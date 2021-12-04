Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Download your apps
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Piastri labels Jeddah circuit "Silverstone with concrete walls"
FIA F2 / Jeddah Race report

F2 Jeddah: Armstrong holds off Lawson to win, Zhou hits trouble

By:

Marcus Armstrong claimed his first Formula 2 victory in a safety car-interrupted opening sprint race at Saudi Arabia's Jeddah Corniche Circuit, beating poleman and fellow New Zealander Liam Lawson.

F2 Jeddah: Armstrong holds off Lawson to win, Zhou hits trouble

The DAMS driver made the most of a strong launch from the front row to overhaul Lawson at the start and was never headed thereafter, Lawson (Hitech) forced to settle for second ahead of his team-mate Juri Vips.

Although there wasn’t much action in the fight for the win, there plenty of overtaking behind as Jehan Daruvala (Carlin) starred by climbing from 11th to fifth behind Felipe Drugovich.

Fellow UNI-Virtuosi driver Guanyu Zhou was fortunate not to lose further ground in his championship tussle with points leader Oscar Piastri, whose ninth place finish meant he was unable to capitalise on an early spin that dropped Alfa Romeo's 2022 Formula 1 signing to 17th at the flag.

Armstrong made the best start from the front row and muscled ahead of Lawson after the pair squeezed through the first two turns, with Lawson running wide and having to cede the lead.

The field managed to navigate the first two turns unscathed but the clean running only lasted until Turn 4 when debutant Olli Caldwell appeared to make contact with Guilherme Samaia, firing the Brazilian into the inside wall. The out of control Charouz driver then tagged an innocent Marino Sato into a spin, also putting the Trident machine out of the race.

Following a safety car to allow marshals to clear the track, racing resumed on lap four but it wasn’t long until the race had its second incident. Zhou attempted to pass Christian Lundgaard (ART Grand Prix) for sixth down the inside at Turn 1 but the pair made contact that sent the Chinese driver into a spin and a trip to the pits to fix a broken front wing.

Once racing resumed for a second time this time after a virtual safety car, Armstrong led from Lawson, with Ralph Boschung (Campos) third ahead of Vips and Drugovich.

Armstrong surged into the lead at the start as Lawson ran wide

Armstrong surged into the lead at the start as Lawson ran wide

Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

Lundgaard dropped to eighth following the collision with Zhou, allowing Theo Pourchaire (ART) and Robert Shwartzman (Prema) into sixth and seventh respectively. Shwartzman's team-mate Piastri meanwhile had dropped behind a fast-starting Daruvala, but remained where he started in 10th after Zhou’s demise.

Shwartzman then managed to pass Pourchaire, but did so by running off the track and gaining advantage which ultimately resulted in a five-second penalty.

As the race reached the halfway mark, Vips managed to squeeze by Boschung for third and it wasn’t long before Drugovich demoted the Swiss to fifth.

Boschung continued to struggle for pace as he fell into the clutches of Shwartzman, who dived underneath his rival at the hairpin to re-take the position after Boschung initially looked to have repelled his move.

While the top four remained unchanged to the flag, there was plenty of action behind, but the race was neutralised by the safety car for a second time when seventh-placed Pourchaire found the barriers at Turn 22.

Armstrong came under pressure from from Lawson on the final lap but managed to hang on for the victory, while Daruvala's stunning two-for-one pass on Lundgaard and Piastri late on meant he profited from the penalty for Shwartzman.

The Russian was eventually classified in sixth ahead of Lundgaard, a charging Dan Ticktum (up from 13th) and Piastri.

Bent Viscaal rounded out the top 10 and will start from pole position for the second sprint race, scheduled to start at 21:40 local time (1840 GMT).

F2 Jeddah - Race results (20 laps):

Cla Driver Team Gap
1 New Zealand Marcus Armstrong France DAMS  
2 New Zealand Liam Lawson United Kingdom HitechGP 0.500
3 Estonia Jüri Vips United Kingdom HitechGP 2.000
4 Brazil Felipe Drugovich United Kingdom UNI-Virtuosi 2.800
5 India Jehan Daruvala United Kingdom Carlin 5.400
6 Russian Federation Robert Shwartzman Italy Prema Powerteam 8.200
7 Denmark Christian Lundgaard France ART Grand Prix 8.300
8 United Kingdom Dan Ticktum United Kingdom Carlin 8.400
9 Australia Oscar Piastri Italy Prema Powerteam 8.600
10 Netherlands Bent Viscaal Italy Trident 10.400
11 Australia Jack Doohan Netherlands MP Motorsport 10.500
12 Brazil Enzo Fittipaldi Czech Republic Charouz Racing System 10.900
13 Israel Roy Nissany France DAMS 12.900
14 Switzerland Clement Novalak Netherlands MP Motorsport 13.100
15 Switzerland Ralph Boschung Spain Campos Racing 14.300
16 United States Logan Sargeant HWA Racelab 15.300
17 China Guanyu Zhou United Kingdom UNI-Virtuosi 17.300
18 United Kingdom Olli Caldwell Spain Campos Racing 24.600
19 France Theo Pourchaire France ART Grand Prix  
20 Italy Alessio Deledda HWA Racelab  
21 Japan Marino Sato Italy Trident  
22 Brazil Guilherme Samaia Czech Republic Charouz Racing System  
View full results
shares
comments
Piastri labels Jeddah circuit "Silverstone with concrete walls"
Previous article

Piastri labels Jeddah circuit "Silverstone with concrete walls"
Load comments
Tom Howard More
Tom Howard
Piastri labels Jeddah circuit "Silverstone with concrete walls" Jeddah
FIA F2

Piastri labels Jeddah circuit "Silverstone with concrete walls"

F2 Jeddah: Piastri claims fourth successive pole to lead Prema 1-2 Jeddah
FIA F2

F2 Jeddah: Piastri claims fourth successive pole to lead Prema 1-2

How WRC legend Ogier will be remembered by his peers Rally Monza Plus
WRC

How WRC legend Ogier will be remembered by his peers

Marcus Armstrong More
Marcus Armstrong
Ferrari F1 junior Armstrong tops FIA F3's first Hungary test day
FIA F3

Ferrari F1 junior Armstrong tops FIA F3's first Hungary test day

Ferrari-backed F3 racer Marcus Armstrong will be guided by Todt
FIA F3

Ferrari-backed F3 racer Marcus Armstrong will be guided by Todt

Ferrari junior Marcus Armstrong fastest as FIA F3 testing starts
FIA F3

Ferrari junior Marcus Armstrong fastest as FIA F3 testing starts

DAMS More
DAMS
Williams F1 test driver Nissany joins DAMS for F2 2021
FIA F2

Williams F1 test driver Nissany joins DAMS for F2 2021

Nissan e.dams delays introducing new Formula E car until April
Formula E

Nissan e.dams delays introducing new Formula E car until April

Nissan e.dams reveals new kimono-inspired livery for FE 2019/20
Formula E

Nissan e.dams reveals new kimono-inspired livery for FE 2019/20

Latest news

F2 Jeddah: Armstrong holds off Lawson to win, Zhou hits trouble
FIA F2 FIA F2

F2 Jeddah: Armstrong holds off Lawson to win, Zhou hits trouble

Piastri labels Jeddah circuit "Silverstone with concrete walls"
FIA F2 FIA F2

Piastri labels Jeddah circuit "Silverstone with concrete walls"

F2 Jeddah: Piastri claims fourth successive pole to lead Prema 1-2
FIA F2 FIA F2

F2 Jeddah: Piastri claims fourth successive pole to lead Prema 1-2

F2 Jeddah: Shwartzman pips Boschung in significantly delayed practice
FIA F2 FIA F2

F2 Jeddah: Shwartzman pips Boschung in significantly delayed practice

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
What next for the enigma "too politically incorrect" for F1? Plus

What next for the enigma "too politically incorrect" for F1?

Having by his own admission "blown my chances" of reaching Formula 1, Dan Ticktum is facing an uncertain future. A driver of unquestioned ability who has at times been his own worst enemy, can he apply his lessons and rebuild his career hopes?

FIA F2
Sep 30, 2021
How F2's biggest talent could be forced to spend 2022 on the bench Plus

How F2's biggest talent could be forced to spend 2022 on the bench

Tipped as the next big thing after winning the FIA Formula 3 championship in his rookie season, Oscar Piastri has taken Formula 2 by storm and looks set to clinch that title too. But with no Formula 1 seat available to him for next year, the Alpine junior may have to wait for his time in the spotlight…

FIA F2
Sep 24, 2021
How Campos Racing has bounced back from its devastating loss Plus

How Campos Racing has bounced back from its devastating loss

After the sudden death of its founder in January, Formula 2 stalwart Campos Racing was left facing its hardest season to date. But new team boss Adrian Jr is determined to honour his father’s legacy and has returned the team to its winning ways

FIA F2
Sep 20, 2021
How F2 and F3's flawed format changes could prove shortlived Plus

How F2 and F3's flawed format changes could prove shortlived

After a chaotic 2020, marred by the coronavirus pandemic, the FIA brought in radical changes to Formula 2 and 3. But less than 12 months later, there are talks of them being reversed after all did not go to plan…

FIA F2
Sep 9, 2021
The Red Bull F1 junior aiming to defy geographical odds Plus

The Red Bull F1 junior aiming to defy geographical odds

It's a long way from Pukekohe New Zealand to Milton Keynes, but Red Bull's Kiwi protege Liam Lawson has defied plenty of odds to reach the rung below F1. He's endured disappointment since winning on his F2 debut in Bahrain, but is determined to turn his season around and prove himself worthy of a place in F1

FIA F2
Jul 27, 2021
How Red Bull's next F1 hopeful turned around his season Plus

How Red Bull's next F1 hopeful turned around his season

Having impressed in Formula 3, Juri Vips looked to be next cab off the rank in Red Bull's prestigious Junior Team before his 2020 schedule was dealt a heavy blow by the COVID-19 pandemic. After a tough start to life in Formula 2, Vips is showing signs of a recovery - could he be the first Estonian to reach Formula 1?

FIA F2
Jun 14, 2021
The making of an F1 hopeful re-writing the F2 record books Plus

The making of an F1 hopeful re-writing the F2 record books

He'd marked himself out as a star of the future in last year's FIA Formula 3 championship, but 17-year-old Theo Pourchaire underlined his credentials by winning his first Formula 2 race in the Monaco feature. Sauber junior status gives him a clear route to the top, but with wisdom beyond his years, he's not getting caught up in his own hype

FIA F2
Jun 3, 2021
The 10 greatest F2 races contested by F1 drivers Plus

The 10 greatest F2 races contested by F1 drivers

Formula 2 used to be about more than providing a stepping stone to F1. For three decades it often provided another setting for the world’s best to fight it out. Autosport picks out the very best races

FIA F2
May 16, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.