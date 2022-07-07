Tickets Subscribe
FIA F2 / Red Bull Ring News

Coulthard: 'Mentality change' needed in FIA F2 and F3 to help women progress

David Coulthard says a "change in mentality" is needed in FIA Formula 2 and 3 to help women progress into Formula 1's feeder series.

Megan White
By:
Co-author:
Erwin Jaeggi
The 13-time F1 race-winner has recently kickstarted the More Than Equal campaign to help empower female racing drivers to reach the top tier of single seater racing, working across fields including driver coaching, psychology and sponsorship.

The not-for-profit development structure, which Coulthard has launched with Czech businessman Karel Komarek, will work with Hintsa Performance to undertake research into the reasons a woman has not taken part in an F1 weekend since then-Williams test driver Susie Wolff in 2014.

In an interview at Silverstone last week, BRDC President Coulthard said the lack of power steering in F1's feeder series makes those cars harder to drive than an F1 car, and put a “physical preference towards certain size and physically developed men”.

The former Williams, McLaren and Red Bull driver said: “We’ve put a lot of research into this. And all of [Hintsa’s] studies prove beyond any doubt that the champions that they’ve supported in Formula 1 and the drivers that won Grands Prix, there is nothing that they are doing physically that is not achievable by women.

“The challenge of coming up through karting and I don’t know if you have done any karting… there are periods of different formulas which are more difficult physically to drive than a Grand Prix car.

“A Grand Prix car generates huge amounts of g-force, which is the neck and your internal organs and what have you. But the actual process of turning the steering wheel at 200mph pulling 4G is not difficult, because you have power steering.

“Formula 2 doesn’t have power steering, Formula 3 doesn’t have power steering. They are incredibly difficult.

“When I was a test driver in Williams I couldn’t turn the steering like Nigel Mansell. I wasn’t strong enough. So my limitation was how much steering I could get on the car.

“So we need to change as well not only in helping developing talent, but we need to change the mentality in these feeder formulas, which then do put let’s say a physical preference towards certain size and physically developed men.

“But we’ll do that over time. If you don’t do anything, nothing changes. So we’re going to change things by doing something.”

Coulthard says he and Komarek will meet with F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali and CEO of F2 and F3, Bruno Michel, on Friday at the Red Bull Ring to discuss the next steps in their programme.

He added that though he has not yet begun lobbying for power steering in F2 and F3, he hopes to make changes “through this process of discovery and also ongoing conversations”.

W Series double-champion Jamie Chadwick has also previously expressed concern about the lack of power steering in F2 and F3.

She told the Press Association last week: "To get into Formula 1 you have to go through the feeder series – F3 and F2 – and it is extremely physical.

“Formula 1 is extremely physical, and we don't know exactly what women are capable of in the sport.

"If you are aged 15 or 16, and go into car racing, without power steering and driving big heavy cars, a lot of women do struggle, even though they have been successful in go-karting.

“We like to think that women can make it – and I am happy to be the guinea pig and will do my best to push and explore the options to Formula 1 – but we don't know.”

F3 Austria: Crawford claims maiden win after heartbreak for Correa Red Bull Ring
FIA F3

F3 Austria: Crawford claims maiden win after heartbreak for Correa

Vips "completely accepts" Formula 2 statement on racial slur Red Bull Ring
FIA F2

Vips "completely accepts" Formula 2 statement on racial slur

What racing in Australia means for the future of F1's junior series Plus
FIA F2

What racing in Australia means for the future of F1's junior series

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
What racing in Australia means for the future of F1's junior series Plus

What racing in Australia means for the future of F1's junior series

The announcement that FIA Formula 2 and 3 would race alongside the Australian Grand Prix from 2023 came as a surprise, not only to fans but to the series’ teams too. But with Formula 1’s boom in popularity bringing more fans to the championships, team principals are relishing the opportunity

FIA F2
Jun 28, 2022
The other Doohan charting his way to motorsport success Plus

The other Doohan charting his way to motorsport success

Heading into FIA Formula 2 this season, there was a lot of pressure on Jack Doohan. The 2021 F3 runner-up joined a new team for his next challenge, as well as signing up to the Alpine Academy. He told Autosport how he’s tackling the step up - with some help from his motorcycle legend father

FIA F2
Jun 16, 2022
The Brazilian F2 driver hoping to return his country to motorsport's top tier Plus

The Brazilian F2 driver hoping to return his country to motorsport's top tier

With a chaotic but “pretty much perfect” FIA Formula 2 weekend in Saudi Arabia behind him, Felipe Drugovich now leads the drivers’ standings in his third crack at the series. The Brazilian driver explains how he's improved amid some difficult years, and shares his dreams of ending his nation's absence from the F1 grid

FIA F2
Apr 1, 2022
The Red Bull junior aiming to emulate Piastri in F2 Plus

The Red Bull junior aiming to emulate Piastri in F2

Norwegian talent Dennis Hauger has a tough act to follow in Oscar Piastri’s footsteps on his graduation to F2 as the reigning F3 champion with Prema. Here’s what he makes of the task ahead of him

FIA F2
Mar 16, 2022
The other Mercedes F1 young gun facing a big 2022 Plus

The other Mercedes F1 young gun facing a big 2022

With a disappointing 2021 season behind him, Frederik Vesti makes the move up to FIA Formula 2 with a reinvigorated sense of determination. Could this finally be the breakthrough year for the talented Mercedes junior?

FIA F2
Mar 14, 2022
Ranking the 10 best drivers of an F1 junior series stalwart Plus

Ranking the 10 best drivers of an F1 junior series stalwart

DAMS has been one of the most prolific teams below Formula 1 since its foundation in 1989, launching 32 drivers into grand prix racing. Following the team's sale to ex-F1 racer Charles Pic, formally closing the book on the ownership of the Driot family, Autosport picks out its 10 best drivers during their spell with the team

FIA F2
Feb 27, 2022
How an F2 enigma hopes ‘coming home’ can reopen doors to F1 Plus

How an F2 enigma hopes ‘coming home’ can reopen doors to F1

After a disappointing 2021, Marcus Armstrong is returning to FIA Formula 2 for another shot at the title in 2022 with Hitech – this time without the backing of Ferrari. This year, he says, he’s ready to give it his all in a last-shot bid to reach Formula 1

FIA F2
Feb 19, 2022
The hardships that haven’t dented an F2 rookie’s American F1 dream Plus

The hardships that haven’t dented an F2 rookie’s American F1 dream

Faced with no options for 2021, Logan Sargeant’s Formula 1 dreams looked set to crumble. But a last-minute Formula 3 seat and a strong season secured him an F1 junior berth and a Formula 2 drive for 2022. He told Autosport how his transformative season has affected both his personality and his future

FIA F2
Jan 29, 2022
