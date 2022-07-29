Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / F2 France: Iwasa takes maiden series win Next / F2 Hungary: Doohan cruises to sprint race win
FIA F2 / Hungaroring Qualifying report

F2 Hungary: Iwasa takes maiden series pole

Ayumu Iwasa took his maiden FIA Formula 2 pole at the Hungaroring, continuing his strong form after feature race victory in France last week.

Megan White
By:
F2 Hungary: Iwasa takes maiden series pole

The DAMS driver was lingering around the bottom of the top 10 before jumping up to fifth on his penultimate attempt.

But a stunning final flying lap from the Japanese driver shot him to the top spot, a 1m27.930s almost 0.4s clear of second-placed Marcus Armstrong (Hitech) and the only driver to dip below the 1m28s barrier.

Championship leader Felipe Drugovich will line up third for Sunday’s feature race with MP Motorsport, with title rival Theo Pourchaire (ART) joining him on the second row.

Armstrong was first to set a flying lap, setting a benchmark of 1m29.228s to immediately better Jack Doohan’s practice-topping time of 1m29.562s.

The Virtuosi driver slotted into second with his first flying lap, demoting Liam Lawson, Juri Vips and Logan Sargeant, who put in early efforts.

Pourchaire was next to claim the top spot, with a 1m28.883s, but was quickly toppled by team-mate Frederik Vesti, who went 0.03s quicker.

Ayumu Iwasa, Dams

Ayumu Iwasa, Dams

Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool

Drugovich moved up to second on his second attempt, splitting the ARTs, while Sargeant, who sits third in the drivers’ standings, sat in seventh, a 1m29.285s his best so far.

As the field pitted for new tyres around the halfway mark, Olli Caldwell set a sensational 1m28.803s to briefly claim the top spot having run in the gap.

Despite the Campos driver’s stellar effort, he finished the session in 13th, bettering his previous personal best qualifying result of 16th.

Doohan and Prema Racing’s Jehan Daruvala opted to hold back in the pits in a bid to avoid the traffic seen in FIA Formula 3 qualifying earlier in the day, while further ahead Armstrong reclaimed the top spot with a 1m28.311s, having been running sixth.

Sargeant went second on his next attempt, with a 1m28.381s, before Pourchaire demoted him to third having gone 0.02s quicker.

On the final flying laps, Vips jumped up to fourth with a 1m28.391s, while Drugovich improved to second as Pourchaire stayed third and Iwasa was running in fifth, with a 1m28.530s.

But the Japanese driver’s final lap was the decider, putting him to the top of the timesheet with just two minutes remaining, and with those running behind him unable to improve.

Sargeant will line up fifth, with Vips and Vesti in sixth and seventh.

Doohan takes pole for Saturday’s reverse-grid sprint race, with Enzo Fittipaldi and 2021 F3 champion Dennis Hauger lining up second and third.

F2 Hungary: Full qualifying result

Cla Driver Team Time Gap
1 Japan Ayumu Iwasa France DAMS 1'27.930  
2 New Zealand Marcus Armstrong United Kingdom HitechGP 1'28.311 0.381
3 Brazil Felipe Drugovich Netherlands MP Motorsport 1'28.340 0.410
4 France Theo Pourchaire France ART Grand Prix 1'28.359 0.429
5 United States Logan Sargeant United Kingdom Carlin 1'28.381 0.451
6 Estonia Jüri Vips United Kingdom HitechGP 1'28.391 0.461
7 Denmark Frederik Vesti France ART Grand Prix 1'28.562 0.632
8 Norway Dennis Hauger Italy Prema Powerteam 1'28.604 0.674
9 Brazil Enzo Fittipaldi Czech Republic Charouz Racing System 1'28.686 0.756
10 Australia Jack Doohan United Kingdom UNI-Virtuosi 1'28.691 0.761
11 New Zealand Liam Lawson United Kingdom Carlin 1'28.750 0.820
12 India Jehan Daruvala Italy Prema Powerteam 1'28.786 0.856
13 United Kingdom Olli Caldwell Spain Campos Racing 1'28.803 0.873
14 Netherlands Richard Verschoor Italy Trident 1'28.849 0.919
15 Japan Marino Sato United Kingdom UNI-Virtuosi 1'29.018 1.088
16 Turkey Cem Bolukbasi Czech Republic Charouz Racing System 1'29.102 1.172
17 Germany David Beckmann Netherlands Van Amersfoort Racing 1'29.343 1.413
18 Australia Calan Williams Italy Trident 1'29.346 1.416
19 France Clement Novalak Netherlands MP Motorsport 1'29.481 1.551
20 Spain Roberto Merhi Spain Campos Racing 1'29.547 1.617
21 Israel Roy Nissany France DAMS 1'29.606 1.676
22 Belgium Amaury Cordeel Netherlands Van Amersfoort Racing 1'29.792 1.862
View full results
shares
comments
F2 France: Iwasa takes maiden series win
Previous article

F2 France: Iwasa takes maiden series win

Next article

F2 Hungary: Doohan cruises to sprint race win

F2 Hungary: Doohan cruises to sprint race win
Megan White More
Megan White
F2 Hungary: Pourchaire reignites title battle with feature race victory Hungaroring
FIA F2

F2 Hungary: Pourchaire reignites title battle with feature race victory

F3 Hungary: Smolyar eases to win, slick gamble works for O'Sullivan, Correa Hungaroring
FIA F3

F3 Hungary: Smolyar eases to win, slick gamble works for O'Sullivan, Correa

The on-form F1 protege carrying America's hopes on his shoulders Plus
FIA F2

The on-form F1 protege carrying America's hopes on his shoulders

Latest news

F2 driver Caldwell gets one-round ban for Spa
FIA F2 FIA F2

F2 driver Caldwell gets one-round ban for Spa

Formula 2 driver Olli Caldwell will miss the next round of the championship after being handed a race ban for reaching 12 penalty points as a result of a track limits breach in Hungary.

F2 Hungary: Pourchaire reignites title battle with feature race victory
FIA F2 FIA F2

F2 Hungary: Pourchaire reignites title battle with feature race victory

Theo Pourchaire clinched FIA Formula 2 feature race victory in Hungary to reignite the title battle with Felipe Drugovich.

F2 Hungary: Doohan cruises to sprint race win
FIA F2 FIA F2

F2 Hungary: Doohan cruises to sprint race win

Jack Doohan cruised to FIA Formula 2 victory at the Hungaroring, holding off Juri Vips to cross the line five seconds clear. 

F2 Hungary: Iwasa takes maiden series pole
FIA F2 FIA F2

F2 Hungary: Iwasa takes maiden series pole

Ayumu Iwasa took his maiden FIA Formula 2 pole at the Hungaroring, continuing his strong form after feature race victory in France last week.

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The problem sausage kerbs continue to cause Plus

The problem sausage kerbs continue to cause

Track limits are the problem that motorsport doesn't seem to be able to rid itself of. But the use of so-called 'sausage kerbs' as a deterrent has in several instances only served to worsen the problem, and a growing number of voices want to see action taken

Formula 1
Jul 18, 2022
The on-form F1 protege carrying America's hopes on his shoulders Plus

The on-form F1 protege carrying America's hopes on his shoulders

Two feature race wins in as many rounds have helped Logan Sargeant to emerge as the closest challenger to runaway Formula 2 points leader Felipe Drugovich. The Williams F1 junior couldn't have timed his rise better, with interest in grand prix racing on the rise in his US homeland, and he could be his country's best shot at getting a driver on the grid for the first time since 2015

FIA F2
Jul 16, 2022
What racing in Australia means for the future of F1's junior series Plus

What racing in Australia means for the future of F1's junior series

The announcement that FIA Formula 2 and 3 would race alongside the Australian Grand Prix from 2023 came as a surprise, not only to fans but to the series’ teams too. But with Formula 1’s boom in popularity bringing more fans to the championships, team principals are relishing the opportunity

FIA F2
Jun 28, 2022
The other Doohan charting his way to motorsport success Plus

The other Doohan charting his way to motorsport success

Heading into FIA Formula 2 this season, there was a lot of pressure on Jack Doohan. The 2021 F3 runner-up joined a new team for his next challenge, as well as signing up to the Alpine Academy. He told Autosport how he’s tackling the step up - with some help from his motorcycle legend father

FIA F2
Jun 16, 2022
The Brazilian F2 driver hoping to return his country to motorsport's top tier Plus

The Brazilian F2 driver hoping to return his country to motorsport's top tier

With a chaotic but “pretty much perfect” FIA Formula 2 weekend in Saudi Arabia behind him, Felipe Drugovich now leads the drivers’ standings in his third crack at the series. The Brazilian driver explains how he's improved amid some difficult years, and shares his dreams of ending his nation's absence from the F1 grid

FIA F2
Apr 1, 2022
The Red Bull junior aiming to emulate Piastri in F2 Plus

The Red Bull junior aiming to emulate Piastri in F2

Norwegian talent Dennis Hauger has a tough act to follow in Oscar Piastri’s footsteps on his graduation to F2 as the reigning F3 champion with Prema. Here’s what he makes of the task ahead of him

FIA F2
Mar 16, 2022
The other Mercedes F1 young gun facing a big 2022 Plus

The other Mercedes F1 young gun facing a big 2022

With a disappointing 2021 season behind him, Frederik Vesti makes the move up to FIA Formula 2 with a reinvigorated sense of determination. Could this finally be the breakthrough year for the talented Mercedes junior?

FIA F2
Mar 14, 2022
Ranking the 10 best drivers of an F1 junior series stalwart Plus

Ranking the 10 best drivers of an F1 junior series stalwart

DAMS has been one of the most prolific teams below Formula 1 since its foundation in 1989, launching 32 drivers into grand prix racing. Following the team's sale to ex-F1 racer Charles Pic, formally closing the book on the ownership of the Driot family, Autosport picks out its 10 best drivers during their spell with the team

FIA F2
Feb 27, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.