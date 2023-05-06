Porsche "need to make step forward" in Formula E, says Wehrlein

Neither Wehrlein or Porsche scored any points on-the-road in the Monaco E-Prix, with the German driver finishing in 11th after a difficult afternoon where he failed to make progress from 12th on the grid.

He was promoted to 10th post-race after a penalty for Jaguar’s Sam Bird, but the result still marks six races in succession where Wehrlein has failed to finish on the podium, which is in stark contrast to the beginning of the season where he claimed two wins and a second place from the opening three events.

Wehrlein claimed a number of factors contributed to the poor performance in Monte Carlo.

“I was not really happy with the balance in the race,” he said.

“Made a bit of progress in the beginning but then taking the Attack Modes we lost a lot of positions again, both times we lost positions.

“It was just a difficult race to be honest, or a difficult day. Compromised practice session this morning, qualifying not having the pace and in the race we made less progress than usual.”

Wehrlein has now slipped to second in the standings after Nick Cassidy took his second Formula E win on the bounce in Monaco and holds a 20-point lead.

Team-mate Antonio Felix da Costa failed to score for Porsche after suffering a puncture, and it means the German manufacturer has also slipped behind Envision Racing in the teams’ championship by 13 points.

It marks a significant boost in form for both Jaguar customer team Envision and the factory squad after a difficult start to the year, with Wehrlein calling on his team to make improvements.

“The last few rounds haven’t been great, definitely others did a very good job and we need to make a step forward that’s clear,” he added.

“We were very strong in the beginning but the last couple of races we didn’t get the results we wanted.

“We are working hard and we win and we lose together but for sure the next couple of races we need to find our pace back to the front otherwise it’s going to be difficult.”