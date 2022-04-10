Tickets Subscribe
Previous / Rome E-Prix: Vergne edges Mortara in morning practice Next / Rome E-Prix: Evans does the double after clinching Race 2 victory
Formula E / Rome ePrix II Qualifying report

Rome E-Prix: Vergne dispatches Dennis for race 2 pole

Jean-Eric Vergne claimed his first pole position of the 2021-22 Formula E season, beating Jake Dennis in the second Rome E-Prix qualifying finale.

Jake Boxall-Legge
By:
Although Dennis had blazed his way to the final with an impressive 1m37.997s to go half a second clear of his semi-final opponent - race 1 winner Mitch Evans - he was unable to repeat those heroics in the final.

Vergne was able to keep it clean as Dennis got a bit out of shape in the first sector and, although the Avalanche Andretti driver had recouped some of the arrears in the final sector, it was not enough to deny Vergne pole position.

The pole lap that Vergne registered in the final stood at a 1m38.268s, just over a tenth slower than his lap from his semi-final against friend and former team-mate Andre Lotterer, which the Frenchman edged by 0.2s.

Vergne's quarter-final bout against Robin Frijns was also closely contested, with the Envision driver having the upper hand in the opening sector by over a tenth of a second.

But Vergne chipped away at the Dutchman, taking a smidgen of time out of him in the second sector, before leaping above in the times in the final sector by just under a tenth overall.

Lotterer dispatched Stoffel Vandoorne in their quarter-final duel, the two separated by under a tenth through the opening brace of sectors before Vandoorne ran out of steam in the final part of the lap, ending the laps 0.3s off the Porsche man.

But the German manufacturer endured a reversal in the next heat, with Pascal Wehrlein dumped out of the duels by Dennis by a similar margin.

The semi-final lap from Lotterer was good enough to collect third on the grid, ahead of Evans.

Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

Evans, following yesterday's impressive victory from ninth on the grid, made his first duels appearance by topping the Group B times - where he was drawn against Jaguar team-mate Sam Bird in the quarter finals.

Bird will start from fifth having set the fastest time of the quarter-final eliminated drivers, lining up alongside Frijns - who was just 0.008s slower than the British veteran. Wehrlein will start seventh, joining Vandoorne on the fourth row.

Nyck de Vries and Edoardo Mortara were the biggest scalps claimed in Group A, with de Vries missing out on a place in the duels by 0.005s as Bird crept in ahead of the reigning series champion.

De Vries endured a small slide at Turn 9 as he transcended the limits of grip available, losing time in the middle sector which ended his chances of making the top eight - and his misery will be compounded with a three-place grid penalty for his Race 1 contact with Pascal Wehrlein.

Mortara was also fractions off of making the top four, sitting 0.033s behind Bird, but the championship leader had to endure the ignominy of missing out for the second race in a row.

Dan Ticktum was unable to replicate his pace in free practice and, despite a strong first sector, couldn't keep his NIO 333 hooked up enough to bother the top four.

Antonio Felix da Costa was dumped out in Group B with a late lap from Wehrlein, with Vergne on the cusp of being eliminated from the top four as Sergio Sette Camara was dazzling on board of his Dragon Penske car before the Brazilian locked up and crashed at the chicane.

Sette Camara was third after the first set of runs, but was unable to deliver at the final moment and missed out on booking his and Dragon's first duels appearance.

However, he starts alongside da Costa on the fifth row owing to de Vries' grid penalty.

Lucas di Grassi also missed out to compound Venturi's misery, scraping the wall on his first run and ending up with a piece of advertising hoarding wrapped around his rear wing fender.

Rome E-Prix II Grid:

Cla Driver Team Time Gap
1 France Jean-Eric Vergne France Techeetah    
2 United Kingdom Jake Dennis United States Andretti Autosport    
3 Germany Andre Lotterer Germany Porsche Team    
4 New Zealand Mitch Evans United Kingdom Jaguar Racing    
5 United Kingdom Sam Bird United Kingdom Jaguar Racing    
6 Netherlands Robin Frijns United Kingdom Virgin Racing    
7 Germany Pascal Wehrlein Germany Porsche Team    
8 Belgium Stoffel Vandoorne Germany Mercedes    
9 Portugal Antonio Felix da Costa France Techeetah    
10 Brazil Sergio Sette Camara United States Dragon Racing    
11 Switzerland Edoardo Mortara Monaco Venturi    
12 Brazil Lucas di Grassi Monaco Venturi    
13 Netherlands Nyck de Vries Germany Mercedes    
14 United Kingdom Oliver Rowland India Mahindra Racing    
15 Switzerland Sébastien Buemi France DAMS    
16 Germany Maximilian Gunther France DAMS    
17 United States Oliver Askew United States Andretti Autosport    
18 New Zealand Nick Cassidy United Kingdom Virgin Racing    
19 United Kingdom Alexander Sims India Mahindra Racing    
20 United Kingdom Dan Ticktum United Kingdom NIO Formula E Team    
21 Italy Antonio Giovinazzi United States Dragon Racing    
22 United Kingdom Oliver Turvey United Kingdom NIO Formula E Team    
How a Formula E mainstay's new home is helping it prepare for Gen3 Plus

How a Formula E mainstay's new home is helping it prepare for Gen3

Under a former guise, the NIO 333 Formula E squad took victory in the championship's inaugural season, but a difficult recent history has resigned the team to the back of the field. Now with a new base and the much-vaunted Gen3 regulations incoming, the Chinese team is looking reinvigorated

Formula E
Mar 30, 2022
Why Porsche's 'overdue' Formula E breakthrough points to a flawed narrative Plus

Why Porsche's 'overdue' Formula E breakthrough points to a flawed narrative

A crushing 1-2 in Mexico meant Porsche broke its Formula E duck in fine style to underline its status as a credible title contender. But while its success has taken longer to arrive relative to Mercedes, there are several reasons why their situations aren't directly comparable and, crucially, it appears to be an equal now the series has moved away from its loathed qualifying format

Formula E
Mar 2, 2022
How Wehrlein earned redemption as Porsche ended its Formula E wait Plus

How Wehrlein earned redemption as Porsche ended its Formula E wait

It took Porsche 29 races to finally break its duck in Formula E, but the German powerhouse righted that statistic in fine style last weekend. Pascal Wehrlein ended his own personal drought by leading team-mate Andre Lotterer in a 1-2, as Porsche at last served notice of its championship-challenging credentials in the all-electric series

Formula E
Feb 14, 2022
Why Jaguar's tie-up with Envision goes beyond the Formula E arena Plus

Why Jaguar's tie-up with Envision goes beyond the Formula E arena

Jaguar will supply Envision with powertrains for Formula E's Gen3 regulations commencing in 2023, a development that both hope will allow them to replicate the success of Mercedes and Venturi's current agreement. But for both British brands, the tie-up has a wider significance beyond electric-powered single-seaters

Formula E
Feb 8, 2022
How Mercedes began its Formula E swansong in swaggering style Plus

How Mercedes began its Formula E swansong in swaggering style

As the laps ticked down in the second Diriyah E-Prix, Nyck de Vries looked set to complete the perfect start to his Formula E title defence with two wins on the bounce. Although he fell away, the Mercedes-powered Venturi of Edoardo Mortara picked up the pieces to underline the potency of the three-pointed star's powertrain

Formula E
Jan 31, 2022
Eight things to watch in Formula E's 2022 season Plus

Eight things to watch in Formula E's 2022 season

In the final season of Formula E's outgoing Gen-2 car and reigning champion team Mercedes, famous and infamous rookies, a dose of qualifying meritocracy, new cities and under-pressure Porsche will be sure to keep things interesting as the 2022 season kicks off in Saudi Arabia this weekend

Formula E
Jan 27, 2022
Why Vandoorne is poised to deliver Mercedes a perfect Formula E sign-off Plus

Why Vandoorne is poised to deliver Mercedes a perfect Formula E sign-off

As Mercedes embarks on its last Formula E season this weekend, Stoffel Vandoorne is targeting a title that has so far proved elusive in his time with the team he joined for its soft launch as HWA in 2018. After team-mate Nyck de Vries won last year, the Belgian is confident of writing the perfect final chapter to his electric story with the manufacturer

Formula E
Jan 27, 2022
Why Maserati's shift to Formula E is a win for both sides Plus

Why Maserati's shift to Formula E is a win for both sides

Maserati will make a full-factory return to racing, joining the Formula E grid in 2023 with a view to electrifying its road car portfolio. In that regard it makes sense for Maserati - but it's also a win for the series as it seeks to rebound from losing three of its heavyweight German giants in the space of a few months

Formula E
Jan 11, 2022
