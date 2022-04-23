Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / F2 Imola: Vips romps to pole over fellow Red Bull junior Iwasa Next / Armstrong: "Lucky" to win F2 Imola sprint due to radio issue
FIA F2 / Imola Race report

F2 Imola: Armstrong holds off Daruvala for sprint race win

Marcus Armstrong took the second FIA Formula 2 victory of his career in Imola's sprint race, snatching the lead off the line before holding on to the chequered flag.

Megan White
By:
F2 Imola: Armstrong holds off Daruvala for sprint race win

The Hitech driver passed polesitter Logan Sargeant at the start and managed to hold off the quick-running Jehan Daruvala to take his first win of the season.

Williams junior driver Sargeant suffered excess wheel spin on the grid, leaving him to flounder in fifth as he was also swallowed up by Prema team-mates Daruvala and Dennis Hauger, as well as DAMS racer Roy Nissany.

Nissany's excellent start briefly put him into third position, before reigning FIA Formula 3 champion Hauger cleared him to score his maiden F2 podium, holding position behind Daruvala to the flag.

There was a first lap safety car after David Beckmann, driving in place of an injured Cem Bolukbasi at Charouz, went off at the Tamburello chicane, while Clement Novalak suffered a broken front wing on his MP Motorsport-run car after he was unable to avoid the spinning German.

There were contrasting fortunes for championship leader Felipe Drugovich (MP Motorsport) and feature race polesitter Juri Vips (Hitech). Drugovich started 12th after a poor qualifying on Friday, but had made it up to seventh by the end of the first lap, while Vips ran wide and dropped to the back of the pack.

As racing resumed on lap five, Armstrong continued to fend off Daruvala and Hauger, the Norwegian seemingly untroubeld by a loose sidepod cover. Further back, Drugovich and Theo Pourchaire (ART) both made it past Ralph Boschung in the battle for sixth, before the Campos Racing driver came to a halt at Turn 1 to prompt a virtual safety car.

The front three had built up a five-second gap to Nissany in fourth place by the halfway point, with the Israeli driver holding off Sargeant and Drugovich. Nissany gradually pulled away from Sargeant, who lost out to Drugovich on the start-finish straight in the closing laps.

Armstrong held firm to take his first win since the first Jeddah sprint race in 2021 by 1.4 seconds over Daruvala, the Kiwi moving up to fifth in the standings as a result and just three points behind Daruvala in third.

Hauger brought home a first F2 podium in third

Hauger brought home a first F2 podium in third

Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool

Behind Nissay, Drugovich continued his run of scoring points in every race this year and extended his advantage over Liam Lawson (Carlin) to 14.

Pourchaire finished seventh, with Lawson taking the final point in eighth after an early pass on Ayumu Iwasa (DAMS).

Following his early brush with the gravel, Vips made his way back up to 15th at the chequered flag but couldn't trouble the points-scorers.

F2 Imola Sprint Race Results - 25 laps

Cla Driver Team Time Gap
1 New Zealand Marcus Armstrong United Kingdom HitechGP -  
2 India Jehan Daruvala Italy Prema Powerteam 1.400 1.400
3 Norway Dennis Hauger Italy Prema Powerteam 2.200 2.200
4 Israel Roy Nissany France DAMS 2.800 2.800
5 Brazil Felipe Drugovich Netherlands MP Motorsport 7.000 7.000
6 United States Logan Sargeant United Kingdom Carlin 9.800 9.800
7 France Theo Pourchaire France ART Grand Prix 12.300 12.300
8 New Zealand Liam Lawson United Kingdom Carlin 12.800 12.800
9 Japan Ayumu Iwasa France DAMS 13.400 13.400
10 Denmark Frederik Vesti France ART Grand Prix 17.700 17.700
11 Australia Jack Doohan Virtuosi Racing 20.100 20.100
12 Brazil Enzo Fittipaldi Czech Republic Charouz Racing System 21.000 21.000
13 Netherlands Richard Verschoor Italy Trident 21.400 21.400
14 Australia Calan Williams Italy Trident 22.900 22.900
15 Estonia Jüri Vips United Kingdom HitechGP 23.200 23.200
16 Japan Marino Sato Virtuosi Racing 24.200 24.200
17 United Kingdom Olli Caldwell Spain Campos Racing 24.600 24.600
18 United Kingdom Jake Hughes Van Amersfoort Racing 25.800 25.800
19 Switzerland Clement Novalak Netherlands MP Motorsport 26.200 26.200
  Switzerland Ralph Boschung Spain Campos Racing 16 laps  
  Germany David Beckmann Czech Republic Charouz Racing System    
  Amaury Cordeel Van Amersfoort Racing    
View full results
shares
comments
F2 Imola: Vips romps to pole over fellow Red Bull junior Iwasa
Previous article

F2 Imola: Vips romps to pole over fellow Red Bull junior Iwasa
Next article

Armstrong: "Lucky" to win F2 Imola sprint due to radio issue

Armstrong: "Lucky" to win F2 Imola sprint due to radio issue
Load comments
Megan White More
Megan White
Armstrong: "Lucky" to win F2 Imola sprint due to radio issue Imola
FIA F2

Armstrong: "Lucky" to win F2 Imola sprint due to radio issue

F3 Imola: Colapinto wins sprint with final lap pass, rivals collide Imola
FIA F3

F3 Imola: Colapinto wins sprint with final lap pass, rivals collide

The Brazilian F2 driver hoping to return his country to motorsport's top tier Plus
FIA F2

The Brazilian F2 driver hoping to return his country to motorsport's top tier

Latest news

Armstrong: "Lucky" to win F2 Imola sprint due to radio issue
FIA F2 FIA F2

Armstrong: "Lucky" to win F2 Imola sprint due to radio issue

F2 Imola: Armstrong holds off Daruvala for sprint race win
FIA F2 FIA F2

F2 Imola: Armstrong holds off Daruvala for sprint race win

F2 Imola: Vips romps to pole over fellow Red Bull junior Iwasa
FIA F2 FIA F2

F2 Imola: Vips romps to pole over fellow Red Bull junior Iwasa

David Schumacher to make F3 return at Imola replacing Simmons
FIA F3 FIA F3

David Schumacher to make F3 return at Imola replacing Simmons

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The Brazilian F2 driver hoping to return his country to motorsport's top tier Plus

The Brazilian F2 driver hoping to return his country to motorsport's top tier

With a chaotic but “pretty much perfect” FIA Formula 2 weekend in Saudi Arabia behind him, Felipe Drugovich now leads the drivers’ standings in his third crack at the series. The Brazilian driver explains how he's improved amid some difficult years, and shares his dreams of ending his nation's absence from the F1 grid

FIA F2
Apr 1, 2022
The Red Bull junior aiming to emulate Piastri in F2 Plus

The Red Bull junior aiming to emulate Piastri in F2

Norwegian talent Dennis Hauger has a tough act to follow in Oscar Piastri’s footsteps on his graduation to F2 as the reigning F3 champion with Prema. Here’s what he makes of the task ahead of him

FIA F2
Mar 16, 2022
The other Mercedes F1 young gun facing a big 2022 Plus

The other Mercedes F1 young gun facing a big 2022

With a disappointing 2021 season behind him, Frederik Vesti makes the move up to FIA Formula 2 with a reinvigorated sense of determination. Could this finally be the breakthrough year for the talented Mercedes junior?

FIA F2
Mar 14, 2022
Ranking the 10 best drivers of an F1 junior series stalwart Plus

Ranking the 10 best drivers of an F1 junior series stalwart

DAMS has been one of the most prolific teams below Formula 1 since its foundation in 1989, launching 32 drivers into grand prix racing. Following the team's sale to ex-F1 racer Charles Pic, formally closing the book on the ownership of the Driot family, Autosport picks out its 10 best drivers during their spell with the team

FIA F2
Feb 27, 2022
How an F2 enigma hopes ‘coming home’ can reopen doors to F1 Plus

How an F2 enigma hopes ‘coming home’ can reopen doors to F1

After a disappointing 2021, Marcus Armstrong is returning to FIA Formula 2 for another shot at the title in 2022 with Hitech – this time without the backing of Ferrari. This year, he says, he’s ready to give it his all in a last-shot bid to reach Formula 1

FIA F2
Feb 19, 2022
The hardships that haven’t dented an F2 rookie’s American F1 dream Plus

The hardships that haven’t dented an F2 rookie’s American F1 dream

Faced with no options for 2021, Logan Sargeant’s Formula 1 dreams looked set to crumble. But a last-minute Formula 3 seat and a strong season secured him an F1 junior berth and a Formula 2 drive for 2022. He told Autosport how his transformative season has affected both his personality and his future

FIA F2
Jan 29, 2022
Ranking the top 10 F2 and F3 drivers of 2021 Plus

Ranking the top 10 F2 and F3 drivers of 2021

With a veritable feast of feeder series talent in 2021, FIA Formula 2 and Formula 3 produced some of its most exciting racing yet. Although Prema Racing drivers once again dominated the respective series, drivers from other teams also stole the limelight to mark themselves out as stars of the future, or validate their highly-regarded standing

FIA F2
Dec 22, 2021
How Prema continued its dominance of F1's junior ladder in 2021 Plus

How Prema continued its dominance of F1's junior ladder in 2021

Taking three of the four titles and producing two outstanding champions in the process, Prema Racing remained the team to beat in Formula 1's feeder series in 2021. Team boss Rene Rosin reveals the traits that helped Dennis Hauger and Oscar Piastri to come out on top in Formula 3 and Formula 2

FIA F2
Dec 20, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.