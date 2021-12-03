Tickets Subscribe
Previous / Williams and Red Bull F1 juniors secure F2 drives
FIA F2 / Jeddah News

F2 Jeddah: Shwartzman pips Boschung in significantly delayed practice

By:

Robert Shwartzman emerged fastest from a significantly delayed and red flag interrupted Formula 2 practice session at the Saudi Arabia Grand Prix.

Shwartzman spent the majority of an eventful 44-minute session in second before a final 1m42.623s effort pipped Campos Racing’s Ralph Boschung by 0.184s.

A flurry of late times elevated new Formula E recruit Dan Ticktum to third for Carlin ahead of UNI-Virtuosi’s Felipe Drugovich, while Marcus Armstrong starred late on top claim fifth.

Championship leader Oscar Piastri rounded out the top 10 while title rival Guanyu Zhou was seventh fastest.

Opening practice underwent a series of delays, eventually starting 50 minutes after its original start time.

The field was scheduled to begin its session at 1345 local time but was pushed back to 1410 before further delays occurred.

F2 teams made their way to the pit lane following the end of the Porsche session before the FIA flagged that practice “will be delayed until further notice”.

It has since been confirmed to Autosport that “operational delays” were the reason for the lack of track action.

Once action did get underway, debutant Clement Novalak posted the first benchmark time with a 1m48.217s which was almost a second faster than fellow F2 rookie Jack Doohan after his first flying lap.

As the track surface continued to rubber up, times began to tumble as Boschung shot to the top of the times with a 1m45.441s on medium tyres 10 minutes into the session.

That effort was pipped by Liam Lawson before Boschung responded by dipping into the 1m44s bracket as Juri Vips slotted into second some eight tenths adrift of the Campos Racing driver.

Prema’s Shwartzman was next to trouble Boschung’s benchmark firing in a time 0.030s slower than the Swiss driver.

However, action was halted with 27 minutes remaining when F2 debutant Logan Sargeant brought out the red flags after a high-speed crash at Turn 22.

The American, sitting 19th on the timesheet, lost the rear of his HWA-run machine before firing rearwards into the barriers, causing heavy damage to the rear of the car. The Williams Formula 1 junior climbed out of the cockpit under his own power.

Boschung headed the times from Shwartzman, Vips, Lawson and Theo Pourchaire as the field returned to the pit lane to await the restart. Championship leader Piastri was down in 18th, four seconds adrift, while rival Zhou was eight tenths further back in 21st spot.

Zhou logged an indicative time once action resumes jumping into eighth.

Behind, the yellow flags flew for Vips, who was lucky to escape a full 360 degree spin at Turn 17. Less lucky was HWA's Alessio Deledda as he found the wall at Turn 1 under braking to put him out of the session, an incident that required the virtual safety car to be deployed.

A flurry of times arrived in the closing minutes resulting in Boschung lowering his benchmark, but it wasn’t enough to end the session on top as Shwartzman eclipsed the time with his final lap.

Ticktum briefly held second but was left to settle for third as Drugovich, Armstrong, Vips and Zhou improved.

Doohan was the fastest of the F2 debutants in eighth for MP Motorsport, while fellow newcomers Olli Caldwell and Novalak were 15th and 16th respectively.

Christian Lundgaard was ninth ahead of Piastri. Race winner Pourchaire could only clock a time good enough for 13th position.

The F2 field will return for qualifying at 1820 local time (1520 GMT).

F2 Jeddah practice results

Cla Driver Team Time Gap
1 Russian Federation Robert Shwartzman Italy Prema Powerteam 1'42.623  
2 Switzerland Ralph Boschung Spain Campos Racing 1'42.807 0.184
3 United Kingdom Dan Ticktum United Kingdom Carlin 1'42.954 0.331
4 Brazil Felipe Drugovich United Kingdom UNI-Virtuosi 1'43.227 0.604
5 New Zealand Marcus Armstrong France DAMS 1'43.249 0.626
6 Estonia Jüri Vips United Kingdom HitechGP 1'43.263 0.640
7 China Guanyu Zhou United Kingdom UNI-Virtuosi 1'43.326 0.703
8 Australia Jack Doohan Netherlands MP Motorsport 1'43.340 0.717
9 Denmark Christian Lundgaard France ART Grand Prix 1'43.362 0.739
10 Australia Oscar Piastri Italy Prema Powerteam 1'43.456 0.833
11 New Zealand Liam Lawson United Kingdom HitechGP 1'43.493 0.870
12 India Jehan Daruvala United Kingdom Carlin 1'43.636 1.013
13 France Theo Pourchaire France ART Grand Prix 1'43.804 1.181
14 Netherlands Bent Viscaal Italy Trident 1'43.823 1.200
15 United Kingdom Olli Caldwell Spain Campos Racing 1'43.985 1.362
16 United Kingdom Clement Novalak Netherlands MP Motorsport 1'44.105 1.482
17 Brazil Enzo Fittipaldi Czech Republic Charouz Racing System 1'44.472 1.849
18 Israel Roy Nissany France DAMS 1'44.485 1.862
19 Brazil Guilherme Samaia Czech Republic Charouz Racing System 1'45.203 2.580
20 Japan Marino Sato Italy Trident 1'45.338 2.715
21 United States Logan Sargeant HWA Racelab 1'48.387 5.764
22 Italy Alessio Deledda HWA Racelab 1'48.867 6.244
