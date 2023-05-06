Evans: Cassidy timed Monaco E-Prix race-winning overtake "perfectly"
Mitch Evans admits that Formula E rival Nick Cassidy timed his race-winning move “perfectly” in the Monaco E-Prix, and that it was an overtake he “wasn’t expecting”.
Following Cassidy's success last time out in Berlin, the Envision Racing driver's Monaco victory has launched him into the lead of the championship.
Evans had been leading at the halfway stage of the race after passing Cassidy into Sainte Devote, but the Jaguar driver dropped behind his fellow Kiwi just two laps later at the same spot.
It proved to be the race-winning move as two late safety cars hampered Evans’ charge, just after he’d been told to push for the lead again by his engineer.
“There were moments in the race where I thought it was for me today, especially when I got into the lead,” said Evans.
“I thought it was maybe slightly early, but I was feeling good and I felt like I had a slight energy advantage on Nick.
“I wasn’t expecting Nick to attack me when he passed me and if I could do the race again, I would have defended harder and been more aware.
“I think if I could have kept him behind for a couple of laps after that it would have been a different story, but that’s the way it’s gone today. Nick timed it perfectly.”
Evans, who also finished runner-up in last year’s Monaco E-Prix, suffered damage to his front-wing early in the race after contact with Dan Ticktum’s NIO 333 machine into Sainte Devote which hindered his performance.
“[Ticktum] did absolutely nothing wrong, it was all my fault,” added Evans.
Mitch Evans, Jaguar Racing, Jaguar I-TYPE 6 Nick Cassidy, Envision Racing, Jaguar I-TYPE 6, Jake Dennis, Andretti Autosport, Porsche 99 X Electric Gen3
Photo by: Alastair Staley / Motorsport Images
“I went to attack him and I braked too late and I hit him straight in the gearbox.
“I had quite a bit of understeer in the race, sure it wouldn’t have helped, but it was a bit of a silly thing from my side. I normally try and keep my nose clean, but luckily it wasn’t a race-ending situation.”
Cassidy’s two victories on the bounce have given him 20-point advantage over Porsche’s Pascal Wehrlein, who was only elevated to tenth by a post-race five-second penalty for Sam Bird, and he said that the Monaco win was a special milestone.
“It’s a massive moment for me [to win in Monaco],” said Cassidy.
“Mitch and Jake [Dennis], these guys were so fast, it was a tough, tough race.
“I still can’t believe it yet to be honest. My first reaction was, and nothing against Berlin, but this feels amazing.
“That’s pretty damn special so it’s going to take probably tonight to sink in.”
Monaco E-Prix: Back-to-back Formula E wins hands Cassidy championship lead
Porsche "need to make step forward" in Formula E, says Wehrlein
Berlin E-Prix: Cassidy wins second race as protestors delay start
Berlin E-Prix: Cassidy wins second race as protestors delay start Berlin E-Prix: Cassidy wins second race as protestors delay start
Cassidy keeping options open after first IndyCar test
Cassidy keeping options open after first IndyCar test Cassidy keeping options open after first IndyCar test
How Formula E's Big Apple crunch led to Cassidy joy and heartache
How Formula E's Big Apple crunch led to Cassidy joy and heartache How Formula E's Big Apple crunch led to Cassidy joy and heartache
Latest news
NASCAR Cup Kansas: Hamlin wins after clashing with Larson
NASCAR Cup Kansas: Hamlin wins after clashing with Larson NASCAR Cup Kansas: Hamlin wins after clashing with Larson
Alonso: Aston Martin now wants more after fourth 2023 F1 podium
Alonso: Aston Martin now wants more after fourth 2023 F1 podium Alonso: Aston Martin now wants more after fourth 2023 F1 podium
Perez: "Really poor" medium stint compromised F1 Miami GP
Perez: "Really poor" medium stint compromised F1 Miami GP Perez: "Really poor" medium stint compromised F1 Miami GP
F1 race results: Max Verstappen wins Miami GP from P9 on grid
F1 race results: Max Verstappen wins Miami GP from P9 on grid F1 race results: Max Verstappen wins Miami GP from P9 on grid
How Kiwis stormed Berlin to put Porsche under pressure
How Kiwis stormed Berlin to put Porsche under pressure How Kiwis stormed Berlin to put Porsche under pressure
How Evans pounced for Jaguar in a Sao Paulo slipstreaming chess match
How Evans pounced for Jaguar in a Sao Paulo slipstreaming chess match How Evans pounced for Jaguar in a Sao Paulo slipstreaming chess match
The fumble that inadvertently aided da Costa in Formula E's Cape Town classic
The fumble that inadvertently aided da Costa in Formula E's Cape Town classic The fumble that inadvertently aided da Costa in Formula E's Cape Town classic
How Vergne kept his cool to triumph in spicy Indian Formula E encounter
How Vergne kept his cool to triumph in spicy Indian Formula E encounter How Vergne kept his cool to triumph in spicy Indian Formula E encounter
Why the Hyderabad E-Prix is only a first step in India's motorsport emergence
Why the Hyderabad E-Prix is only a first step in India's motorsport emergence Why the Hyderabad E-Prix is only a first step in India's motorsport emergence
The key factors behind Porsche's strong start to Formula E's new era
The key factors behind Porsche's strong start to Formula E's new era The key factors behind Porsche's strong start to Formula E's new era
How Wehrlein's Diriyah double reveals Formula E's form book shake-up
How Wehrlein's Diriyah double reveals Formula E's form book shake-up How Wehrlein's Diriyah double reveals Formula E's form book shake-up
The first impressions of Formula E's brave new era
The first impressions of Formula E's brave new era The first impressions of Formula E's brave new era
Subscribe and access Autosport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.