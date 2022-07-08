Tickets Subscribe
FIA F2 / Red Bull Ring News

F2 Austria: Vesti edges Vips to take maiden series pole

Frederik Vesti secured his maiden FIA Formula 2 pole position in Austria, pipping Juri Vips and Logan Sargeant to the top spot.

Megan White
By:
F2 Austria: Vesti edges Vips to take maiden series pole

The ART driver was yet to set a time with 10 minutes remaining after having had several laps deleted for exceeding track limits, for which he was also shown the black and white flag.

The Mercedes junior then set a 1m14.123s in the second set of runs to go quickest by 0.035s, taking his first series pole, having secured his first win in the Baku sprint race.

Despite Jack Doohan’s early benchmark and a strong fight from championship leader Felipe Drugovich, Vesti managed to hold onto top spot, with Hitech’s Vips and Sargeant (Carlin) demoting the pair to fourth and fifth.

Ayumu Iwasa was first to set a quick time for DAMS, with a 1m15.287s early in the session to top the timesheet.

Drugovich (MP Motorsport) knocked him off provisional pole with a 1m15.022s, before he was toppled first by Sargeant, then by Doohan, who was almost 0.5s quicker.

The Virtuosi Racing driver led for much of the session, with Sargeant running in second before his time was deleted, demoting him to seventh.

Amaury Cordeel, returning from a race ban at Silverstone, shot up into second place for Van Amersfoort Racing as he ran while others pitted, setting a 1m14.457s to slot in behind Doohan.

The times tumbled in the final few minutes, despite heavy traffic as drivers prepared for their final runs.

Drugovich took the top spot before it was reclaimed by Doohan, who was then surpassed by Vesti’s best time.

Doohan and Drugovich both had times deleted for exceeding track limits, with Vips sealing second and Sargeant, who took his first win at Silverstone, in third.

Iwasa, who was last over the line, improved from sixth to fourth with his final lap, a 1m14.307s, while Drugovich and Doohan will start fifth and sixth after their late lap deletions.

Cordeel settled for seventh after others improved, with Richard Verschoor, Theo Pourchaire and Marcus Armstrong, who will take pole for Saturday’s reverse-grid sprint race, rounding out the top 10.

Result:

Cla Driver Team Laps Time Gap
1 Denmark Frederik Vesti France ART Grand Prix 15 1'14.123  
2 Estonia Jüri Vips United Kingdom HitechGP 14 1'14.158 0.035
3 United States Logan Sargeant United Kingdom Carlin 15 1'14.288 0.165
4 Japan Ayumu Iwasa France DAMS 17 1'14.307 0.184
5 Brazil Felipe Drugovich Netherlands MP Motorsport 16 1'14.315 0.192
6 Australia Jack Doohan United Kingdom UNI-Virtuosi 16 1'14.318 0.195
7 Belgium Amaury Cordeel Netherlands Van Amersfoort Racing 15 1'14.457 0.334
8 Netherlands Richard Verschoor Italy Trident 16 1'14.568 0.445
9 France Theo Pourchaire France ART Grand Prix 15 1'14.616 0.493
10 New Zealand Marcus Armstrong United Kingdom HitechGP 14 1'14.670 0.547
11 India Jehan Daruvala Italy Prema Powerteam 15 1'14.702 0.579
12 Brazil Enzo Fittipaldi Czech Republic Charouz Racing System 17 1'14.740 0.617
13 Turkey Cem Bolukbasi Czech Republic Charouz Racing System 16 1'14.765 0.642
14 New Zealand Liam Lawson United Kingdom Carlin 15 1'14.792 0.669
15 Norway Dennis Hauger Italy Prema Powerteam 16 1'14.794 0.671
16 Australia Calan Williams Italy Trident 18 1'14.836 0.713
17 Israel Roy Nissany France DAMS 17 1'14.895 0.772
18 Japan Marino Sato United Kingdom UNI-Virtuosi 14 1'14.936 0.813
19 United Kingdom Jake Hughes Netherlands Van Amersfoort Racing 16 1'15.005 0.882
20 France Clement Novalak Netherlands MP Motorsport 16 1'15.123 1.000
21 Spain Roberto Merhi Spain Campos Racing 16 1'15.200 1.077
22 United Kingdom Olli Caldwell Spain Campos Racing 16 1'15.656 1.533
