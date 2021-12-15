Tickets Subscribe
The F1 junior that has run out of places to prove himself
FIA F2 / Abu Dhabi News

Correa returns to F2 in post-season Abu Dhabi test

By:

Juan Manuel Correa will team up with Charouz Racing System to drive a Formula 2 car for the first time since surviving a tragic crash in 2019 in this week’s post-season test in Abu Dhabi.

Correa returns to F2 in post-season Abu Dhabi test

After completing a return to racing in Formula 3 this year, the test with the Charouz F2 squad is the latest step of an heroic recovery from injuries sustained in a multi-car F2 accident at Spa-Francorchamps, that tragically claimed the life of Anthoine Hubert.

Since the crash Correa has undergone more than 20 operations on his legs and was confined to a wheelchair for more than a year.

The three-day F2 test at the Yas Marina Circuit will be undertaken with the same team he was competing in F2 during 2019, then known as the Sauber Junior Team, before his campaign was sadly cut short.

This season, driving for ART in F3, the 22-year-old scored a point on his first weekend back racing before going on to claim a total of 11 points, placing him 21st in the championship standings.

Correa is joined at Charouz by Guilherme Samaia, who contested the full F2 season with the Czech squad this year.

F2 has today confirmed the full driver line-up for the test, with champion team Prema Racing running F3 champion Dennis Hauger alongside Red Bull junior Jehan Daruvala, who claimed two F2 wins for Carlin this year.

The Indian driver has spent the last two seasons with Carlin having previously driven for Prema in F3 in 2019.

Podium: race winner Jehan Daruvala, Carlin

Podium: race winner Jehan Daruvala, Carlin

Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool

Virtuosi Racing will run its recently confirmed 2022 line-up of Jack Doohan and Marino Sato, while new signing Logan Sargeant is joined at Carlin by Liam Lawson, who claimed a win for Hitech this year.

Ferrari Academy Driver member Marcus Armstrong has filled fellow countryman Lawson’s spot at Hitech for the test alongside Red Bull junior Juri Vips.

Mercedes F1 junior Frederik Vesti, who finished fourth in F3 this season, will join ART alongside Theo Pourchaire, while MP Motorsport will field cars for former Virtuosi Racing driver Felipe Drugovich and F3 graduate Clement Novalak.

F3 runner Ayumu Iwasa will team up with regular Roy Nissany at DAMS, as Olli Caldwell and Ralph Boschung remain in the Campos Racing seats.

Van Amersfoort Racing will officially make their F2 debut with Jake Hughes and Euroformula Open driver Cem Bolukbasi sharing a seat, while F3 driver Amaury Cordeel pilots the second entry.

Trident will run cars for Super Formula Lights champion Teppei Natori and 2021 F3 podium finisher Calan Williams.

Testing begins on Thursday before concluding on Saturday with the field to run two, three-hour sessions each day.

F2 post-season test entry list

Prema Racing
Dennis Hauger
Jehan Daruvala

Virtuosi Racing
Jack Doohan
Marino Sato

Carlin
Logan Sargeant
Liam Lawson

Hitech Grand Prix
Marcus Armstrong
Juri Vips

ART Grand Prix
Frederik Vesti
Theo Pourchaire

MP Motorsport
Felipe Drugovich
Clement Novalak

Charouz Racing System
Guilherme Samaia
Juan Manuel Correa

DAMS
Roy Nissany
Ayumu Iwasa

Campos Racing
Olli Caldwell
Ralph Boschung

Van Amersfoort Racing
Jake Hughes (Thursday and Friday)
Cem Bolukbasi (Saturday)
Amaury Cordeel

Trident
Teppei Natori
Calan Williams

