Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Download your apps
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Shwartzman hopeful of future F1 opportunities after announcing F2 exit
FIA F2 / Abu Dhabi Practice report

F2 Abu Dhabi: Points leader Piastri sets the pace in practice

By:

Oscar Piastri kicked off his quest to secure the FIA Formula 2 title in the best possible way by topping the times in practice at the partially re-profiled Yas Marina Circuit.

F2 Abu Dhabi: Points leader Piastri sets the pace in practice

The championship leader surged to the top of the times in the final third of the 45 minute session, courtesy of a 1m36.800s, set on the medium tyres.

It proved to be a hotly-contested session with only 0.035s separating the top three as rookie Jack Doohan emerged as Piastri’s closest rival.

Doohan managed to extract an effort 0.021s slower than Piastri in his MP Motorsport entry, while ART Grand Prix’s Christian Lundgaard was third fastest. 

Title contenders Robert Shwartzman and Guanyu Zhou clocked times good enough for ninth and 11th respectively.

F2 newcomer Clement Novalak was the first to set an indicative time around the revamped circuit, posting a 1m39.489s on the medium tyres.

The benchmark was soon eclipsed first by Jeddah podium finisher Ralph Boschung before Doohan, Marcus Armstrong and Juri Vips enjoyed spells at the top of the times.

Lundgaard lit up the timing screens with 30 minutes of the session remaining, surging to the top with a 1m37.770s. The Dane shaved almost second from that effort becoming the first drivers into the 1m36s bracket.

Piastri emerged as his nearest rival before toppling Lundgaard as the session approached its final 15 minutes. The Australian set a new benchmark which was five thousandths of a second faster than Lundgaard.

Christian Lundgaard, ART Grand Prix

Christian Lundgaard, ART Grand Prix

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Boschung sat third ahead of Vips, Doohan, Armstrong and Marino Sato.

Piastri managed to lap even fastest taking 0.030s off his time while countryman Doohan popped up into second spot as the clock ticked towards the final 10 minutes.

The times remained unchanged in the closing minutes of the session as Piastri emerged on top ahead of Doohan and Lundgaard.

Boschung ended the session in fourth fractionally ahead of Novalak while Vips posted the sixth fastest time. The top 10 was completed by Armstrong, Bent Viscaal, Shwartzman and Marino Sato.

Practice ran largely without incident with Roy Nissany the closest to flirting with the circuit’s barriers. 

The field will return for qualifying scheduled for 18:30 local time (14:30 GMT).  

F2 Abu Dhabi - Practice results:

Cla Driver Team Time Gap
1 Australia Oscar Piastri Italy Prema Powerteam 1'36.800  
2 Australia Jack Doohan Netherlands MP Motorsport 1'36.821 0.021
3 Denmark Christian Lundgaard France ART Grand Prix 1'36.835 0.035
4 Switzerland Ralph Boschung Spain Campos Racing 1'37.299 0.499
5 Switzerland Clement Novalak Netherlands MP Motorsport 1'37.315 0.515
6 Estonia Jüri Vips United Kingdom HitechGP 1'37.339 0.539
7 New Zealand Marcus Armstrong France DAMS 1'37.416 0.616
8 Netherlands Bent Viscaal Italy Trident 1'37.615 0.815
9 Russian Federation Robert Shwartzman Italy Prema Powerteam 1'37.633 0.833
10 Japan Marino Sato Italy Trident 1'37.701 0.901
11 China Guanyu Zhou United Kingdom UNI-Virtuosi 1'37.738 0.938
12 United Kingdom Dan Ticktum United Kingdom Carlin 1'37.817 1.017
13 France Theo Pourchaire France ART Grand Prix 1'37.910 1.110
14 New Zealand Liam Lawson United Kingdom HitechGP 1'37.915 1.115
15 Brazil Felipe Drugovich United Kingdom UNI-Virtuosi 1'37.997 1.197
16 Brazil Guilherme Samaia Czech Republic Charouz Racing System 1'38.101 1.301
17 Israel Roy Nissany France DAMS 1'38.202 1.402
18 India Jehan Daruvala United Kingdom Carlin 1'38.207 1.407
19 Netherlands Richard Verschoor Czech Republic Charouz Racing System 1'38.387 1.587
20 United Kingdom Olli Caldwell Spain Campos Racing 1'38.538 1.738
21 United Kingdom Jake Hughes HWA Racelab 1'39.155 2.355
22 Italy Alessio Deledda HWA Racelab 1'40.859 4.059
View full results
shares
comments

Related video

Shwartzman hopeful of future F1 opportunities after announcing F2 exit
Previous article

Shwartzman hopeful of future F1 opportunities after announcing F2 exit
Load comments
Tom Howard More
Tom Howard
Shwartzman hopeful of future F1 opportunities after announcing F2 exit
Formula 1

Shwartzman hopeful of future F1 opportunities after announcing F2 exit

Neuville's WRC co-driver Wydaeghe offers injury update Hyundai November testing
WRC

Neuville's WRC co-driver Wydaeghe offers injury update

How WRC legend Ogier will be remembered by his peers Rally Monza Plus
WRC

How WRC legend Ogier will be remembered by his peers

Oscar Piastri More
Oscar Piastri
Piastri handed Alpine F1 rookie test chance in Abu Dhabi
Formula 1

Piastri handed Alpine F1 rookie test chance in Abu Dhabi

F2 Jeddah: Piastri wins red-flagged shortened feature race Jeddah
FIA F2

F2 Jeddah: Piastri wins red-flagged shortened feature race

How F2's biggest talent could be forced to spend 2022 on the bench Sochi Plus
FIA F2

How F2's biggest talent could be forced to spend 2022 on the bench

Prema Powerteam More
Prema Powerteam
Piastri to use 10-week F2 break to discuss future plans
FIA F2

Piastri to use 10-week F2 break to discuss future plans

F3 Zandvoort: Hauger extends championship lead with lights-to-flag win Zandvoort
FIA F3

F3 Zandvoort: Hauger extends championship lead with lights-to-flag win

F2 Silverstone: Piastri takes first pole position ahead of Zhou Silverstone
FIA F2

F2 Silverstone: Piastri takes first pole position ahead of Zhou

Latest news

F2 Abu Dhabi: Points leader Piastri sets the pace in practice
FIA F2 FIA F2

F2 Abu Dhabi: Points leader Piastri sets the pace in practice

Shwartzman hopeful of future F1 opportunities after announcing F2 exit
Formula 1 Formula 1

Shwartzman hopeful of future F1 opportunities after announcing F2 exit

Shwartzman to drive for Ferrari in Abu Dhabi post-season F1 test
Formula 1 Formula 1

Shwartzman to drive for Ferrari in Abu Dhabi post-season F1 test

Verschoor replaces injured Fittipaldi in F2 Abu Dhabi finale
FIA F2 FIA F2

Verschoor replaces injured Fittipaldi in F2 Abu Dhabi finale

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
What next for the enigma "too politically incorrect" for F1? Plus

What next for the enigma "too politically incorrect" for F1?

Having by his own admission "blown my chances" of reaching Formula 1, Dan Ticktum is facing an uncertain future. A driver of unquestioned ability who has at times been his own worst enemy, can he apply his lessons and rebuild his career hopes?

FIA F2
Sep 30, 2021
How F2's biggest talent could be forced to spend 2022 on the bench Plus

How F2's biggest talent could be forced to spend 2022 on the bench

Tipped as the next big thing after winning the FIA Formula 3 championship in his rookie season, Oscar Piastri has taken Formula 2 by storm and looks set to clinch that title too. But with no Formula 1 seat available to him for next year, the Alpine junior may have to wait for his time in the spotlight…

FIA F2
Sep 24, 2021
How Campos Racing has bounced back from its devastating loss Plus

How Campos Racing has bounced back from its devastating loss

After the sudden death of its founder in January, Formula 2 stalwart Campos Racing was left facing its hardest season to date. But new team boss Adrian Jr is determined to honour his father’s legacy and has returned the team to its winning ways

FIA F2
Sep 20, 2021
How F2 and F3's flawed format changes could prove shortlived Plus

How F2 and F3's flawed format changes could prove shortlived

After a chaotic 2020, marred by the coronavirus pandemic, the FIA brought in radical changes to Formula 2 and 3. But less than 12 months later, there are talks of them being reversed after all did not go to plan…

FIA F2
Sep 9, 2021
The Red Bull F1 junior aiming to defy geographical odds Plus

The Red Bull F1 junior aiming to defy geographical odds

It's a long way from Pukekohe New Zealand to Milton Keynes, but Red Bull's Kiwi protege Liam Lawson has defied plenty of odds to reach the rung below F1. He's endured disappointment since winning on his F2 debut in Bahrain, but is determined to turn his season around and prove himself worthy of a place in F1

FIA F2
Jul 27, 2021
How Red Bull's next F1 hopeful turned around his season Plus

How Red Bull's next F1 hopeful turned around his season

Having impressed in Formula 3, Juri Vips looked to be next cab off the rank in Red Bull's prestigious Junior Team before his 2020 schedule was dealt a heavy blow by the COVID-19 pandemic. After a tough start to life in Formula 2, Vips is showing signs of a recovery - could he be the first Estonian to reach Formula 1?

FIA F2
Jun 14, 2021
The making of an F1 hopeful re-writing the F2 record books Plus

The making of an F1 hopeful re-writing the F2 record books

He'd marked himself out as a star of the future in last year's FIA Formula 3 championship, but 17-year-old Theo Pourchaire underlined his credentials by winning his first Formula 2 race in the Monaco feature. Sauber junior status gives him a clear route to the top, but with wisdom beyond his years, he's not getting caught up in his own hype

FIA F2
Jun 3, 2021
The 10 greatest F2 races contested by F1 drivers Plus

The 10 greatest F2 races contested by F1 drivers

Formula 2 used to be about more than providing a stepping stone to F1. For three decades it often provided another setting for the world’s best to fight it out. Autosport picks out the very best races

FIA F2
May 16, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.