FIA F2 / Silverstone Race report

F2 Britain: Doohan takes maiden win in wet sprint race

Jack Doohan took his maiden FIA Formula 2 win at Silverstone, holding off a fierce challenge from Ayumu Iwasa to seal sprint victory.

Megan White
By:
The Virtuosi rookie started fourth, before picking off Juri Vips, Jehan Daruvala and Enzo Fittipaldi to take the lead on lap eight after the Charouz driver went wide at Village.

Doohan built a gap of almost five seconds by lap 16 before Iwasa launched his fightback, setting fastest laps in his bid to take the lead for DAMS.

But the Australian held on to take the chequered flag and return the Doohan name to the top step of a British Grand Prix weekend for the first time since 1997, when father Mick won the 500cc British motorcycle Grand Prix at Donington.

Despite slashing the gap to the Australian from almost five seconds to 0.9s at the line, Iwasa settled for second, having started fifth, with Fittipaldi completing the podium.

The race started behind the safety car, with damp conditions having caused disruption throughout the day.

Much of the first few laps were processional, with only one move as Jake Hughes passed Dennis Hauger for 12th, before the move was reversed a lap later.

Fittipaldi took the lead from Daruvala on the pit straight on lap six, before the Prema driver was also overtaken by Doohan. Further back, Iwasa passed Vips for fifth as the Hitech driver began to fall down the order.

Doohan took the lead from Fittipaldi two laps later, with Iwasa moving up to third before he too passed Fittipaldi at Copse.

Theo Pourchaire made it past Daruvala at Copse on lap 10, while Vips’ bad luck continued as he was handed a five-second penalty for exceeding track limits.

Ayumu Iwasa, Dams

Ayumu Iwasa, Dams

Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool

Doohan was five seconds clear by lap 16, setting consecutive fastest laps, with Daruvala falling prey to championship leader Felipe Drugovich for fifth place at Stowe.

Iwasa set the fastest lap two laps later, closing the gap to the leader to 3.5s, with it down to 2.5s on the penultimate lap.

But Doohan held on to secure his first F2 win, having last taken the top step of the podium at Sochi in FIA Formula 3 last season.

PLUS: The other Doohan charting his way to motorsport success

Pourchaire took fourth, with Drugovich in fifth and Frederik Vesti in sixth after an intense lap 18 battle between the ART driver, Logan Sargeant (Carlin) and Daruvala.

Marcus Armstrong finished ninth, with Hitech team-mate Vips rounding off the top 10.

FIA F2 Britain: Full sprint race results

Cla Driver Team Gap Points
1 Australia Jack Doohan United Kingdom UNI-Virtuosi   10
2 Japan Ayumu Iwasa France DAMS 0.900 8
3 Brazil Enzo Fittipaldi Czech Republic Charouz Racing System 16.700 6
4 France Theo Pourchaire France ART Grand Prix 17.800 5
5 Brazil Felipe Drugovich Netherlands MP Motorsport 21.700 4
6 Denmark Frederik Vesti France ART Grand Prix 26.800 3
7 United States Logan Sargeant United Kingdom Carlin 28.200 2
8 India Jehan Daruvala Italy Prema Powerteam 36.200 1
9 New Zealand Marcus Armstrong United Kingdom HitechGP 38.600  
10 Netherlands Richard Verschoor Italy Trident 43.700  
11 United Kingdom Jake Hughes Netherlands Van Amersfoort Racing 44.600  
12 Estonia Jüri Vips United Kingdom HitechGP 48.100  
13 France Clement Novalak Netherlands MP Motorsport 49.400  
14 Israel Roy Nissany France DAMS 54.500  
15 Norway Dennis Hauger Italy Prema Powerteam 55.200  
16 Germany David Beckmann Netherlands Van Amersfoort Racing 58.700  
17 Australia Calan Williams Italy Trident 1'06.000  
18 United Kingdom Olli Caldwell Spain Campos Racing 1'06.400  
19 Turkey Cem Bolukbasi Czech Republic Charouz Racing System 1'21.700  
20 New Zealand Liam Lawson United Kingdom Carlin 1'35.000  
  Japan Marino Sato United Kingdom UNI-Virtuosi    
View full results
