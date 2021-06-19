Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Buemi set for grid penalty to solve “fundamental” Nissan e.dams car woes Next / Puebla E-Prix: Di Grassi leads Audi 1-2 after Porsche's Wehrlein disqualified
Formula E / Puebla E-Prix I News

Formula E team bosses defend qualifying strategy after first group issues

By:

Leading Formula E team bosses have defended their strategy and explained why the points leaders tripped over each other to qualify down the order for the inaugural Puebla E-Prix.

Formula E team bosses defend qualifying strategy after first group issues

The current qualifying format puts the top six in the points at an inherent disadvantage by sending them first out onto a green track surface that does not readily offer up lap time.

But the comparatively slow times of Antonio Felix da Costa (13th fastest), Mitch Evans (14th), Nyck de Vries (16th), Robin Frijns (22nd) and Stoffel Vandoorne (23rd) were exacerbated.

The drivers ran two- and three-wide even until the final corner of their out-lap in a fight for track position. Subsequent lock ups for Frijns and Mercedes driver Vandoorne into Turn 1, plus an attempted pass on Vandoorne from Bird, further delayed the frontrunners.

Da Costa, fastest from the group one entry, was still 1.3s slower than group two pacesetter and eventual polesitter Pascal Wehrlein.

But Mercedes team principal Ian James defended the events, which drew criticism on social media and unfolded in similar style to qualifying for the fifth of the six Berlin races last year.

He told Autosport: "It's the nature of the qualifying, or the format that we've got at the moment.

“That's combined with this particular circuit, where it's clear everybody is going to be following a very similar strategy.

“Unfortunately, we all put ourselves in a position where you're tripping over each other.”

Nyck de Vries, Mercedes Benz EQ, EQ Silver Arrow 02

Nyck de Vries, Mercedes Benz EQ, EQ Silver Arrow 02

Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

Asked by Autosport whether it would have been worth the risk to leave the garage earlier in a bid to find clear air or to have set a banker lap to run on circuit out of sequence, James added: “You can avoid that by going out much earlier.

“But then there's the whole question about track evolution.

“Every time it's a roll of the dice.

“Unfortunately, as we saw today, it had certainly a detrimental impact.”

James also defended teams not calling for their drivers to back off in the final corner of their out-lap, while effectively battling for position, in a bid to find space.

He said: "It was a combination of factors that we had there.

“Obviously, we had the issue with a couple of the other cars having a problem going into Turn 1.

“Prior to that, so before we actually started the lap, they were on the limit from a time perspective [to cross the line before the countdown elapses].

“That's when it comes back to the fact that if everybody's leaving it to the last minute to try and get an advantage, it's going to end in tears.

“That's what we've seen again today.”

Autosport understands that very light rain through the final sector had been exaggerated by residual moisture from the showers on Friday rising back through the asphalt to leave puddles.

Maximilian Gunther, BMW i Andretti Motorsport, BMW iFE.21, Sam Bird, Jaguar Racing, Jaguar I-TYPE 5

Maximilian Gunther, BMW i Andretti Motorsport, BMW iFE.21, Sam Bird, Jaguar Racing, Jaguar I-TYPE 5

Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

Jaguar Racing team principal James Barclay added: “Obviously people are asking, 'Why is it so close like that?'.

“We always knew coming to here that track evolution would be a lot. No one wanted to be first on the road to sweep it.

“It's really tough and that's why we do need to look at the quali format going forward. As a world championship now, you want to see the best teams, the best cars, best drivers fighting at the front.”

Autosport understands the current Formula E group qualifying format will be replaced in time for the Gen3 era starting in 2022-23.

This comes as the championship wants to move away from its much-billed ‘unpredictable’ nature to instead create established stars who can win regularly.

shares
comments

Related video

Buemi set for grid penalty to solve “fundamental” Nissan e.dams car woes

Previous article

Buemi set for grid penalty to solve “fundamental” Nissan e.dams car woes

Next article

Puebla E-Prix: Di Grassi leads Audi 1-2 after Porsche's Wehrlein disqualified

Puebla E-Prix: Di Grassi leads Audi 1-2 after Porsche's Wehrlein disqualified
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Mission Winnow logos removed from Ferrari F1 cars for EU races

1d
2
IndyCar

Road America IndyCar: Newgarden takes pole with smart tyre strategy

2h
3
MotoGP

Marc Marquez "cannot imagine" being in Rossi's current MotoGP position

1d
4
Formula 1

F1 French GP qualifying results: Verstappen on pole from Hamilton

7h
5
Formula 1

Wolff: Winter delay comments on driver call were a "wind up"

4h
Latest news
Puebla E-Prix: Di Grassi leads Audi 1-2 after Porsche's Wehrlein disqualified
FE

Puebla E-Prix: Di Grassi leads Audi 1-2 after Porsche's Wehrlein disqualified

9m
Formula E team bosses defend qualifying strategy after first group issues
FE

Formula E team bosses defend qualifying strategy after first group issues

1h
Buemi set for grid penalty to solve “fundamental” Nissan e.dams car woes
FE

Buemi set for grid penalty to solve “fundamental” Nissan e.dams car woes

2h
Puebla E-Prix: Wehrlein grabs pole in dramatic qualifying
FE

Puebla E-Prix: Wehrlein grabs pole in dramatic qualifying

4h
Puebla E-Prix: Rowland leads incident-filled practice sessions
FE

Puebla E-Prix: Rowland leads incident-filled practice sessions

6h
More
Matt Kew
Puebla E-Prix: Di Grassi leads Audi 1-2 after Porsche's Wehrlein disqualified Puebla E-Prix I
Formula E

Puebla E-Prix: Di Grassi leads Audi 1-2 after Porsche's Wehrlein disqualified

Buemi set for grid penalty to solve “fundamental” Nissan e.dams car woes Puebla E-Prix I
Formula E

Buemi set for grid penalty to solve “fundamental” Nissan e.dams car woes

Why McLaren’s surprise electric path can benefit everyone involved Plus
Extreme E

Why McLaren’s surprise electric path can benefit everyone involved

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The half-term report cards of each Formula E team in 2020-21 Plus

The half-term report cards of each Formula E team in 2020-21

In an eventful Formula E season, punctuated by rain and energy-conservation controversy, the 12 teams contesting the championship have endured many challenges in the opening seven races. Here's how they've got on across the first half of the season.

Formula E
May 26, 2021
How Formula E stood up to F1 comparisons in Monaco Plus

How Formula E stood up to F1 comparisons in Monaco

OPINION: It was no surprise to anybody that the laptimes achieved by Formula E cars on the full Monaco circuit were much slower than Formula 1. But perhaps the more relevant comparison was in the racing spectacle, where FE delivered in spades

Formula E
May 12, 2021
How Monaco dealt Formula E a winning hand to cure its hangover Plus

How Monaco dealt Formula E a winning hand to cure its hangover

Formula E faced much criticism in the wake of its maligned Valencia event. In need of a turnaround, the series' first use of Monaco's iconic Formula 1 layout provided it with the injection of thrills required to clear the fog that had enveloped the paddock

Formula E
May 10, 2021
How Valencia E-Prix farce left Formula E with an image problem Plus

How Valencia E-Prix farce left Formula E with an image problem

Formula E was under the microscope at Valencia, on its first visit to a permanent circuit. But after a mere nine drivers were left classified following Saturday's Valencia E-Prix, the electric championship once more faced criticism after rising energy deductions and miscalculations produced a farcical affair

Formula E
Apr 25, 2021
The silver bullet signing that has launched Jaguar into title contention Plus

The silver bullet signing that has launched Jaguar into title contention

It's taken a long time for Jaguar to reach the cusp of contending for championships in Formula E. But, after last season's challenge crumbled in Berlin, the team has been bolstered by a top-line arrival who has helped to end an unwanted 30-year wait

Formula E
Apr 22, 2021
How Vergne and Vandoorne found redemption in Rome Plus

How Vergne and Vandoorne found redemption in Rome

Another Formula E double-header, another double dose of frantic action. While the form guide remains unpredictable following fightback wins for Jean-Eric Vergne and Stoffel Vandoorne in Rome, the speed and consistency of Mercedes – both on and off the track – could have its rivals worried for what is to follow

Formula E
Apr 12, 2021
What Nissan's commitment to Gen3 reveals about Formula E's future Plus

What Nissan's commitment to Gen3 reveals about Formula E's future

Formula E's Gen3 era grid continues to take shape, after Nissan opted to commit to the series for another four years. Nissan's global chief operating officer explains why it has thrown its lot in with FE while other high-profile marques have decided to call it quits

Formula E
Mar 24, 2021
Why the new Formula E season got off to such a controversial start Plus

Why the new Formula E season got off to such a controversial start

With the new Formula E season belatedly getting underway in Saudi Arabia, the championship appeared to try to make up for lost time with an overspill of action and controversy on and off the track. While some talking points could have serious repercussions, it was an explosive opener for many reasons

Formula E
Mar 1, 2021

Trending Today

Mission Winnow logos removed from Ferrari F1 cars for EU races
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mission Winnow logos removed from Ferrari F1 cars for EU races

Road America IndyCar: Newgarden takes pole with smart tyre strategy
IndyCar IndyCar

Road America IndyCar: Newgarden takes pole with smart tyre strategy

Marc Marquez "cannot imagine" being in Rossi's current MotoGP position
MotoGP MotoGP

Marc Marquez "cannot imagine" being in Rossi's current MotoGP position

F1 French GP qualifying results: Verstappen on pole from Hamilton
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 French GP qualifying results: Verstappen on pole from Hamilton

Wolff: Winter delay comments on driver call were a "wind up"
Formula 1 Formula 1

Wolff: Winter delay comments on driver call were a "wind up"

Rossi eyes move to GT3 racing after MotoGP retirement
MotoGP MotoGP

Rossi eyes move to GT3 racing after MotoGP retirement

F1 French GP: Verstappen beats Hamilton to secure pole
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 French GP: Verstappen beats Hamilton to secure pole

Puebla E-Prix: Di Grassi leads Audi 1-2 after Porsche's Wehrlein disqualified
Formula E Formula E

Puebla E-Prix: Di Grassi leads Audi 1-2 after Porsche's Wehrlein disqualified

Latest news

Puebla E-Prix: Di Grassi leads Audi 1-2 after Porsche's Wehrlein disqualified
Formula E Formula E

Puebla E-Prix: Di Grassi leads Audi 1-2 after Porsche's Wehrlein disqualified

Formula E team bosses defend qualifying strategy after first group issues
Formula E Formula E

Formula E team bosses defend qualifying strategy after first group issues

Buemi set for grid penalty to solve “fundamental” Nissan e.dams car woes
Formula E Formula E

Buemi set for grid penalty to solve “fundamental” Nissan e.dams car woes

Puebla E-Prix: Wehrlein grabs pole in dramatic qualifying
Formula E Formula E

Puebla E-Prix: Wehrlein grabs pole in dramatic qualifying

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.