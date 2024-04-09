All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe
IndyCar

Prema to join IndyCar Series from 2025

Prema Racing has announced plans to enter the IndyCar Series from the 2025 season with two full-time entries powered by Chevrolet.

Joey Barnes
Joey Barnes
Upd:
prema-indycar

Its expansion into North America's premier open-wheel championship is a notable move for one of the most successful junior formula programmes in history, which has 80 titles and counting over its 40 years in operation.

Prema's new IndyCar operation, which follows Carlin's short-lived effort in the series, will see the Italian team enter the Indianapolis 500 for the first time from a new base in Indiana. 

"Today's announcement marks a pivotal moment in the history of Prema Racing,” said Team Principal Rene Rosin.

“Making the step to the IndyCar Series, and competing in the world-famous Indianapolis 500, is a dream coming true for our family and everyone involved in our business.

“We have tremendous respect for IndyCar, its unique challenges and sensational history, and we look forward to being part of it.

PLUS: Inside the racing university moulding F1 drivers and engineers alike

“While competing in IndyCar will not be easy, we are determined to put in our best effort, learn as quickly as possible and become leading contenders right from the start.

“The desire to fight for victory is our driving force, and the thoroughness of the challenge will give us even more motivation to succeed.

“This new chapter will also be beneficial for Prema Racing and its people, producing amazing learning opportunities and know-how transfer.

Oscar Piastri, Prema Racing, Robert Shwartzman, Prema Racing

Oscar Piastri, Prema Racing, Robert Shwartzman, Prema Racing

Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

“We want to thank IndyCar for the warm welcome, and Chevrolet for supporting this project. We cannot wait to start operating in our new Indiana shop and get on track as soon as possible.”

Since being founded in 1983 by Angelo Rosin, Prema has had several young talents come through its pipeline, including 1997 Formula 1 world champion and 1995 Indy 500 winner Jacques Villeneuve, along with former and current IndyCar drivers Ryan Briscoe, Felix Rosenqvist, Marcus Armstrong and Callum Ilott.

The 2024 F1 grid also has nine drivers that have come through Prema, including Charles Leclerc, Oscar Piastri, Esteban Ocon and Pierre Gasly.

Insight: The star-studded graduates of Italy's junior series powerhouse

“Prema Racing, with their global reach and extraordinary presence in open-wheel racing, will be a great addition to our growing and highly competitive paddock,” said IndyCar President Jay Frye.

“We look forward to seeing Rene and Prema on the IndyCar Series grid in 2025.”

Mark Stielow, Director of Motorsports Competitions for General Motors added: “Chevrolet is pleased to welcome Rene Rosin and Prema Racing to our 2025 IndyCar Series roster.

“Prema brings global success to Team Chevy and winning organisation.”

More announcements will be made in due course regarding drivers, sponsors and partners as the team will soon start its preparations for 2025.

Be part of the Autosport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

comments
Previous article Kostecki Supercars fallout sees Boost and MobileX end motorsport involvement
Next article The inside story of what really makes four IndyCar greats tick

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?
Joey Barnes
More from
Joey Barnes
Ilott to continue with Arrow McLaren for Indianapolis 500 Open Test

Ilott to continue with Arrow McLaren for Indianapolis 500 Open Test

IndyCar
Indianapolis 500
Ilott to continue with Arrow McLaren for Indianapolis 500 Open Test
Vasser Sullivan to field two Lexus GTD entries for IMSA Long Beach

Vasser Sullivan to field two Lexus GTD entries for IMSA Long Beach

IMSA
Long Beach
Vasser Sullivan to field two Lexus GTD entries for IMSA Long Beach
Katherine Legge secures Indy 500 return at Dale Coyne Racing

Katherine Legge secures Indy 500 return at Dale Coyne Racing

IndyCar
Indianapolis 500
Katherine Legge secures Indy 500 return at Dale Coyne Racing
Prema Powerteam
More from
Prema Powerteam
F3 Bahrain: Beganovic pips Browing to pole

F3 Bahrain: Beganovic pips Browing to pole

FIA F3
Bahrain
F3 Bahrain: Beganovic pips Browing to pole
How Red Bull's next British star earned a fast-track to F3

How Red Bull's next British star earned a fast-track to F3

FIA F3
How Red Bull's next British star earned a fast-track to F3
Inside the racing university moulding F1 drivers and engineers alike

Inside the racing university moulding F1 drivers and engineers alike

Plus
Plus
FIA F2
Inside the racing university moulding F1 drivers and engineers alike

Latest news

Jann Mardenborough to make British GT return at Silverstone 500

Jann Mardenborough to make British GT return at Silverstone 500

BGT British GT
Silverstone
Jann Mardenborough to make British GT return at Silverstone 500
Mercedes could never "abandon" current car for F1 2026 head start

Mercedes could never "abandon" current car for F1 2026 head start

F1 Formula 1
Japanese GP
Mercedes could never "abandon" current car for F1 2026 head start
Ilott to continue with Arrow McLaren for Indianapolis 500 Open Test

Ilott to continue with Arrow McLaren for Indianapolis 500 Open Test

INDY IndyCar
Indianapolis 500
Ilott to continue with Arrow McLaren for Indianapolis 500 Open Test
Vasser Sullivan to field two Lexus GTD entries for IMSA Long Beach

Vasser Sullivan to field two Lexus GTD entries for IMSA Long Beach

IMSA IMSA
Long Beach
Vasser Sullivan to field two Lexus GTD entries for IMSA Long Beach

Autosport Plus

Discover Plus content
The apprenticeship that will aid Ilott's IndyCar to WEC switch at Jota

The apprenticeship that will aid Ilott's IndyCar to WEC switch at Jota

Plus
Plus
WEC
By James Newbold
The apprenticeship that will aid Ilott's IndyCar to WEC switch at Jota
The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner

The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner

Plus
Plus
IndyCar
Indy 500
By David Malsher-Lopez
The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner
Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives

Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
By Kevin Turner
Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives
How Ericsson achieved Indy immortality as Ganassi's main man stumbled

How Ericsson achieved Indy immortality as Ganassi's main man stumbled

Plus
Plus
IndyCar
Indy 500
By David Malsher-Lopez
How Ericsson achieved Indy immortality as Ganassi's main man stumbled
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe