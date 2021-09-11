Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Piastri won't give up on "very slim" chances of 2022 F1 seat
FIA F2 / Monza Race report

F2 Monza: Daruvala dominates to score first win of 2021

By:

Jehan Daruvala took a controlled first FIA Formula 2 win of the season in another action-packed sprint race at Monza.

F2 Monza: Daruvala dominates to score first win of 2021

Starting second on the grid, the Carlin driver took the lead into the first chicane and was never headed thereafter, reaching the chequered flag six seconds ahead of Trident's Bent Viscaal to score his first win since the final round of 2020 in Sakhir.

Second marked Viscaal's best result to date in his rookie F2 campaign, while second-year Prema driver Robert Shwartzman made up for losing out on a race one podium to a post-race time penalty with a strong drive to third.

Liam Lawson took fourth for Hitech, as polesitter David Beckmann slipped back to fifth late on.

Daruvala immediately jumped ahead of series returnee Beckmann - who is replacing Matteo Nannini at Campos Racing for this weekend - at the start, the leading pair pursued by Viscaal and Juri Vips (Hitech), while, further back, race-one podium finisher Christian Lundgaard spun his ART machine.

The race was interrupted by a virtual safety car deployed from laps three to five after HWA Racelab team-mates Jake Hughes and Alessio Deledda collided in the battle for 13th at Turn 1, ending Hughes’ race. Seconds later, Charouz’s Guilherme Samaia lost power at the pitlane entry while attempting to crawl back to the garage.

Daruvala escaped after the restart, as Beckmann began to come under pressure from Viscaal. Eventually that pressure told on lap 19 of 21 as Beckmann ran deep into the escape road at the first chicane.

Beckmann took defensive action when rejoining, a move noted by the stewards as an unsafe rejoin, and briefly tussled with Viscaal before the Dutchman made it through.

On the penultimate lap, Shwartzman stole third from Beckmann into the Ascari chicane before Lawson also moved past - Beckmann ending up just three tenths ahead of Vips at the flag.

Guanyu Zhou, UNI-Virtuosi

Guanyu Zhou, UNI-Virtuosi

Photo by: Formula Motorsport Ltd

Vips had lost fourth to Shwartzman on lap 11 and also fell prey to Lawson, but held off championship leader Oscar Piastri (Prema) to claim sixth, Piastri extending his points lead over fellow Alpine junior Guanyu Zhou (UNI-Virtuosi) in eighth.

After being passed by race one winner Theo Pourchaire on lap three, Piastri regained seventh place on lap 14. Zhou then piled the pressure on Pourchaire and was rewarded with eighth place when the ART driver locked up on lap 17.

Pourchaire eventually slipped to 10th, with Ralph Boschung (Campos) passing late on to finish ninth.

Monza F2 Race 2 Results - 21 laps:

Cla Driver Team Time Gap
1 India Jehan Daruvala United Kingdom Carlin -  
2 Netherlands Bent Viscaal Italy Trident 6.100 6.100
3 Russian Federation Robert Shwartzman Italy Prema Powerteam 9.300 9.300
4 New Zealand Liam Lawson United Kingdom HitechGP 9.900 9.900
5 Germany David Beckmann Spain Campos Racing 10.800 10.800
6 Estonia Jüri Vips United Kingdom HitechGP 11.100 11.100
7 Australia Oscar Piastri Italy Prema Powerteam 11.700 11.700
8 China Guanyu Zhou United Kingdom UNI-Virtuosi 12.200 12.200
9 Switzerland Ralph Boschung Spain Campos Racing 12.900 12.900
10 France Theo Pourchaire France ART Grand Prix 15.400 15.400
11 United Kingdom Dan Ticktum United Kingdom Carlin 15.600 15.600
12 Germany Lirim Zendeli Netherlands MP Motorsport 17.800 17.800
13 Netherlands Richard Verschoor Netherlands MP Motorsport 21.700 21.700
14 Denmark Christian Lundgaard France ART Grand Prix 25.400 25.400
15 New Zealand Marcus Armstrong France DAMS 26.800 26.800
16 Brazil Enzo Fittipaldi Czech Republic Charouz Racing System 33.200 33.200
17 Brazil Felipe Drugovich United Kingdom UNI-Virtuosi 35.300 35.300
18 Israel Roy Nissany France DAMS 40.000 40.000
19 Italy Alessio Deledda HWA Racelab 43.400 43.400
20 Japan Marino Sato Italy Trident 1'22.500 1 Lap
  United Kingdom Jake Hughes HWA Racelab 19 laps  
  Brazil Guilherme Samaia Czech Republic Charouz Racing System 12.000 1 Lap
View full results
shares
comments

Related video

Piastri won't give up on "very slim" chances of 2022 F1 seat

Previous article

Piastri won't give up on "very slim" chances of 2022 F1 seat
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

F1 Italian GP sprint race: What time is it, how to watch it & more

18 h
2
Formula 1

Wolff: ‘Very strict and clear’ clauses in Albon’s contract protect Mercedes

2 h
3
Formula 1

F1 Italian GP: Hamilton leads Mercedes 1-2 in final practice as Sainz crashes

3 h
4
Formula 1

Ricciardo left with "internal rage" after Monza F1 qualifying

6 h
5
Formula 1

Mercedes considering Italian GP grid penalty to expand F1 power unit pool

23 h
Latest news
F2 Monza: Daruvala dominates to score first win of 2021
F2

F2 Monza: Daruvala dominates to score first win of 2021

20m
Piastri won't give up on "very slim" chances of 2022 F1 seat
F1

Piastri won't give up on "very slim" chances of 2022 F1 seat

4 h
F2 Monza: Pourchaire takes second series win in dramatic sprint race
F2

F2 Monza: Pourchaire takes second series win in dramatic sprint race

6 h
F2 Monza: Piastri edges Daruvala to feature race pole
F2

F2 Monza: Piastri edges Daruvala to feature race pole

22 h
F2 Monza: Ticktum tops practice ahead of Pourchaire
F2

F2 Monza: Ticktum tops practice ahead of Pourchaire

Sep 10, 2021
More
Megan White
Piastri won't give up on "very slim" chances of 2022 F1 seat Italian GP
Formula 1

Piastri won't give up on "very slim" chances of 2022 F1 seat

F2 Monza: Pourchaire takes second series win in dramatic sprint race Monza
FIA F2

F2 Monza: Pourchaire takes second series win in dramatic sprint race

How F2 and F3's flawed format changes could prove shortlived Monza Plus
FIA F2

How F2 and F3's flawed format changes could prove shortlived

Jehan Daruvala More
Jehan Daruvala
F3 Barcelona: Daruvala wins to give Prema first weekend clean sweep
FIA F3

F3 Barcelona: Daruvala wins to give Prema first weekend clean sweep

Jehan Daruvala joins Marcus Armstrong at Prema for FIA F3 in 2019
FIA F3

Jehan Daruvala joins Marcus Armstrong at Prema for FIA F3 in 2019

F3 race-winner Jehan Daruvala joins GP3 with MP for Abu Dhabi
FIA F3

F3 race-winner Jehan Daruvala joins GP3 with MP for Abu Dhabi

Trending Today

F1 Italian GP sprint race: What time is it, how to watch it & more
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 Italian GP sprint race: What time is it, how to watch it & more

Wolff: ‘Very strict and clear’ clauses in Albon’s contract protect Mercedes
Formula 1 Formula 1

Wolff: ‘Very strict and clear’ clauses in Albon’s contract protect Mercedes

F1 Italian GP: Hamilton leads Mercedes 1-2 in final practice as Sainz crashes
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 Italian GP: Hamilton leads Mercedes 1-2 in final practice as Sainz crashes

Ricciardo left with "internal rage" after Monza F1 qualifying
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ricciardo left with "internal rage" after Monza F1 qualifying

Mercedes considering Italian GP grid penalty to expand F1 power unit pool
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mercedes considering Italian GP grid penalty to expand F1 power unit pool

Red Bull not ruling out Williams F1 partnership after Albon move
Formula 1 Formula 1

Red Bull not ruling out Williams F1 partnership after Albon move

Zandvoort's banking made Alonso 'sad' about F1's off-camber trend
Formula 1 Formula 1

Zandvoort's banking made Alonso 'sad' about F1's off-camber trend

2021 F1 Italian GP and sprint race session timings and how to watch
Formula 1 Formula 1

2021 F1 Italian GP and sprint race session timings and how to watch

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
How F2 and F3's flawed format changes could prove shortlived Plus

How F2 and F3's flawed format changes could prove shortlived

After a chaotic 2020, marred by the coronavirus pandemic, the FIA brought in radical changes to Formula 2 and 3. But less than 12 months later, there are talks of them being reversed after all did not go to plan…

FIA F2
Sep 9, 2021
The Red Bull F1 junior aiming to defy geographical odds Plus

The Red Bull F1 junior aiming to defy geographical odds

It's a long way from Pukekohe New Zealand to Milton Keynes, but Red Bull's Kiwi protege Liam Lawson has defied plenty of odds to reach the rung below F1. He's endured disappointment since winning on his F2 debut in Bahrain, but is determined to turn his season around and prove himself worthy of a place in F1

FIA F2
Jul 27, 2021
How Red Bull's next F1 hopeful turned around his season Plus

How Red Bull's next F1 hopeful turned around his season

Having impressed in Formula 3, Juri Vips looked to be next cab off the rank in Red Bull's prestigious Junior Team before his 2020 schedule was dealt a heavy blow by the COVID-19 pandemic. After a tough start to life in Formula 2, Vips is showing signs of a recovery - could he be the first Estonian to reach Formula 1?

FIA F2
Jun 14, 2021
The making of an F1 hopeful re-writing the F2 record books Plus

The making of an F1 hopeful re-writing the F2 record books

He'd marked himself out as a star of the future in last year's FIA Formula 3 championship, but 17-year-old Theo Pourchaire underlined his credentials by winning his first Formula 2 race in the Monaco feature. Sauber junior status gives him a clear route to the top, but with wisdom beyond his years, he's not getting caught up in his own hype

FIA F2
Jun 3, 2021
The 10 greatest F2 races contested by F1 drivers Plus

The 10 greatest F2 races contested by F1 drivers

Formula 2 used to be about more than providing a stepping stone to F1. For three decades it often provided another setting for the world’s best to fight it out. Autosport picks out the very best races

FIA F2
May 16, 2021
The F1 hopeful living two lives to keep his dream alive Plus

The F1 hopeful living two lives to keep his dream alive

Having lost his backing from Red Bull, Richard Verschoor has had to graft to continue his ascent up the single-seater ladder. An impressive Formula 2 debut in Bahrain, despite the lateness of his deal, shows his unorthodox approach is paying dividends

FIA F2
Apr 22, 2021
Was Formula 2’s radical format switch a success? Plus

Was Formula 2’s radical format switch a success?

Going into the 2021 Formula 2 season the biggest talking point wasn’t about any drivers or teams, but the new race weekend format. Created partly out of financial necessity but also to spice up the action, the Bahrain opener provided a snapshot of the positives and negatives to come

FIA F2
Apr 4, 2021
Why 2021 is make-or-break for the driver F1 needs Plus

Why 2021 is make-or-break for the driver F1 needs

He was tipped for glory in FIA Formula 2 last year, but was hampered by reliability woes at inopportune moments. Guanyu Zhou knows he won't get too many more chances if he is to become China's first F1 driver, with fierce competition within the ranks of Alpine's junior stable

FIA F2
Mar 25, 2021

Latest news

F2 Monza: Daruvala dominates to score first win of 2021
FIA F2 FIA F2

F2 Monza: Daruvala dominates to score first win of 2021

Piastri won't give up on "very slim" chances of 2022 F1 seat
Formula 1 Formula 1

Piastri won't give up on "very slim" chances of 2022 F1 seat

F2 Monza: Pourchaire takes second series win in dramatic sprint race
FIA F2 FIA F2

F2 Monza: Pourchaire takes second series win in dramatic sprint race

F2 Monza: Piastri edges Daruvala to feature race pole
FIA F2 FIA F2

F2 Monza: Piastri edges Daruvala to feature race pole

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.