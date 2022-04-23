Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / F2 Imola: Armstrong holds off Daruvala for sprint race win
FIA F2 / Imola News

Armstrong: "Lucky" to win F2 Imola sprint due to radio issue

Marcus Armstrong says he was “quite lucky” not to lose the lead on the virtual safety car restart during the FIA Formula 2 sprint race at Imola as he had no radio link to his engineer.

Megan White
By:
Armstrong: "Lucky" to win F2 Imola sprint due to radio issue

The Hitech Grand Prix driver took his second series victory on Saturday after taking the lead from Logan Sargeant off the line.

A “stressful” technical issue meant he had no radio link to his engineer throughout the race, forcing him to keep an eye on the TV screens around the circuit as cues instead.

The Kiwi says he was forced to sit in second gear during the VSC as he had “no clue” when the lights would go green, but a well-placed screen as the period ended proved his saving grace.

Armstrong managed to get the jump on a rapid second-placed Jehan Daruvala and went on to take his first victory since Jeddah last year.

He said: “I quite enjoyed it, it was very peaceful. I was alone with my thoughts, so to speak.

“But then again it’s always nice to know the gap behind and what’s happening generally.

“Luckily there’s quite a lot of TVs around the track so I could keep an eye on the TVs when I’m driving, what’s going on.

“I could see that he was never really that close on the TVs so I didn’t stress too much.

“But on the VSC restart, that was quite stressful I must say, because you sort of need your engineer to tell you the virtual safety car is ending, be ready to go, and in this case I had no clue.

“So I was always sitting in second gear ready to go even if the virtual safety car was still going.

“That was stressful, but luckily it went green when there was a TV above, so yeah, quite lucky.”

Marcus Armstrong, Hitech Grand Prix, Ralph Boschung, Campos Racing

Marcus Armstrong, Hitech Grand Prix, Ralph Boschung, Campos Racing

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Armstrong, who is currently fifth in the drivers’ standings, said he “thought he’d be in the lead before the first corner” after spotting a fresh set of Pirellis on polesitter Logan Sargeant.

But he bemoaned his start from second on the grid, which he said was “not as clean as I would have liked.”

“I don’t know why Logan started on completely new tyres for the race because normally we warm them up before doing the start and as soon as I saw him starting on a brand new tyre I thought I’d be in the lead before the first corner,” Armstrong said after the race.

“I didn’t do a very good start but luckily still kept the lead.

“And then the rest of the race, I mean, Jehan was super fast and I expected him to be fast at the end.

“I feel as though I know more or less what he wants to do, we’ve talked about this a lot because we’re quite good mates and I knew he’d try and back off, save his tyres a bit and then attack at the end and apply some pressure.

“So I always kept some margin with my tyres just so I could defend him if he came strong at the end, so I’m happy to finally get a win this season.”

shares
comments
F2 Imola: Armstrong holds off Daruvala for sprint race win
Previous article

F2 Imola: Armstrong holds off Daruvala for sprint race win
Load comments
Megan White More
Megan White
F2 Imola: Armstrong holds off Daruvala for sprint race win Imola
FIA F2

F2 Imola: Armstrong holds off Daruvala for sprint race win

F3 Imola: Colapinto wins sprint with final lap pass, rivals collide Imola
FIA F3

F3 Imola: Colapinto wins sprint with final lap pass, rivals collide

The Brazilian F2 driver hoping to return his country to motorsport's top tier Plus
FIA F2

The Brazilian F2 driver hoping to return his country to motorsport's top tier

Latest news

Armstrong: "Lucky" to win F2 Imola sprint due to radio issue
FIA F2 FIA F2

Armstrong: "Lucky" to win F2 Imola sprint due to radio issue

F2 Imola: Armstrong holds off Daruvala for sprint race win
FIA F2 FIA F2

F2 Imola: Armstrong holds off Daruvala for sprint race win

F2 Imola: Vips romps to pole over fellow Red Bull junior Iwasa
FIA F2 FIA F2

F2 Imola: Vips romps to pole over fellow Red Bull junior Iwasa

David Schumacher to make F3 return at Imola replacing Simmons
FIA F3 FIA F3

David Schumacher to make F3 return at Imola replacing Simmons

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The Brazilian F2 driver hoping to return his country to motorsport's top tier Plus

The Brazilian F2 driver hoping to return his country to motorsport's top tier

With a chaotic but “pretty much perfect” FIA Formula 2 weekend in Saudi Arabia behind him, Felipe Drugovich now leads the drivers’ standings in his third crack at the series. The Brazilian driver explains how he's improved amid some difficult years, and shares his dreams of ending his nation's absence from the F1 grid

FIA F2
Apr 1, 2022
The Red Bull junior aiming to emulate Piastri in F2 Plus

The Red Bull junior aiming to emulate Piastri in F2

Norwegian talent Dennis Hauger has a tough act to follow in Oscar Piastri’s footsteps on his graduation to F2 as the reigning F3 champion with Prema. Here’s what he makes of the task ahead of him

FIA F2
Mar 16, 2022
The other Mercedes F1 young gun facing a big 2022 Plus

The other Mercedes F1 young gun facing a big 2022

With a disappointing 2021 season behind him, Frederik Vesti makes the move up to FIA Formula 2 with a reinvigorated sense of determination. Could this finally be the breakthrough year for the talented Mercedes junior?

FIA F2
Mar 14, 2022
Ranking the 10 best drivers of an F1 junior series stalwart Plus

Ranking the 10 best drivers of an F1 junior series stalwart

DAMS has been one of the most prolific teams below Formula 1 since its foundation in 1989, launching 32 drivers into grand prix racing. Following the team's sale to ex-F1 racer Charles Pic, formally closing the book on the ownership of the Driot family, Autosport picks out its 10 best drivers during their spell with the team

FIA F2
Feb 27, 2022
How an F2 enigma hopes ‘coming home’ can reopen doors to F1 Plus

How an F2 enigma hopes ‘coming home’ can reopen doors to F1

After a disappointing 2021, Marcus Armstrong is returning to FIA Formula 2 for another shot at the title in 2022 with Hitech – this time without the backing of Ferrari. This year, he says, he’s ready to give it his all in a last-shot bid to reach Formula 1

FIA F2
Feb 19, 2022
The hardships that haven’t dented an F2 rookie’s American F1 dream Plus

The hardships that haven’t dented an F2 rookie’s American F1 dream

Faced with no options for 2021, Logan Sargeant’s Formula 1 dreams looked set to crumble. But a last-minute Formula 3 seat and a strong season secured him an F1 junior berth and a Formula 2 drive for 2022. He told Autosport how his transformative season has affected both his personality and his future

FIA F2
Jan 29, 2022
Ranking the top 10 F2 and F3 drivers of 2021 Plus

Ranking the top 10 F2 and F3 drivers of 2021

With a veritable feast of feeder series talent in 2021, FIA Formula 2 and Formula 3 produced some of its most exciting racing yet. Although Prema Racing drivers once again dominated the respective series, drivers from other teams also stole the limelight to mark themselves out as stars of the future, or validate their highly-regarded standing

FIA F2
Dec 22, 2021
How Prema continued its dominance of F1's junior ladder in 2021 Plus

How Prema continued its dominance of F1's junior ladder in 2021

Taking three of the four titles and producing two outstanding champions in the process, Prema Racing remained the team to beat in Formula 1's feeder series in 2021. Team boss Rene Rosin reveals the traits that helped Dennis Hauger and Oscar Piastri to come out on top in Formula 3 and Formula 2

FIA F2
Dec 20, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.