Puebla E-Prix: Mortara holds off Wehrlein to secure FE victory
Formula E / Puebla E-Prix II News

Wehrlein loses Puebla FE podium for fanboost infraction

By:

Pascal Wehrlein has been denied a second Formula E podium in Mexico after the Porsche driver copped a time penalty for improper use of fanboost in the Puebla E-Prix. 

Wehrlein loses Puebla FE podium for fanboost infraction

Both driver and team lost out on maiden series wins in the first Mexico race on Saturday after disqualification for incorrectly declaring tyre allocation on the car's technical passport. 

While Porsche has lodged an appeal against this decision, Wehrlein has now lost his second place in the Sunday encounter, with a five-second penalty dropping him to fourth. 

Wehrlein was initially under investigation for power overuse, often caused by energy levels spiking over a bump, but the FIA has now stated the offense was for incorrect fanboost use. 

His mandatory activation of the brief power burst was adjudged to have been deployed too late, meaning Wehrlein had insufficient useable energy remaining to reach the minimum 240kW level as prescribed under Article 37.4 of the sporting regulations.  

An FIA bulletin read: “The stewards received a technical report about overpower.  

“The stewards found that there was no overpower but an improper use of the fanboost.  

“The technical data shows that the driver activated the fanboost but due to the low remaining energy in the car the minimum power of 240kW was not reached.  

Pascal Wehrlein, Tag Heuer Porsche

Pascal Wehrlein, Tag Heuer Porsche

Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

“The technical data shows that the maximum energy of 100kJ were not completely used.  

“Due to this proof the stewards consider no overpower with the consequence of a penalty above.” 

This amendment was issued close to three hours after the chequered flag fell on Edoardo Mortara and Venturi Racing earning their second championship victory.  

The adjusted result moves Envision Virgin Racing rookie Nick Cassidy to second and promotes Nissan e.dams driver Oliver Rowland to the podium. 

It takes the total number of points lost by Wehrlein over the weekend up to 32, and he now sits ninth in the standings and 24 points adrift of new championship leader Mortara. 

When Wehrlein attended the post-race podium press conference, he had only just been made aware that he was under investigation for the infringement.

Porsche will compile its case for the appeal in the coming days, but changes to the Saturday result are very unlikely due to the double-header nature of the Mexico event with his loss of points then impacting his group two qualifying position for the Sunday race.

Puebla E-Prix: Mortara holds off Wehrlein to secure FE victory

Puebla E-Prix: Mortara holds off Wehrlein to secure FE victory
