Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / Frijns enjoyed "fair, hard battles" for Rome E-Prix second place
Formula E / Rome ePrix II News

Rome E-Prix: Vergne edges Mortara in morning practice

Jean-Eric Vergne headed Sunday Formula E practice ahead of the second Rome E-Prix race, beating championship leader Edoardo Mortara to top spot by a quarter of a second.

Jake Boxall-Legge
By:
Rome E-Prix: Vergne edges Mortara in morning practice

Vergne logged his headline time immediately after the chequered flag fluttered over the finish line, jumping above Mortara to take the early bragging rights ahead of the second day of running at the Circuito Cittadino dell'EUR.

On a brisk morning, with vigorous winds breathing eight-degree air around the circuit, race 1 winner Mitch Evans kicked off the post-installation running with a lap in the 1m43s.

The times quickly began to wind down, with Saturday's runner-up Robin Frijns posting a 1m41.788s lap before a red flag curtailed the early set of runs as Oliver Askew pulled over following the Turn 12-13 chicane, parking his Avalanche Andretti in the bus lane with an unspecified mechanical issue.

After a four-and-a-half minute pause in proceedings, Antonio Felix da Costa made hay under the returning green flag conditions and leaped to the top with a 1m41.766s lap, but that was immediately crushed by Mahindra's Oliver Rowland, who fired in a 1m40.108s lap on the full 250kW power mode.

Frijns took his own maximum power lap afterwards, diving 0.3s below Rowland's benchmark to collect a 1m39.885s laptime.

He looked set to be challenged by Mortara taking his first 250kW lap, but the Swiss driver was off-line trying to pass a slow Sam Bird ahead of the chicane - and scraped the wall before going too deep into the corner, eradicating any advantage.

Da Costa returned to the top with a 1m39.662s, although an expected assault from the Mercedes duo of Stoffel Vandoorne and Nyck de Vries was put on ice when Antonio Giovinazzi came to a brief stop at Turn 8, requiring a double-yellow flag before the home favourite got up and running again.

Jake Dennis, Andretti Motorsport, BMW iFE.21

Jake Dennis, Andretti Motorsport, BMW iFE.21

Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

Jake Dennis then hammered in a 1m39.565s to go to the top for a brief spell, before Mortara returned to assert his credentials with a 1m38.866s, almost three quarters of a second quicker than the Andretti driver.

Mortara then saw off a sea of challenges; Frijns was unable to break into the 1m38s before being displaced from second by Dan Ticktum, who hustled his NIO 333 machinery into delivering a 1m39.257s lap.

But with the session due to end, Vergne collected a 1m38.608s time to move to the top, as Mortara's time remained good enough for the runner-up spot.

Bird's lap late on was good enough for third as Ticktum impressed with his run to fourth overall, keeping a late run from Pascal Wehrlein at bay as the Porsche driver was fifth in the timesheets.

Wehrlein's team-mate Andre Lotterer was sixth fastest ahead of Evans, as da Costa, Frijns and Lucas di Grassi completed the top 10.

The session ended with a late stoppage for Dragon Penske's Sergio Sette Camara, who yesterday felt he should have been on for a duels performance before encountering a slow Nick Cassidy on his hot lap in the groups stage.

Cla Driver Team Laps Gap
1 France Jean-Eric Vergne France Techeetah 13  
2 Switzerland Edoardo Mortara Monaco Venturi 11 0.258
3 United Kingdom Sam Bird United Kingdom Jaguar Racing 12 0.535
4 United Kingdom Dan Ticktum United Kingdom NIO Formula E Team 13 0.649
5 Germany Pascal Wehrlein Germany Porsche Team 12 0.734
6 Germany Andre Lotterer Germany Porsche Team 12 0.746
7 New Zealand Mitch Evans United Kingdom Jaguar Racing 14 0.751
8 Portugal Antonio Felix da Costa France Techeetah 13 0.786
9 Netherlands Robin Frijns United Kingdom Virgin Racing 12 0.791
10 Brazil Lucas di Grassi Monaco Venturi 12 0.851
11 United Kingdom Oliver Rowland India Mahindra Racing 13 0.857
12 United Kingdom Jake Dennis United States Andretti Autosport 13 0.957
13 Netherlands Nyck de Vries Germany Mercedes 13 1.508
14 Brazil Sergio Sette Camara United States Dragon Racing 12 1.577
15 New Zealand Nick Cassidy United Kingdom Virgin Racing 13 1.754
16 United Kingdom Alexander Sims India Mahindra Racing 13 1.800
17 Switzerland Sébastien Buemi France DAMS 13 1.807
18 Germany Maximilian Gunther France DAMS 12 2.261
19 Belgium Stoffel Vandoorne Germany Mercedes 13 2.570
20 United Kingdom Oliver Turvey United Kingdom NIO Formula E Team 13 2.641
21 Italy Antonio Giovinazzi United States Dragon Racing 8 5.250
22 United States Oliver Askew United States Andretti Autosport 2 22.736
View full results
shares
comments
Frijns enjoyed "fair, hard battles" for Rome E-Prix second place
Previous article

Frijns enjoyed "fair, hard battles" for Rome E-Prix second place
Load comments
Jake Boxall-Legge More
Jake Boxall-Legge
Frijns enjoyed "fair, hard battles" for Rome E-Prix second place Rome ePrix I
Formula E

Frijns enjoyed "fair, hard battles" for Rome E-Prix second place

De Vries: Missing race pace resulted in "downward cycle" in Rome E-Prix Rome ePrix I
Formula E

De Vries: Missing race pace resulted in "downward cycle" in Rome E-Prix

How a Formula E mainstay's new home is helping it prepare for Gen3 Plus
Formula E

How a Formula E mainstay's new home is helping it prepare for Gen3

Latest news

Rome E-Prix: Vergne edges Mortara in morning practice
Formula E Formula E

Rome E-Prix: Vergne edges Mortara in morning practice

Frijns enjoyed "fair, hard battles" for Rome E-Prix second place
Formula E Formula E

Frijns enjoyed "fair, hard battles" for Rome E-Prix second place

De Vries: Missing race pace resulted in "downward cycle" in Rome E-Prix
Formula E Formula E

De Vries: Missing race pace resulted in "downward cycle" in Rome E-Prix

Rome E-Prix winner Evans' slower penultimate lap "to eliminate risk"
Formula E Formula E

Rome E-Prix winner Evans' slower penultimate lap "to eliminate risk"

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
How a Formula E mainstay's new home is helping it prepare for Gen3 Plus

How a Formula E mainstay's new home is helping it prepare for Gen3

Under a former guise, the NIO 333 Formula E squad took victory in the championship's inaugural season, but a difficult recent history has resigned the team to the back of the field. Now with a new base and the much-vaunted Gen3 regulations incoming, the Chinese team is looking reinvigorated

Formula E
Mar 30, 2022
Why Porsche's 'overdue' Formula E breakthrough points to a flawed narrative Plus

Why Porsche's 'overdue' Formula E breakthrough points to a flawed narrative

A crushing 1-2 in Mexico meant Porsche broke its Formula E duck in fine style to underline its status as a credible title contender. But while its success has taken longer to arrive relative to Mercedes, there are several reasons why their situations aren't directly comparable and, crucially, it appears to be an equal now the series has moved away from its loathed qualifying format

Formula E
Mar 2, 2022
How Wehrlein earned redemption as Porsche ended its Formula E wait Plus

How Wehrlein earned redemption as Porsche ended its Formula E wait

It took Porsche 29 races to finally break its duck in Formula E, but the German powerhouse righted that statistic in fine style last weekend. Pascal Wehrlein ended his own personal drought by leading team-mate Andre Lotterer in a 1-2, as Porsche at last served notice of its championship-challenging credentials in the all-electric series

Formula E
Feb 14, 2022
Why Jaguar's tie-up with Envision goes beyond the Formula E arena Plus

Why Jaguar's tie-up with Envision goes beyond the Formula E arena

Jaguar will supply Envision with powertrains for Formula E's Gen3 regulations commencing in 2023, a development that both hope will allow them to replicate the success of Mercedes and Venturi's current agreement. But for both British brands, the tie-up has a wider significance beyond electric-powered single-seaters

Formula E
Feb 8, 2022
How Mercedes began its Formula E swansong in swaggering style Plus

How Mercedes began its Formula E swansong in swaggering style

As the laps ticked down in the second Diriyah E-Prix, Nyck de Vries looked set to complete the perfect start to his Formula E title defence with two wins on the bounce. Although he fell away, the Mercedes-powered Venturi of Edoardo Mortara picked up the pieces to underline the potency of the three-pointed star's powertrain

Formula E
Jan 31, 2022
Eight things to watch in Formula E's 2022 season Plus

Eight things to watch in Formula E's 2022 season

In the final season of Formula E's outgoing Gen-2 car and reigning champion team Mercedes, famous and infamous rookies, a dose of qualifying meritocracy, new cities and under-pressure Porsche will be sure to keep things interesting as the 2022 season kicks off in Saudi Arabia this weekend

Formula E
Jan 27, 2022
Why Vandoorne is poised to deliver Mercedes a perfect Formula E sign-off Plus

Why Vandoorne is poised to deliver Mercedes a perfect Formula E sign-off

As Mercedes embarks on its last Formula E season this weekend, Stoffel Vandoorne is targeting a title that has so far proved elusive in his time with the team he joined for its soft launch as HWA in 2018. After team-mate Nyck de Vries won last year, the Belgian is confident of writing the perfect final chapter to his electric story with the manufacturer

Formula E
Jan 27, 2022
Why Maserati's shift to Formula E is a win for both sides Plus

Why Maserati's shift to Formula E is a win for both sides

Maserati will make a full-factory return to racing, joining the Formula E grid in 2023 with a view to electrifying its road car portfolio. In that regard it makes sense for Maserati - but it's also a win for the series as it seeks to rebound from losing three of its heavyweight German giants in the space of a few months

Formula E
Jan 11, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.