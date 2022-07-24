Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / Pourchaire loses France F2 sprint race podium after Armstrong clash
FIA F2 / Paul Ricard Race report

F2 France: Iwasa takes maiden series win

Ayumu Iwasa dominated the FIA Formula 2 feature race at Paul Ricard to take his maiden series victory by over eight seconds.

Megan White
By:
F2 France: Iwasa takes maiden series win

Despite being passed by Jack Doohan for the lead off the line, the DAMS driver reclaimed the front spot at the North chicane on Lap 1 before building a huge lead over his rivals.

A quick pitstop helped his charge to victory, and the Japanese driver put no foot wrong in the second stage, holding off Theo Pourchaire to take his first series win.

Pourchaire took second at his home race for ART, moving past Doohan on lap 15 and keeping the Australian behind him, despite a close call with the Virtuosi driver spinning on lap 20.

Team-mate Frederik Vesti held off a charging Felipe Drugovich for third.

Lining up fourth, Doohan claimed the lead off the line up the inside, running ahead of Iwasa and Logan Sargeant.

But the Japanese driver took charge of the race on the first lap before an early safety car courtesy of contact between Marcus Armstrong and Dennis Hauger at Turn 12, ending the Hitech driver’s race and prompting a safety car.

Racing resumed on lap six, with Liam Lawson claiming seventh from Drugovich down the inside of Turn 1, while out front Iwasa had built up over a second gap to Doohan.

MP Motorsport’s Clement Novalak was first to dive into the pits on lap seven, taking the soft tyres, before several other drivers followed over the next few laps.

Logan Sargeant, Carlin

Logan Sargeant, Carlin

Photo by: Williams

Pourchaire pitted for the hard tyres on lap 10 and emerged in 12th on track, leading those who had pitted, before Doohan and Drugovich followed suit three laps later.

The Frenchman made it past Doohan the following lap, taking advantage of the latter’s cold tyres to move into net second.

Read Also:

Heartbreak came for Sargeant during his pitstop, with an engine issue ending his race having been running in the podium places and handing Pourchaire second in the drivers’ standings.

But the Australian fought back, mounting a challenge at the North chicane with 10 laps remaining, before spinning across the kerb and losing his position to Vesti.

By that point, Iwasa had built up a lead of 4.7s to Pourchaire, who escaped contact with Doohan.

Jehan Daruvala took two positions in as many laps in the late stages to move up to seventh, passing Richard Verschoor and Roy Nissany.

Doohan was facing pressure from charging championship leader Drugovich by the final four laps, the Brazilian eventually making it past at Turn 8 on lap 27.

More bad luck came for Verschoor, running in eighth, on the final lap, as his Trident car suffered a terminal technical issue and he came to a stop on the main straight.

Drugovich settled for fourth, with Doohan taking fifth having led at the start. Lawson took sixth as Carlin’s only finisher, with Daruvala and Nissany rounding off the points.

Drugovich continues to lead the standings with five rounds remaining, while Pourchaire reclaims second after Sargeant's DNF.

F2 France: Full feature race result

Cla Driver Team Gap Points
1 Japan Ayumu Iwasa France DAMS   25
2 France Theo Pourchaire France ART Grand Prix 8.600 18
3 Denmark Frederik Vesti France ART Grand Prix 9.800 15
4 Brazil Felipe Drugovich Netherlands MP Motorsport 10.200 12
5 Australia Jack Doohan United Kingdom UNI-Virtuosi 16.000 10
6 New Zealand Liam Lawson United Kingdom Carlin 19.600 8
7 India Jehan Daruvala Italy Prema Powerteam 27.500 6
8 France Clement Novalak Netherlands MP Motorsport 32.800 4
9 Israel Roy Nissany France DAMS 36.500 2
10 Brazil Enzo Fittipaldi Czech Republic Charouz Racing System 37.600 1
11 Australia Calan Williams Italy Trident 40.200  
12 Estonia Jüri Vips United Kingdom HitechGP 45.500  
13 United Kingdom Olli Caldwell Spain Campos Racing 46.400  
14 Germany David Beckmann Netherlands Van Amersfoort Racing 48.500  
15 Belgium Amaury Cordeel Netherlands Van Amersfoort Racing 49.000  
16 Norway Dennis Hauger Italy Prema Powerteam 1'25.100  
17 Netherlands Richard Verschoor Italy Trident    
  Turkey Cem Bolukbasi Czech Republic Charouz Racing System    
  United States Logan Sargeant United Kingdom Carlin    
  Spain Roberto Merhi Spain Campos Racing    
  New Zealand Marcus Armstrong United Kingdom HitechGP    
  Japan Marino Sato United Kingdom UNI-Virtuosi    
View full results
shares
comments
Pourchaire loses France F2 sprint race podium after Armstrong clash
Previous article

Pourchaire loses France F2 sprint race podium after Armstrong clash
Megan White More
Megan White
Pourchaire loses France F2 sprint race podium after Armstrong clash Paul Ricard
FIA F2

Pourchaire loses France F2 sprint race podium after Armstrong clash

F2 France: Lawson takes win in hectic sprint race Paul Ricard
FIA F2

F2 France: Lawson takes win in hectic sprint race

The on-form F1 protege carrying America's hopes on his shoulders Plus
FIA F2

The on-form F1 protege carrying America's hopes on his shoulders

Latest news

F2 France: Iwasa takes maiden series win
FIA F2 FIA F2

F2 France: Iwasa takes maiden series win

Ayumu Iwasa dominated the FIA Formula 2 feature race at Paul Ricard to take his maiden series victory by over eight seconds.

Pourchaire loses France F2 sprint race podium after Armstrong clash
FIA F2 FIA F2

Pourchaire loses France F2 sprint race podium after Armstrong clash

Theo Pourchaire has lost his FIA Formula 2 sprint race podium at Paul Ricard after being handed a five-second post-race penalty.

F2 France: Lawson takes win in hectic sprint race
FIA F2 FIA F2

F2 France: Lawson takes win in hectic sprint race

Liam Lawson claimed his second FIA Formula 2 win of the season, snatching the lead from Jehan Daruvala with five laps remaining in the Paul Ricard sprint race.

F2 Paul Ricard: Sargeant claims pole by 0.006s over Iwasa
FIA F2 FIA F2

F2 Paul Ricard: Sargeant claims pole by 0.006s over Iwasa

Logan Sargeant took his second Formula 2 pole position at Circuit Paul Ricard, snatching the top spot in a last-ditch attempt.

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The problem sausage kerbs continue to cause Plus

The problem sausage kerbs continue to cause

Track limits are the problem that motorsport doesn't seem to be able to rid itself of. But the use of so-called 'sausage kerbs' as a deterrent has in several instances only served to worsen the problem, and a growing number of voices want to see action taken

Formula 1
Jul 18, 2022
The on-form F1 protege carrying America's hopes on his shoulders Plus

The on-form F1 protege carrying America's hopes on his shoulders

Two feature race wins in as many rounds have helped Logan Sargeant to emerge as the closest challenger to runaway Formula 2 points leader Felipe Drugovich. The Williams F1 junior couldn't have timed his rise better, with interest in grand prix racing on the rise in his US homeland, and he could be his country's best shot at getting a driver on the grid for the first time since 2015

FIA F2
Jul 16, 2022
What racing in Australia means for the future of F1's junior series Plus

What racing in Australia means for the future of F1's junior series

The announcement that FIA Formula 2 and 3 would race alongside the Australian Grand Prix from 2023 came as a surprise, not only to fans but to the series’ teams too. But with Formula 1’s boom in popularity bringing more fans to the championships, team principals are relishing the opportunity

FIA F2
Jun 28, 2022
The other Doohan charting his way to motorsport success Plus

The other Doohan charting his way to motorsport success

Heading into FIA Formula 2 this season, there was a lot of pressure on Jack Doohan. The 2021 F3 runner-up joined a new team for his next challenge, as well as signing up to the Alpine Academy. He told Autosport how he’s tackling the step up - with some help from his motorcycle legend father

FIA F2
Jun 16, 2022
The Brazilian F2 driver hoping to return his country to motorsport's top tier Plus

The Brazilian F2 driver hoping to return his country to motorsport's top tier

With a chaotic but “pretty much perfect” FIA Formula 2 weekend in Saudi Arabia behind him, Felipe Drugovich now leads the drivers’ standings in his third crack at the series. The Brazilian driver explains how he's improved amid some difficult years, and shares his dreams of ending his nation's absence from the F1 grid

FIA F2
Apr 1, 2022
The Red Bull junior aiming to emulate Piastri in F2 Plus

The Red Bull junior aiming to emulate Piastri in F2

Norwegian talent Dennis Hauger has a tough act to follow in Oscar Piastri’s footsteps on his graduation to F2 as the reigning F3 champion with Prema. Here’s what he makes of the task ahead of him

FIA F2
Mar 16, 2022
The other Mercedes F1 young gun facing a big 2022 Plus

The other Mercedes F1 young gun facing a big 2022

With a disappointing 2021 season behind him, Frederik Vesti makes the move up to FIA Formula 2 with a reinvigorated sense of determination. Could this finally be the breakthrough year for the talented Mercedes junior?

FIA F2
Mar 14, 2022
Ranking the 10 best drivers of an F1 junior series stalwart Plus

Ranking the 10 best drivers of an F1 junior series stalwart

DAMS has been one of the most prolific teams below Formula 1 since its foundation in 1989, launching 32 drivers into grand prix racing. Following the team's sale to ex-F1 racer Charles Pic, formally closing the book on the ownership of the Driot family, Autosport picks out its 10 best drivers during their spell with the team

FIA F2
Feb 27, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.