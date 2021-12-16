Daruvala sets the pace in opening day of F2 post-season test

Driving for Prema Racing, this year’s two-time F2 race winner clocked a 1m35.435s effort in the afternoon’s three hour session, which would stand as the fastest time of the day.

The time was 0.358s slower than the pole time set by Oscar Piastri in last weekend’s F2 qualifying session albeit Daruvala’s lap was set on medium tyres compared to Piastri on super softs.

Teams have been issued with eight sets of mediums tyres to use during the three-day test.

Felipe Drugovich emerged as Daruvala’s nearest challenger after edging the Indian in the morning’s three hour session with a 1m35.577s. Drugovich has joined MP Motorsport for the test having contested this year with Virtuosi Racing.

Jack Doohan was third fastest to become one of only four drivers to dip into the 1m35s bracket during the pair of three hour sessions.

Doohan emerged third fastest in both timed outings with his best effort a 1m35.851s arriving in the afternoon outing for Virtuosi Racing, the team the Australian FIA F3 graduate will drive for in F2 next season.

ART Grand Prix’s Theo Pourchaire was fourth quickest 0.130s slower than Doohan. The youngest ever F2 race winner logged 46 laps in the afternoon after notching up only 12 in a morning session interrupted by a stoppage on track that caused one of several red flags.

Liam Lawson posted a time good enough for fifth overall courtesy of his early effort driving for Carlin, while Campos Racing’s Ralph Boschung was sixth.

The top 10 overall were rounded out by Hitech’s Juri Vips, Carlin’s new signing Logan Sergeant, Roy Nissany (DAMS) and Trident’s Calan Williams.

The morning session was punctuated by several red flags with Clement Novalak (MP Motorsport), Amaury Cordeel, driving for the new van Amersfoort Racing team, Frederik Vesti (DAMS) and Pourchaire all stopping out on track.

One stoppage was necessitated when newly crowned FIA Formula 3 champion Dennis Hauger and Vips were involved in a collision. Vips and Cordeel caused two further red flag stoppages in the afternoon outing.

Hauger’s best time of the day arrived in the afternoon when the Norwegian posted the 10th fastest time in the session.

Juan Manuel Correa, competing for Charouz Racing System, made a strong return to F2, clocking the 14th fastest time overall with his best effort good enough for eighth in the second session.

F2 testing continues on Friday before concluding on Saturday.