chaotic Jeddah sprint
FIA F2 FIA F2

F2 Saudi Arabia: Lawson battles to victory in chaotic Jeddah sprint

Doohan stripped of F2 Saudi Arabia qualifying times, loses P3 start
FIA F2 FIA F2

Doohan stripped of F2 Saudi Arabia qualifying times, loses P3 start

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The Red Bull junior aiming to emulate Piastri in F2 Plus

The Red Bull junior aiming to emulate Piastri in F2

Norwegian talent Dennis Hauger has a tough act to follow in Oscar Piastri’s footsteps on his graduation to F2 as the reigning F3 champion with Prema. Here’s what he makes of the task ahead of him

FIA F2
Mar 16, 2022
The other Mercedes F1 young gun facing a big 2022 Plus

The other Mercedes F1 young gun facing a big 2022

With a disappointing 2021 season behind him, Frederik Vesti makes the move up to FIA Formula 2 with a reinvigorated sense of determination. Could this finally be the breakthrough year for the talented Mercedes junior?

FIA F2
Mar 14, 2022
Ranking the 10 best drivers of an F1 junior series stalwart Plus

Ranking the 10 best drivers of an F1 junior series stalwart

DAMS has been one of the most prolific teams below Formula 1 since its foundation in 1989, launching 32 drivers into grand prix racing. Following the team's sale to ex-F1 racer Charles Pic, formally closing the book on the ownership of the Driot family, Autosport picks out its 10 best drivers during their spell with the team

FIA F2
Feb 27, 2022
How an F2 enigma hopes ‘coming home’ can reopen doors to F1 Plus

How an F2 enigma hopes ‘coming home’ can reopen doors to F1

After a disappointing 2021, Marcus Armstrong is returning to FIA Formula 2 for another shot at the title in 2022 with Hitech – this time without the backing of Ferrari. This year, he says, he’s ready to give it his all in a last-shot bid to reach Formula 1

FIA F2
Feb 19, 2022
The hardships that haven’t dented an F2 rookie’s American F1 dream Plus

The hardships that haven’t dented an F2 rookie’s American F1 dream

Faced with no options for 2021, Logan Sargeant’s Formula 1 dreams looked set to crumble. But a last-minute Formula 3 seat and a strong season secured him an F1 junior berth and a Formula 2 drive for 2022. He told Autosport how his transformative season has affected both his personality and his future

FIA F2
Jan 29, 2022
Ranking the top 10 F2 and F3 drivers of 2021 Plus

Ranking the top 10 F2 and F3 drivers of 2021

With a veritable feast of feeder series talent in 2021, FIA Formula 2 and Formula 3 produced some of its most exciting racing yet. Although Prema Racing drivers once again dominated the respective series, drivers from other teams also stole the limelight to mark themselves out as stars of the future, or validate their highly-regarded standing

FIA F2
Dec 22, 2021
How Prema continued its dominance of F1's junior ladder in 2021 Plus

How Prema continued its dominance of F1's junior ladder in 2021

Taking three of the four titles and producing two outstanding champions in the process, Prema Racing remained the team to beat in Formula 1's feeder series in 2021. Team boss Rene Rosin reveals the traits that helped Dennis Hauger and Oscar Piastri to come out on top in Formula 3 and Formula 2

FIA F2
Dec 20, 2021
The F1 junior that has run out of places to prove himself Plus

The F1 junior that has run out of places to prove himself

The dominant force of the junior single-seater ranks finds himself without a drive for 2022, but it isn’t stopping Oscar Piastri from plotting his path to the top. With Alpine potentially set for a driver dilemma for 2023, the newly-crowned Formula 2 champion is ready and waiting for his F1 shot

FIA F2
Dec 14, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.