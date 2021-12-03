Tickets Subscribe
F2 Jeddah: Shwartzman pips Boschung in significantly delayed practice
FIA F2 / Jeddah News

F2 Jeddah: Piastri claims fourth successive pole to lead Prema 1-2

By:

Oscar Piastri claimed his fourth consecutive Formula 2 pole position, extending his championship lead in the process by claiming the four bonus points in Jeddah.

F2 Jeddah: Piastri claims fourth successive pole to lead Prema 1-2

The championship leader produced the goods on his final lap to post a 1m40.878s to snatch pole by 0.165s from Prema teammate Robert Shwartzman.

ART Grand Prix’s Theo Pourchaire seemed on course for pole before Piastri and Shwartzman struck, demoting the Frenchman down to third at the chequered flag.

Piastri’s title rival Guanyu Zhou was sixth fastest, almost half a second shy of the poleman, and as a result is now 40 points behind in the championship race.

As drivers jostled for track position, the first indicative times on the super soft tyres came five minutes into the 30 minute session as Pourchaire shot to the top.

However, he was soon pipped by Ralph Boschung, Piastri and practice pacesetter Shwartzman, who posted a 1m41.747s to head the timesheets by 0.064s after the first flying laps.

Zhou could only managed a time good enough for 10th, the reversed-grid pole, some 1.3s adrift of Shwartzman.

Rookie Clement Novalak made an impressive start to his first F2 qualifying session to sit fifth behind Pourchaire after his first run.

Pourchaire made the most of his second flying lap to eclipse Shwartzman by three tenths, but the later issued an immediate response to reclaim provisional pole at the halfway mark, to pip the youngest ever F2 race winner by 0.029s.

Piastri remained third while Lundgaard jumped to fourth ahead of Felipe Drugovich, Dan Ticktum and Juri Vips, who demoted Novalak to eighth.

The field all came in for a second set of super softs ahead of their second and final runs with 10 minutes remaining.

Only Zhou and Marcus Armstrong improved on their first flyers of the run as the title contender jumped to third, while Armstrong climbed to eighth.

Hopes of a pole for Ticktum were dented after suffering a right rear puncture that required an unscheduled trip to the pits.

Zhou shaved even more time from his personal best on his second flyer to initial slot into third.

Behind, however, his rivals were also on hot laps with Pourchaire next to strike, moving into provisional pole.

But the teenager’s joy was short-lived as Piastri denied him pole courtesy of a rapid first sector in his final lap. Shwartzman threatened to knock the Australian off pole but fell short as he crossed the line.

Christian Lundgaard ended the session fourth after a late effort saw the dane leapfrog Drugovich and Zhou.

Boschung, Vips and Armstrong filled seventh through to ninth, while Liam Lawson rounded out the top 10 and will earn the reverse grid pole for Saturday’s opening race.

Novalak emerged as the quickest of the four F2 debutants in 12th position.

The opening sprint race of the weekend is due to start at 1530 local time, or 12:30pm GMT.

F2 Jeddah qualifying results

Cla Driver Team Time Gap
1 Australia Oscar Piastri Italy Prema Powerteam 1'40.878  
2 Russian Federation Robert Shwartzman Italy Prema Powerteam 1'41.043 0.165
3 France Theo Pourchaire France ART Grand Prix 1'41.218 0.340
4 Denmark Christian Lundgaard France ART Grand Prix 1'41.297 0.419
5 Brazil Felipe Drugovich United Kingdom UNI-Virtuosi 1'41.302 0.424
6 China Guanyu Zhou United Kingdom UNI-Virtuosi 1'41.350 0.472
7 Switzerland Ralph Boschung Spain Campos Racing 1'41.532 0.654
8 Estonia Jüri Vips United Kingdom HitechGP 1'41.610 0.732
9 New Zealand Marcus Armstrong France DAMS 1'41.618 0.740
10 New Zealand Liam Lawson United Kingdom HitechGP 1'41.619 0.741
11 India Jehan Daruvala United Kingdom Carlin 1'41.861 0.983
12 United Kingdom Clement Novalak Netherlands MP Motorsport 1'41.890 1.012
13 United Kingdom Dan Ticktum United Kingdom Carlin 1'41.960 1.082
14 Netherlands Bent Viscaal Italy Trident 1'41.972 1.094
15 Israel Roy Nissany France DAMS 1'42.076 1.198
16 Australia Jack Doohan Netherlands MP Motorsport 1'42.114 1.236
17 Japan Marino Sato Italy Trident 1'42.466 1.588
18 Brazil Enzo Fittipaldi Czech Republic Charouz Racing System 1'42.870 1.992
19 United Kingdom Olli Caldwell Spain Campos Racing 1'42.919 2.041
20 Brazil Guilherme Samaia Czech Republic Charouz Racing System 1'43.422 2.544
21 United States Logan Sargeant HWA Racelab 1'43.481 2.603
  Italy Alessio Deledda HWA Racelab    
View full results
Previous article
Previous article

F2 Jeddah: Shwartzman pips Boschung in significantly delayed practice
Tom Howard More
Tom Howard
