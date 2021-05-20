Deledda permitted to start Monaco F2 races despite 107% rule breach

The HWA Racelab driver failed to post a time within 107% of the fastest time set in the Qualifying Group B session.

Deledda’s best time of 1m27.744s was set in the second of two 16 minute qualifying sessions held at Monaco, in which the F2 field is split into two groups of 11 cars, to avoid drivers struggling with traffic on the tight Monaco circuit.

The F2 rookie’s time was 6.341s adrift of the 1m21.403s posted by Prema Racing’s Robert Shwartzman in the same session.

Polesitter Theo Pourchaire went even faster than Shwartzman in the previous qualifying group having posted a 1m20.985s effort.

FIA regulations state that a driver is not permitted to race if they fail to qualify within 107 percent of the fastest time unless given permission due to exceptional circumstances.

However, a stewards report has since confirmed that Deledda will in fact be allowed to race over the weekend after the team discussed the infringement with officials. Autosport understands Deledda's previous qualifying performances were taken into consideration.

“Permission given by the Stewards to start Race 1 and Race 3 at the back of the grid after any other penalties have been applied,” read the stewards report.

Alessio Deledda, HWA Racelab Photo by: Dutch Photo Agency

“The Stewards summoned and heard the Team Manager (document 19) in respect of the request for the start permission for Car 23. Car 23 is given permission to start Race 1 and Race 3.

“Competitors are reminded that they have the right to appeal certain decisions of the Stewards, in accordance with Article 15 of the FIA International Sporting Code and Article 10.1.1 of the FIA Judicial and Disciplinary Rules, within the applicable time limits.”

The decision ensures 22 cars will take part in this weekend’s three races.

UNI Virtuosi’s Guanyu Zhou will start Friday’s sprint race from pole position following the reversal of the top 10 in qualifying as per F2’s new-for-2021 three race weekend format.

Pourchaire, who became the youngest ever polesitter in GP2 and F2 history, will start Saturday afternoon’s feature race from pole.

shares