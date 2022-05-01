Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / "Long game" critical in Vandoorne's Monaco Formula E victory
Formula E / Monaco ePrix News

Rome crash forced Cassidy to be "a bit smart" in Monaco Formula E charge

Nick Cassidy says his crash with Sam Bird in the Rome E-Prix after carving through the field meant he was more circumspect in his battles through the field in Monaco.

Jake Boxall-Legge
By:
Rome crash forced Cassidy to be "a bit smart" in Monaco Formula E charge

At the second race around the Circuito Cittadino dell'EUR, Cassidy had diced his way through the field after starting 18th and was well in the points before contact from Sam Bird put the Kiwi driver into the wall.

Once again starting 18th in Monaco, Cassidy put together another characteristic rise through the order having been the first driver to take an attack mode activation, working his way through the field before encountering Maximilian Guenther.

Guenther was on considerably less energy than Cassidy but kept the Envision driver at bay. Thus, Cassidy instead elected to be patient, knowing Guenther was considerably down on energy, and explained Rome was in his mind in that situation.

That strategy paid off, and Guenther had fallen away by the end of the race to allow Cassidy to collect seventh place at the finish.

"Of course, I knew he was way down and I had a lot more. But I was trying to be patient," Cassidy reflected. "In Rome, I went from 18th to sixth. And it was looking like more, but ended up in the fence.

"And this weekend, I couldn't afford to end up in the fence. I needed to get the points. And the gap in front of Max was quite big. So even if I'd caught him with three laps to go my results still would have been seventh.

"So, you know, we're put a bit more and more into a corner.

"In Rome, it wasn't my fault. The other driver [Bird] got a three-place penalty, but that doesn't give me my points back.

"And so even in this situation where the driver gets a penalty, it doesn't help my championship and so I needed to be a bit smart today - and that's how I got seventh."

Robin Frijns, Envision Racing, Audi e-tron FE07, Nick Cassidy, Envision Racing, Audi e-tron FE07

Robin Frijns, Envision Racing, Audi e-tron FE07, Nick Cassidy, Envision Racing, Audi e-tron FE07

Photo by: Andreas Beil

Guenther's defence of seventh, according to Cassidy, involved moving under braking, which he was displeased with and hinted that he would bring it up in the drivers' briefing ahead of Berlin.

"That was an interesting part of the race," Cassidy said. "We speak a lot about in drivers' briefing about moving under braking and things and so I guess it'll be a topic that comes up again next drivers' briefing."

Read Also:

Cassidy added that he was "bored" of starting well down the order, having looked to have the pace to progress from his qualifying group before an incident at Sainte Devote ruined his chances of setting a quick final lap.

"I'm super happy with the race itself. But just man, I'm still so frustrated and gutted to be starting 18th. It's getting boring doing that! I just locked a wheel at the wall on the entry of Turn 1 in qualifying."

shares
comments

Related video

"Long game" critical in Vandoorne's Monaco Formula E victory
Previous article

"Long game" critical in Vandoorne's Monaco Formula E victory
Load comments
Jake Boxall-Legge More
Jake Boxall-Legge
"Long game" critical in Vandoorne's Monaco Formula E victory Monaco ePrix
Formula E

"Long game" critical in Vandoorne's Monaco Formula E victory

Lotterer rues "bitter" Monaco Formula E race after Rowland crash Monaco ePrix
Formula E

Lotterer rues "bitter" Monaco Formula E race after Rowland crash

Will lighter, greener, faster Gen3 deliver on Formula E's many promises? Gen3 car unveil Plus
Formula E

Will lighter, greener, faster Gen3 deliver on Formula E's many promises?

Nick Cassidy More
Nick Cassidy
Red Bull signs Fraga, Cassidy for 2022 DTM season
DTM

Red Bull signs Fraga, Cassidy for 2022 DTM season

Cassidy to replace Albon in DTM finale at Norisring Norisring
DTM

Cassidy to replace Albon in DTM finale at Norisring

Cassidy was playing “chess with no queen” in NYC Formula E opener New York City E-Prix I
Formula E

Cassidy was playing “chess with no queen” in NYC Formula E opener

DS Virgin Racing More
DS Virgin Racing
Frijns signs new Envision Virgin Formula E deal for 2021/22 season Berlin E-Prix I
Formula E

Frijns signs new Envision Virgin Formula E deal for 2021/22 season

Envision Virgin to co-develop FE-style electric two-seat car
Formula E

Envision Virgin to co-develop FE-style electric two-seat car

Formula E squad Envision Virgin Racing partners with UK government
Formula E

Formula E squad Envision Virgin Racing partners with UK government

Latest news

Rome crash forced Cassidy to be "a bit smart" in Monaco Formula E charge
Formula E Formula E

Rome crash forced Cassidy to be "a bit smart" in Monaco Formula E charge

"Long game" critical in Vandoorne's Monaco Formula E victory
Formula E Formula E

"Long game" critical in Vandoorne's Monaco Formula E victory

Lotterer rues "bitter" Monaco Formula E race after Rowland crash
Formula E Formula E

Lotterer rues "bitter" Monaco Formula E race after Rowland crash

Monaco E-Prix: Vandoorne beats Evans to take Formula E championship lead
Formula E Formula E

Monaco E-Prix: Vandoorne beats Evans to take Formula E championship lead

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
Will lighter, greener, faster Gen3 deliver on Formula E's many promises? Plus

Will lighter, greener, faster Gen3 deliver on Formula E's many promises?

With a fighter-jet inspired design, revamped technical specifications and a new tyre supplier, Formula E's Gen3 car is set to shake up the series. But can it deliver on all of the promises that Formula E has set out to ensure that manufacturers consider the outlay on going racing in an all-electric arena worthwhile?

Formula E
Apr 29, 2022
Why spanning different genres has lent Lotterer's career longevity Plus

Why spanning different genres has lent Lotterer's career longevity

Although now well into his 24th consecutive season in racing, Andre Lotterer has no intention of winding his career down. Here he talks to Autosport about his and Porsche's continued progress in Formula E, his love for racing in Japan, and recalls his sole Formula 1 outing - and considers what's next in his lengthy career

Formula E
Apr 27, 2022
Why Nissan's e.dams buyout signifies its Formula E victory intent Plus

Why Nissan's e.dams buyout signifies its Formula E victory intent

The e.dams Formula E squad is one of the most storied in the championship's short history as its original benchmark, but its successes in the Gen2 era have been fleeting by comparison. Nissan's decision to take full control ahead of Gen3 marks a statement of intent that it intends to get back to winning ways

Formula E
Apr 12, 2022
How Evans came, saw and conquered Formula E in Rome Plus

How Evans came, saw and conquered Formula E in Rome

Mitch Evans and Jaguar dominated the Rome E-Prix weekend, winning both races to bring alive a season in which he'd scored just one point from the previous three weekends. Supreme overtaking and strategy proved key in bringing the Kiwi back into title contention on a weekend that he was, his rivals conceded, “in a different league”

Formula E
Apr 11, 2022
How a Formula E mainstay's new home is helping it prepare for Gen3 Plus

How a Formula E mainstay's new home is helping it prepare for Gen3

Under a former guise, the NIO 333 Formula E squad took victory in the championship's inaugural season, but a difficult recent history has resigned the team to the back of the field. Now with a new base and the much-vaunted Gen3 regulations incoming, the Chinese team is looking reinvigorated

Formula E
Mar 30, 2022
Why Porsche's 'overdue' Formula E breakthrough points to a flawed narrative Plus

Why Porsche's 'overdue' Formula E breakthrough points to a flawed narrative

A crushing 1-2 in Mexico meant Porsche broke its Formula E duck in fine style to underline its status as a credible title contender. But while its success has taken longer to arrive relative to Mercedes, there are several reasons why their situations aren't directly comparable and, crucially, it appears to be an equal now the series has moved away from its loathed qualifying format

Formula E
Mar 2, 2022
How Wehrlein earned redemption as Porsche ended its Formula E wait Plus

How Wehrlein earned redemption as Porsche ended its Formula E wait

It took Porsche 29 races to finally break its duck in Formula E, but the German powerhouse righted that statistic in fine style last weekend. Pascal Wehrlein ended his own personal drought by leading team-mate Andre Lotterer in a 1-2, as Porsche at last served notice of its championship-challenging credentials in the all-electric series

Formula E
Feb 14, 2022
Why Jaguar's tie-up with Envision goes beyond the Formula E arena Plus

Why Jaguar's tie-up with Envision goes beyond the Formula E arena

Jaguar will supply Envision with powertrains for Formula E's Gen3 regulations commencing in 2023, a development that both hope will allow them to replicate the success of Mercedes and Venturi's current agreement. But for both British brands, the tie-up has a wider significance beyond electric-powered single-seaters

Formula E
Feb 8, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.