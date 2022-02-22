Tickets Subscribe
FIA F2 / Bahrain News

F2 grid completed as Verschoor seals Trident move

Formula 2 race-winner Richard Verschoor will remain on the grid this year after signing for Trident to complete the driver line-up for the 2022 championship.

Tom Howard
By:
Co-author:
Jake Boxall-Legge

The 21-year-old will partner rookie Calan Williams at the Italian team, after a bitty 2021 season impacted by funding issues, which caused him to lose his seat at MP Motorsport for the penultimate round in Saudi Arabia.

Verschoor was then handed an F2 drive by Charouz Racing System for the season finale in Abu Dhabi, replacing for Enzo Fittipaldi after the Brazilian was injured in a startline crash in Jeddah.

Verschoor, the 2019 Macau Grand Prix winner, finished 11th in the 2022 F2 standings, scoring 56 points.

The highlight of his season was a victory in the second Silverstone sprint race, which he followed up with fourth in the Sunday feature race.

“I'm extremely proud and motivated to join a highly-professional and winning team like Trident Motorsport for the 2022 FIA Formula 2 Championship,” he said.

“I think we have all conditions needed to achieve important goals and experience a positive season.

“I cannot wait to get on track. I will give my best to take full advantage of this great opportunity.”

Team owner Giacomo Ricci added: “We are proud to welcome a driver of undisputed value like Verschoor to our team.

“We are motivated by the prospect of working with such a talented and experienced racer, who already proved capable to achieve outstanding goals.

“I think Verschoor and Williams will be an extremely solid and promising combination, and they will keep pushing each other to the next level, laying the conditions for a successful season.

“We cannot wait to be back on track for the 2022 season with our new lineup.”

A long-time MP Motorsport driver, Verschoor drove for the Dutch squad for two seasons in the FIA F3 championship, finishing 13th and ninth in the standings across both seasons prior to his promotion up to F2.

He secured victory in the first time that the Macau Grand Prix was run with the current FIA F3 cars, beating Red Bull junior Juri Vips by less than a second.

