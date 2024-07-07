F2 Britain: Hadjar takes points lead, feature win after Crawford penalty
Isack Hadjar took advantage of a disastrous Silverstone Formula 2 feature race for Paul Aron to establish himself as the new championship leader with his third victory of the season.
Starting from pole, the Campos driver was forced to work for the win after dropping behind Victor Martins (ART) and Oliver Bearman (Prema) in the opening stages.
Recovering the lead with a bold move on Martins at Abbey, the Frenchman then dropped behind Jak Crawford, but was promoted to the top step of the podium once the DAMS driver had a five-second penalty applied for an unsafe pit release.
Taking place in dry conditions after showers had blighted the earlier Formula 3 race, Franco Colapinto (MP Motorsport) was the only driver in the top seven starting on the alternate strategy with hard tyres fitted.
But the race struggled to find a rhythm in the opening stages, with a pair of safety car interventions interrupting the flow.
The first came when Kush Maini (Invicta) and sprint race winner Andrea Kimi Antonelli (Prema) clashed at Village on the opening lap, with the second coming on lap four when pre-event championship leader Aron (Hitech) cut across the nose of Joshua Durksen’s AIX machine at Woodcote, causing the latter to spin and become stuck in the gravel.
Aron received a 10-second penalty for his trouble, a penalty he served when pitting on lap 27 of 29 having stayed out in the hope of late rain or a further safety car, and finished outside the points in 12th.
After passing and pulling clear from Juan Manuel Correa (DAMS) on a similar strategy, Colapinto led the charge of those starting on hard tyres and was aided in his push for a podium by the battling of Martins and Hadjar.
Isack Hadjar, Campos Racing
Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool
This came to a head when Hadjar, feeling aggrieved at being forced off the track by Martins at Stowe, went side-by-side with his compatriot at Club. When Martins ran wide on the exit, Hadjar claimed the inside at Abbey, where Martins headed into the runoff and dropped back to fourth behind Crawford and Zane Maloney (Rodin).
Hadjar then lost out to Crawford, who had the benefit of DRS, but the positions changed again after the race as the American had been released into Maloney's path as they exited the pits, resulting in his penalty.
Crawford eventually fell 0.165s shy of recovering the margin to Maloney and had to accept the third step on the podium.
Colapinto was rapid on his soft tyres in the closing stages but the margin proved too great to recover, and he finished fourth, narrowly fending off Martins.
Hadjar's victory gives him a 16-point lead over Aron following the Estonian's scoreless weekend, while Maloney moves back up to third and just seven back from Aron.
