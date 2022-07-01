Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Previous / Horner: Red Bull made "very strong statement" by sacking Vips Next / F2 Britain: Doohan takes maiden win in wet sprint race
FIA F2 / Silverstone News

F2 Britain: Sargeant beats Vesti at Silverstone for maiden series pole

Logan Sargeant took his maiden FIA Formula 2 pole position at Silverstone, dominating qualifying to take the front spot for Carlin at its home race.

Megan White
By:
F2 Britain: Sargeant beats Vesti at Silverstone for maiden series pole

The Williams junior led practice earlier in the day, and stormed to the top of the timesheets early in the session with a 1m38.946s as the first driver to dip below 1m39s.

Once he took provisional pole, he was unmatchable, despite close challenges from Frederik Vesti (ART) and Prema Racing’s Jehan Daruvala.

Sargeant improved midway through the session, shaving 0.5s off an already impressive lap time to seal his first pole position in the series.

It was Carlin’s second pole position of the day, with the Farnham-based team also taking pole in FIA Formula 3, courtesy of Zak O’Sullivan.

Vesti set an early benchmark with a 1m39.611s, 0.3s quicker than second placed Jack Doohan (Virtuosi Racing).

Ayumu Iwasa was quick to challenge for second, with a 1m39.655s, before championship leader Felipe Drugovich went third with a 1m39.676s.

Ayumu Iwasa, Dams

Ayumu Iwasa, Dams

Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool

Juri Vips was next to take the top spot, with a 1m39.371s, but his tenure was shortlived as Sargeant put in his first flying lap of the session.

Daruvala slotted into second while most of the field pitted, setting a 1m39.115s, but he was soon demoted as the rest of the field returned with fresh soft tyres.

Vesti was quick to bounce back, snatching second back with a 1m38.539s, while Drugovich took third with a 1m38.553s to continue his title fight.

He had looked set to improve on his time, but a spin at Turn 18 ruined a last attempt.

Rival Theo Pourchaire (ART) will line up fourth on Sunday, setting an almost identical time to the Brazilian, who leads the standings by 49 points.

Sargeant’s team-mate Liam Lawson will line up fifth for the feature race, with Iwasa in sixth and Doohan in seventh.

After failing to improve on his earlier time, Daruvala finished tenth to take pole for Saturday’s reverse-grid sprint race, with Enzo Fittipaldi of Charouz in second after struggling with the kerbs at Turn 3 early in the session.

Vips, who was dropped by Red Bull’s Junior Team this week after using a racial slur but will remain at Hitech, will line up third for Saturday’s race and eighth on Sunday.

F2 Britain: Full qualifying results

Cla Driver Team Time Gap
1 United States Logan Sargeant United Kingdom Carlin 1'38.432  
2 Denmark Frederik Vesti France ART Grand Prix 1'38.539 0.107
3 Brazil Felipe Drugovich Netherlands MP Motorsport 1'38.553 0.121
4 France Theo Pourchaire France ART Grand Prix 1'38.553 0.121
5 New Zealand Liam Lawson United Kingdom Carlin 1'38.625 0.193
6 Japan Ayumu Iwasa France DAMS 1'38.734 0.302
7 Australia Jack Doohan United Kingdom UNI-Virtuosi 1'38.901 0.469
8 Estonia Jüri Vips United Kingdom HitechGP 1'39.013 0.581
9 Brazil Enzo Fittipaldi Czech Republic Charouz Racing System 1'39.077 0.645
10 India Jehan Daruvala Italy Prema Powerteam 1'39.115 0.683
11 Israel Roy Nissany France DAMS 1'39.222 0.790
12 New Zealand Marcus Armstrong United Kingdom HitechGP 1'39.266 0.834
13 Norway Dennis Hauger Italy Prema Powerteam 1'39.429 0.997
14 United Kingdom Jake Hughes Netherlands Van Amersfoort Racing 1'39.448 1.016
15 Netherlands Richard Verschoor Italy Trident 1'39.492 1.060
16 United Kingdom Olli Caldwell Spain Campos Racing 1'39.580 1.148
17 Switzerland Ralph Boschung Spain Campos Racing 1'39.597 1.165
18 France Clement Novalak Netherlands MP Motorsport 1'39.660 1.228
19 Japan Marino Sato United Kingdom UNI-Virtuosi 1'39.677 1.245
20 Turkey Cem Bolukbasi Czech Republic Charouz Racing System 1'39.691 1.259
21 Australia Calan Williams Italy Trident 1'39.912 1.480
22 Germany David Beckmann Netherlands Van Amersfoort Racing 1'40.291 1.859
View full results
shares
comments
Horner: Red Bull made "very strong statement" by sacking Vips
Previous article

Horner: Red Bull made "very strong statement" by sacking Vips
Next article

F2 Britain: Doohan takes maiden win in wet sprint race

F2 Britain: Doohan takes maiden win in wet sprint race
Megan White More
Megan White
F2 Britain: Sargeant takes first series win in Silverstone feature race Silverstone
FIA F2

F2 Britain: Sargeant takes first series win in Silverstone feature race

F3 Britain: Leclerc fends off O'Sullivan, Bearman for feature race win Silverstone
FIA F3

F3 Britain: Leclerc fends off O'Sullivan, Bearman for feature race win

What racing in Australia means for the future of F1's junior series Plus
FIA F2

What racing in Australia means for the future of F1's junior series

Latest news

F2 Britain: Sargeant takes first series win in Silverstone feature race
FIA F2 FIA F2

F2 Britain: Sargeant takes first series win in Silverstone feature race

F2 Britain: Doohan takes maiden win in wet sprint race
FIA F2 FIA F2

F2 Britain: Doohan takes maiden win in wet sprint race

F2 Britain: Sargeant beats Vesti at Silverstone for maiden series pole
FIA F2 FIA F2

F2 Britain: Sargeant beats Vesti at Silverstone for maiden series pole

Horner: Red Bull made "very strong statement" by sacking Vips
Formula 1 Formula 1

Horner: Red Bull made "very strong statement" by sacking Vips

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
What racing in Australia means for the future of F1's junior series Plus

What racing in Australia means for the future of F1's junior series

The announcement that FIA Formula 2 and 3 would race alongside the Australian Grand Prix from 2023 came as a surprise, not only to fans but to the series’ teams too. But with Formula 1’s boom in popularity bringing more fans to the championships, team principals are relishing the opportunity

FIA F2
Jun 28, 2022
The other Doohan charting his way to motorsport success Plus

The other Doohan charting his way to motorsport success

Heading into FIA Formula 2 this season, there was a lot of pressure on Jack Doohan. The 2021 F3 runner-up joined a new team for his next challenge, as well as signing up to the Alpine Academy. He told Autosport how he’s tackling the step up - with some help from his motorcycle legend father

FIA F2
Jun 16, 2022
The Brazilian F2 driver hoping to return his country to motorsport's top tier Plus

The Brazilian F2 driver hoping to return his country to motorsport's top tier

With a chaotic but “pretty much perfect” FIA Formula 2 weekend in Saudi Arabia behind him, Felipe Drugovich now leads the drivers’ standings in his third crack at the series. The Brazilian driver explains how he's improved amid some difficult years, and shares his dreams of ending his nation's absence from the F1 grid

FIA F2
Apr 1, 2022
The Red Bull junior aiming to emulate Piastri in F2 Plus

The Red Bull junior aiming to emulate Piastri in F2

Norwegian talent Dennis Hauger has a tough act to follow in Oscar Piastri’s footsteps on his graduation to F2 as the reigning F3 champion with Prema. Here’s what he makes of the task ahead of him

FIA F2
Mar 16, 2022
The other Mercedes F1 young gun facing a big 2022 Plus

The other Mercedes F1 young gun facing a big 2022

With a disappointing 2021 season behind him, Frederik Vesti makes the move up to FIA Formula 2 with a reinvigorated sense of determination. Could this finally be the breakthrough year for the talented Mercedes junior?

FIA F2
Mar 14, 2022
Ranking the 10 best drivers of an F1 junior series stalwart Plus

Ranking the 10 best drivers of an F1 junior series stalwart

DAMS has been one of the most prolific teams below Formula 1 since its foundation in 1989, launching 32 drivers into grand prix racing. Following the team's sale to ex-F1 racer Charles Pic, formally closing the book on the ownership of the Driot family, Autosport picks out its 10 best drivers during their spell with the team

FIA F2
Feb 27, 2022
How an F2 enigma hopes ‘coming home’ can reopen doors to F1 Plus

How an F2 enigma hopes ‘coming home’ can reopen doors to F1

After a disappointing 2021, Marcus Armstrong is returning to FIA Formula 2 for another shot at the title in 2022 with Hitech – this time without the backing of Ferrari. This year, he says, he’s ready to give it his all in a last-shot bid to reach Formula 1

FIA F2
Feb 19, 2022
The hardships that haven’t dented an F2 rookie’s American F1 dream Plus

The hardships that haven’t dented an F2 rookie’s American F1 dream

Faced with no options for 2021, Logan Sargeant’s Formula 1 dreams looked set to crumble. But a last-minute Formula 3 seat and a strong season secured him an F1 junior berth and a Formula 2 drive for 2022. He told Autosport how his transformative season has affected both his personality and his future

FIA F2
Jan 29, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.