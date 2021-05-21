Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Deledda permitted to start Monaco F2 races despite 107% rule breach Next / Monaco F2: Zhou takes comfortable win as drama strikes Lundgaard
FIA F2 News

Alpine Academy F2 drivers unfazed by Ocon contract talks

By:

Alpine’s trio of Formula 2 academy young guns remain unperturbed by contract renewal talks with Esteban Ocon which would end any chance of graduating to F1 with the team next year.

Alpine Academy F2 drivers unfazed by Ocon contract talks

The team’s CEO Laurent Rossi has confirmed that discussions have commenced to secure Ocon’s future at the team, with the Frenchman currently out of contract at the end of the season.

Rossi went on to say that the squad is not considering any other drivers for its F1 seat alongside the contracted Fernando Alonso next year. As a result, the move appears to close the door on Alpine choosing to promote one of the academy’s F2 stars Guanyu Zhou, Christian Lundgaard or reigning FIA Formula 3 champion Oscar Piastri for 2022.

All three drivers are highly rated by Alpine and have tested the team’s F1 machinery albeit when the outfit was run under the Renault banner.

F2 championship leader Zhou remains unconcerned by the talks surrounding Ocon’s future at Alpine, saying that he intends to focus on trying to win this year’s F2 championship.

Esteban Ocon, Alpine F1, in the Press Conference

Esteban Ocon, Alpine F1, in the Press Conference

Photo by: FIA Pool

“Firstly it is good that more [F1] teams are offering opportunities to more rookies and young drivers,” said Zhou when asked by Autosport if the Ocon talks have changed his F1 aspirations.

“My job is to perform well in F2 and impress the Alpine team and then I think during the middle of the year and how the championship has gone, we will have a better plan for the future, and hopefully I will get an opportunity to step into F1 very soon.”

It is a view echoed by fellow academy member Piastri, who is aiming to score his third junior single seater title in a row, after winning the 2019 Formula Renault Eurocup and last year’s F3 title.

The Australian, managed by nine-time grand prix winner Mark Webber, has already emerged as a F2 title contender this year having won on debut at the Bahrain season opener in March.

“It is still very early in the year to be thinking about that and I have no idea what the seat situation is like at Alpine next year,” said Piastri.

“Esteban is doing a very good job this year and Fernando has shown quite a few moments of brilliance, as we are all used to, and I think he has said that he is still getting up to speed. He will get stronger and stronger as well.

Christian Lundgaard, ART Grand Prix and Oscar Piastri, Prema Racing

Christian Lundgaard, ART Grand Prix and Oscar Piastri, Prema Racing

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

“But from my point of view it changes nothing, I’m here to win F2 and and if I get to F1, obviously that is the goal.

“But I have said in a few interviews before that if I do have a successful year this year and I do manage to win the championship, then that would be three [championships] in a row, so I don’t really know what more I can do than that.

“I’m just focussing firstly on this weekend [at Monaco] and trying to as best as I can in F2 and let Alpine and my management sort out if they want to give me an F1 seat.”

Lundgaard also concurred that all he can do to convince Alpine of a promotion to F1 is to perform strongly in F2 this year.

Read Also:

“Well in the end I need to do my job and then the decision will be made,” he added.

“They [Esteban Ocon and Fernando Alonso] are in the favour they have the seat already so they need to do their job, and if they satisfy the people they need to then obviously they will get another chance. I need to do better than they do and shine really.

“Obviously starting P8 [in Monaco] is not the way to do it but the season is still along and the championship is still to fight for.”

The trio are in F2 action this weekend at the Monaco Grand Prix, with Piastri the top performer in qualifying having secured third on the grid for Saturday’s feature race.

shares
comments
Deledda permitted to start Monaco F2 races despite 107% rule breach

Previous article

Deledda permitted to start Monaco F2 races despite 107% rule breach

Next article

Monaco F2: Zhou takes comfortable win as drama strikes Lundgaard

Monaco F2: Zhou takes comfortable win as drama strikes Lundgaard
Load comments

About this article

Series FIA F2
Author Tom Howard

Trending

1
Formula 1

McLaren's "special" F1 driving style is what's hurting Ricciardo

1d
2
NASCAR

Chase Elliott's NASCAR spotter suspended after arrest

17h
3
Formula 1

McLaren Gulf Oil Formula 1 livery remains a one-off for now

2h
4
IndyCar

Brown praises IndyCar, believes TV data can be improved

2h
5
Formula 1

Ferrari: Low speed performance "not a given" after Monaco pole

2h
Latest news
Masi explains why Deledda raced despite 107% rule breach
F2

Masi explains why Deledda raced despite 107% rule breach

May 25, 2021
Lawson: Losing Monaco F2 win for throttle map breach “tough one to swallow”
F2

Lawson: Losing Monaco F2 win for throttle map breach “tough one to swallow”

May 23, 2021
Record breaking Pourchaire to maintain focus on Formula 2
F2

Record breaking Pourchaire to maintain focus on Formula 2

May 22, 2021
Monaco F2: Pourchaire dominates to become youngest ever F2 winner
F2

Monaco F2: Pourchaire dominates to become youngest ever F2 winner

May 22, 2021
Lawson stripped of Monaco F2 sprint win, Ticktum inherits victory
F2

Lawson stripped of Monaco F2 sprint win, Ticktum inherits victory

May 22, 2021
Tom Howard More
Tom Howard
Oliver Solberg forced to miss Rally Sardegna as Petter tests positive for COVID Rally Italy
WRC

Oliver Solberg forced to miss Rally Sardegna as Petter tests positive for COVID

Masi explains why Deledda raced despite 107% rule breach Monaco
FIA F2

Masi explains why Deledda raced despite 107% rule breach

Why a BTCC legend remains defiant at '97 not out' Plus
BTCC

Why a BTCC legend remains defiant at '97 not out'

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The 10 greatest F2 races contested by F1 drivers Plus

The 10 greatest F2 races contested by F1 drivers

Formula 2 used to be about more than providing a stepping stone to F1. For three decades it often provided another setting for the world’s best to fight it out. Autosport picks out the very best races

FIA F2
May 16, 2021
The F1 hopeful living two lives to keep his dream alive Plus

The F1 hopeful living two lives to keep his dream alive

Having lost his backing from Red Bull, Richard Verschoor has had to graft to continue his ascent up the single-seater ladder. An impressive Formula 2 debut in Bahrain, despite the lateness of his deal, shows his unorthodox approach is paying dividends

FIA F2
Apr 22, 2021
Was Formula 2’s radical format switch a success? Plus

Was Formula 2’s radical format switch a success?

Going into the 2021 Formula 2 season the biggest talking point wasn’t about any drivers or teams, but the new race weekend format. Created partly out of financial necessity but also to spice up the action, the Bahrain opener provided a snapshot of the positives and negatives to come

FIA F2
Apr 4, 2021
Why 2021 is make-or-break for the driver F1 needs Plus

Why 2021 is make-or-break for the driver F1 needs

He was tipped for glory in FIA Formula 2 last year, but was hampered by reliability woes at inopportune moments. Guanyu Zhou knows he won't get too many more chances if he is to become China's first F1 driver, with fierce competition within the ranks of Alpine's junior stable

FIA F2
Mar 25, 2021
How Schumacher Jr earned his Haas F1 chance Plus

How Schumacher Jr earned his Haas F1 chance

Michael Schumacher may have won seven Formula 1 titles, but he didn't even compete for a crown at the second tier. Son Mick put that right in 2020, and proved to Ferrari that he was deserving of a shot at motorsport's elite category in 2021

FIA F2
Jan 9, 2021
The quintet giving Ferrari a tough decision to make Plus

The quintet giving Ferrari a tough decision to make

The Ferrari Driver Academy earned a podium sweep in the first Formula 2 race of the new decade in Austria last weekend. The battle between 'the FDA five' is set to be one of the major subplots of the season, but who has the best F1 prospects for 2021?

FIA F2
Jul 8, 2020
The Williams junior determined to prove Red Bull wrong Plus

The Williams junior determined to prove Red Bull wrong

Dropped by his team in Japan and by Red Bull, Dan Ticktum's single-seater career seemed to be over last summer. But now he's on the Formula 2 grid with the reigning champion team, and he's a new protege of Williams. How did that happen?

FIA F2
Mar 20, 2020
The controversial weekend that ended an American's dream in Europe Plus

The controversial weekend that ended an American's dream in Europe

OPINION: In the latest in our series of features looking back the recently concluded 2010s, we recall one of the many sagas of the 2018 Formula 2 season, which featured unusual fines and an unsavoury clash between team-mates

FIA F2
Jan 3, 2020

Trending Today

Chase Elliott's NASCAR spotter suspended after arrest
NASCAR NASCAR

Chase Elliott's NASCAR spotter suspended after arrest

McLaren's "special" F1 driving style is what's hurting Ricciardo
Formula 1 Formula 1

McLaren's "special" F1 driving style is what's hurting Ricciardo

McLaren Gulf Oil Formula 1 livery remains a one-off for now
Formula 1 Formula 1

McLaren Gulf Oil Formula 1 livery remains a one-off for now

Brown praises IndyCar, believes TV data can be improved
IndyCar IndyCar

Brown praises IndyCar, believes TV data can be improved

Allison: Mercedes F1 must find out why Monaco is always an Achilles’ heel
Formula 1 Formula 1

Allison: Mercedes F1 must find out why Monaco is always an Achilles’ heel

Ferrari: Low speed performance "not a given" after Monaco pole
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ferrari: Low speed performance "not a given" after Monaco pole

Indy 500 preview: Will experience or youth be victorious at the Brickyard? Plus
IndyCar IndyCar

Indy 500 preview: Will experience or youth be victorious at the Brickyard?

2021 Indy 500 – Start time, how to watch, & more
IndyCar IndyCar

2021 Indy 500 – Start time, how to watch, & more

Latest news

Masi explains why Deledda raced despite 107% rule breach
FIA F2 FIA F2

Masi explains why Deledda raced despite 107% rule breach

Lawson: Losing Monaco F2 win for throttle map breach “tough one to swallow”
FIA F2 FIA F2

Lawson: Losing Monaco F2 win for throttle map breach “tough one to swallow”

Record breaking Pourchaire to maintain focus on Formula 2
FIA F2 FIA F2

Record breaking Pourchaire to maintain focus on Formula 2

Monaco F2: Pourchaire dominates to become youngest ever F2 winner
FIA F2 FIA F2

Monaco F2: Pourchaire dominates to become youngest ever F2 winner

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.