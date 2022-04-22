Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / David Schumacher to make F3 return at Imola replacing Simmons
FIA F2 / Imola Qualifying report

F2 Imola: Vips romps to pole over fellow Red Bull junior Iwasa

Juri Vips beat fellow Red Bull junior Ayumu Iwasa to pole position for Sunday's FIA Formula 2 feature race at Imola in a delayed qualifying session.

Megan White
By:
F2 Imola: Vips romps to pole over fellow Red Bull junior Iwasa

As the sun set over the storied Italian venue, Hitech Grand Prix driver Vips took his first pole of the season with a 1m40.221s lap that put him 0.15s clear of nearest challenger Iwasa (DAMS).

Vips took an early lead with a 1m41.599s before a red flag halted running for 10 minutes after Campos Racing’s Olli Caldwell spun off exiting the Tamburello chicane.

Despite challenges from Jake Hughes (Van Amersfoort Racing) and Campos’ Ralph Boschung, who briefly took over the top spot with just under 10 minutes remaining, Vips managed to improve and ended the session on top for a first pole since Baku last year.

Behind rookie Iwasa, Jack Doohan will start third for Virtuosi, the Alpine junior having shot up from 21st with a brilliant last-minute flying lap.

Boschung was first to set a quick lap after the session was delayed by the late-running Formula 1 qualifying session, with a 1m45.248s.

Though MP Motorsport’s Clement Novalak soon demoted him, Boschung reclaimed the top spot until he was surpassed by Vips.

Hughes briefly held the top spot prior to the red flag, before Vips once again improved on his time.

Ayumu Iwasa went second-fastest for DAMS

Ayumu Iwasa went second-fastest for DAMS

Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool

ART Grand Prix driver Frederik Vesti made his first outing onto the track after the stoppage, having suffered an issue that left him stuck in the pits for much of the session. After reaching as high as seventh, the Mercedes junior was forced to settle for 16th at the flag.

Carlin’s Liam Lawson went third quickest at the halfway point, setting a 1m41.929s, while current championship leader and the man one place above the Kiwi in the standings Felipe Drugovich went fourth.

But the pair failed to keep up with the rest of the pack as the times tumbled and will start in 14th and 12th respectively. Hughes fared even worse and slipped back to 17th.

Theo Pourchaire and Marcus Armstrong were also running inside the top five in the closing stages before slipping back to seventh and ninth.

Boschung held on to take fourth place, with Prema Racing rookie Dennis Hauger making it three Red Bull juniors in the top five.

Iwasa's team-mate Roy Nissany was sixth, slipping back from third in the closing stages.

Logan Sargeant will start on pole for Saturday’s reverse-grid sprint race, with Armstrong in second and Jehan Daruvala in third.

However Sargeant and Hughes will both be investigated after the session for impeding.

F2 Imola Qualifying Result:

Cla Driver Team Time Gap
1 Estonia Jüri Vips United Kingdom HitechGP 1'40.221  
2 Japan Ayumu Iwasa France DAMS 1'40.378 0.157
3 Australia Jack Doohan Virtuosi Racing 1'40.431 0.210
4 Switzerland Ralph Boschung Spain Campos Racing 1'40.496 0.275
5 Norway Dennis Hauger Italy Prema Powerteam 1'40.572 0.351
6 Israel Roy Nissany France DAMS 1'40.621 0.400
7 France Theo Pourchaire France ART Grand Prix 1'40.862 0.641
8 India Jehan Daruvala Italy Prema Powerteam 1'40.886 0.665
9 New Zealand Marcus Armstrong United Kingdom HitechGP 1'41.004 0.783
10 United States Logan Sargeant United Kingdom Carlin 1'41.062 0.841
11 Germany David Beckmann Czech Republic Charouz Racing System 1'41.129 0.908
12 Brazil Felipe Drugovich Netherlands MP Motorsport 1'41.131 0.910
13 Switzerland Clement Novalak Netherlands MP Motorsport 1'41.173 0.952
14 New Zealand Liam Lawson United Kingdom Carlin 1'41.199 0.978
15 Brazil Enzo Fittipaldi Czech Republic Charouz Racing System 1'41.235 1.014
16 Denmark Frederik Vesti France ART Grand Prix 1'41.434 1.213
17 United Kingdom Jake Hughes Van Amersfoort Racing 1'41.520 1.299
18 Amaury Cordeel Van Amersfoort Racing 1'41.592 1.371
19 Netherlands Richard Verschoor Italy Trident 1'42.144 1.923
20 Australia Calan Williams Italy Trident 1'42.498 2.277
21 United Kingdom Olli Caldwell Spain Campos Racing 1'42.954 2.733
22 Japan Marino Sato Virtuosi Racing 1'43.311 3.090
View full results
shares
comments
David Schumacher to make F3 return at Imola replacing Simmons
Previous article

David Schumacher to make F3 return at Imola replacing Simmons
Load comments
Megan White More
Megan White
F3 Imola: Maloney leads Trident 1-2 for first series pole Imola
FIA F3

F3 Imola: Maloney leads Trident 1-2 for first series pole

Drugovich tops three-day FIA F2 test at Barcelona
FIA F2

Drugovich tops three-day FIA F2 test at Barcelona

The Brazilian F2 driver hoping to return his country to motorsport's top tier Plus
FIA F2

The Brazilian F2 driver hoping to return his country to motorsport's top tier

Latest news

F2 Imola: Vips romps to pole over fellow Red Bull junior Iwasa
FIA F2 FIA F2

F2 Imola: Vips romps to pole over fellow Red Bull junior Iwasa

David Schumacher to make F3 return at Imola replacing Simmons
FIA F3 FIA F3

David Schumacher to make F3 return at Imola replacing Simmons

Minardi replaces Fernley in FIA Single-Seater Commission role
FIA F2 FIA F2

Minardi replaces Fernley in FIA Single-Seater Commission role

Drugovich tops three-day FIA F2 test at Barcelona
FIA F2 FIA F2

Drugovich tops three-day FIA F2 test at Barcelona

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The Brazilian F2 driver hoping to return his country to motorsport's top tier Plus

The Brazilian F2 driver hoping to return his country to motorsport's top tier

With a chaotic but “pretty much perfect” FIA Formula 2 weekend in Saudi Arabia behind him, Felipe Drugovich now leads the drivers’ standings in his third crack at the series. The Brazilian driver explains how he's improved amid some difficult years, and shares his dreams of ending his nation's absence from the F1 grid

FIA F2
Apr 1, 2022
The Red Bull junior aiming to emulate Piastri in F2 Plus

The Red Bull junior aiming to emulate Piastri in F2

Norwegian talent Dennis Hauger has a tough act to follow in Oscar Piastri’s footsteps on his graduation to F2 as the reigning F3 champion with Prema. Here’s what he makes of the task ahead of him

FIA F2
Mar 16, 2022
The other Mercedes F1 young gun facing a big 2022 Plus

The other Mercedes F1 young gun facing a big 2022

With a disappointing 2021 season behind him, Frederik Vesti makes the move up to FIA Formula 2 with a reinvigorated sense of determination. Could this finally be the breakthrough year for the talented Mercedes junior?

FIA F2
Mar 14, 2022
Ranking the 10 best drivers of an F1 junior series stalwart Plus

Ranking the 10 best drivers of an F1 junior series stalwart

DAMS has been one of the most prolific teams below Formula 1 since its foundation in 1989, launching 32 drivers into grand prix racing. Following the team's sale to ex-F1 racer Charles Pic, formally closing the book on the ownership of the Driot family, Autosport picks out its 10 best drivers during their spell with the team

FIA F2
Feb 27, 2022
How an F2 enigma hopes ‘coming home’ can reopen doors to F1 Plus

How an F2 enigma hopes ‘coming home’ can reopen doors to F1

After a disappointing 2021, Marcus Armstrong is returning to FIA Formula 2 for another shot at the title in 2022 with Hitech – this time without the backing of Ferrari. This year, he says, he’s ready to give it his all in a last-shot bid to reach Formula 1

FIA F2
Feb 19, 2022
The hardships that haven’t dented an F2 rookie’s American F1 dream Plus

The hardships that haven’t dented an F2 rookie’s American F1 dream

Faced with no options for 2021, Logan Sargeant’s Formula 1 dreams looked set to crumble. But a last-minute Formula 3 seat and a strong season secured him an F1 junior berth and a Formula 2 drive for 2022. He told Autosport how his transformative season has affected both his personality and his future

FIA F2
Jan 29, 2022
Ranking the top 10 F2 and F3 drivers of 2021 Plus

Ranking the top 10 F2 and F3 drivers of 2021

With a veritable feast of feeder series talent in 2021, FIA Formula 2 and Formula 3 produced some of its most exciting racing yet. Although Prema Racing drivers once again dominated the respective series, drivers from other teams also stole the limelight to mark themselves out as stars of the future, or validate their highly-regarded standing

FIA F2
Dec 22, 2021
How Prema continued its dominance of F1's junior ladder in 2021 Plus

How Prema continued its dominance of F1's junior ladder in 2021

Taking three of the four titles and producing two outstanding champions in the process, Prema Racing remained the team to beat in Formula 1's feeder series in 2021. Team boss Rene Rosin reveals the traits that helped Dennis Hauger and Oscar Piastri to come out on top in Formula 3 and Formula 2

FIA F2
Dec 20, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.