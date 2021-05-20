Tickets Subscribe
Formula 1 / Monaco GP News

Alpine already in talks with Ocon over new F1 contract

By:

Alpine has already opened talks with Esteban Ocon’s management to keep him beyond 2021, and is not currently considering any other drivers for its Formula 1 team next year.

Ocon has made an impressive start to the season with Alpine, qualifying on the third row of the grid for the past two races and outscoring two-time world champion team-mate Fernando Alonso.

Ocon signed a two-year deal when he returned to F1 in 2020 with the since-rebranded Renault team, leaving him out of contract at the end of the year.

His links to Mercedes led to Toto Wolff being asked if Ocon could be an option for the German marque next year, only for him to say that it was up to Alpine to decide on its plans first.

Alpine CEO Laurent Rossi said on Thursday in Monaco that Wolff had been “very graceful” in his comments, and revealed that talks had already begun to keep Ocon beyond the end of this year.

Esteban Ocon, Alpine A521

Esteban Ocon, Alpine A521

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

“It’s something we’re considering,” Rossi said when asked by Autosport if Alpine was looking to sew up Ocon’s future soon.

“Esteban is doing everything to make me consider keeping him in the team. I would be remiss if I didn’t think about it.

“At the moment, we are already engaged in some conversations with his agent, his management team, Mercedes at large.

“Esteban is a great driver, so I’m happy to have that type of problem - which is not [one] actually!”

Ocon scored his breakthrough F1 podium at last year’s Sakhir Grand Prix, finishing second for Renault, and has won praise from Alpine executive director Marcin Budkowski for having “significantly improved” in 2021.

Should Ocon stay with the team, it would see Alpine run an unchanged line-up in 2022 after Alonso signed a multi-year deal upon making his F1 comeback this year.

One driver who had been linked with a possible move to Alpine was AlphaTauri’s Pierre Gasly, who became the first French winner of a grand prix in 24 years with his victory at Monza last year.

Although Alpine has played heavily on its French identity since taking over the branding of the Renault squad, Rossi said Gasly was not under consideration.

“We’re not looking at any drivers for next year,” Rossi said.

“Because at the moment, I’m considering obviously Esteban as we mentioned earlier on, [and] Fernando is here next year with us.

“So if we want to carry on on the momentum we have, we’ll do that.

“Pierre is obviously a great driver of value, but at the moment, this is not on the cards, I would say.”

The signs that suggest Leclerc will come back stronger from another Monaco blow Plus

The signs that suggest Leclerc will come back stronger from another Monaco blow

OPINION: Last weekend, Charles Leclerc ultimately endured a fourth tough Monaco Grand Prix event in his burgeoning motorsport career. But, based on what happened after his other home setbacks, he will likely come back stronger – eyeing yet more Formula 1 success

Formula 1
May 26, 2021
How strategy proved key in F1’s Monaco midfield battle Plus

How strategy proved key in F1’s Monaco midfield battle

With overtaking at a premium on the streets of Monte-Carlo, strategy becomes an even more vital weapon in the Formula 1 fight. And as margins between teams continue to shrink, this year’s Monaco Grand Prix demonstrated why an ace strategy trumps all – and can even allow a mid-pack runner to beat a world championship protagonist

Formula 1
May 24, 2021
Monaco Grand Prix Driver Ratings Plus

Monaco Grand Prix Driver Ratings

It wasn't just the famous casinos which made it an expensive return to Monaco for several Formula 1 teams, as drivers stepped over the limits defined by the unforgiving armco barriers. Those with unmarked machinery fared best come raceday, but only one driver earns a maximum score in our driver ratings

Formula 1
May 24, 2021
The seven reasons why Monaco 2021 wasn’t a better F1 race Plus

The seven reasons why Monaco 2021 wasn’t a better F1 race

As several opportunities to enliven the 2021 Monaco Grand Prix failed to materialise, Max Verstappen took full advantage and romped to a comfortable victory. Now atop of the Formula 1 drivers' standings, the Red Bull driver will be one of few glad of the woes that robbed him of meaningful competition

Formula 1
May 24, 2021
The ulterior motive behind Mercedes' F1 engineering talent stockpile Plus

The ulterior motive behind Mercedes' F1 engineering talent stockpile

When talented Formula 1 engineers start to think about retiring or taking up other interests, it creates headaches for their current employers when rival teams come sniffing. This, as STUART CODLING explains, could answer what was behind the planned Mercedes engineering management reshuffle

Formula 1
May 23, 2021
Why F1’s worst car isn’t inhibiting ‘smart’ Schumacher Plus

Why F1’s worst car isn’t inhibiting ‘smart’ Schumacher

The Haas boss puts his hands behind his head, then leans back in his chair to think, as he’s tasked by Oleg Karpov to describe his new German driver using three adjectives. “Focused,” he says, returning to his initial sitting position, before adding: “Hard worker. It’s not an adjective, but I can use that, huh?”

Formula 1
May 22, 2021
How box office Alonso is still proving his star quality in F1 Plus

How box office Alonso is still proving his star quality in F1

Fernando Alonso's return to Formula 1 in 2021 with Alpine has so far not reached the heights that made him a legend, but there's no doubting his status and ultimate target. After his outstanding exploits away from the grand prix scene, the Spaniard opens up on his driving performance level, F1's future and how he's really viewing his comeback - and in doing so reveals just what he really brings to motorsport's top tier

Formula 1
May 21, 2021
Why Ferrari should be quietly confident it's really in the mix for Monaco success Plus

Why Ferrari should be quietly confident it's really in the mix for Monaco success

Ferrari topped the opening practice times for the 2021 Monaco Grand Prix on Thursday, which raised expectations it could finally be a factor for Formula 1 victory once again. But is that a step too far? Here's how the hidden data the teams have collected so far shows both good and bad signs for the Scuderia

Formula 1
May 20, 2021

