Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / Dennis: Qualifying did "80% of the work" in London Formula E win Next / Sette Camara explains "catastrophe scenario" that cost London points
Formula E / London ePrix I News

Mortara reckons he "lost" Formula E title chance with no-score in London

A sullen Edoardo Mortara reckons his Formula E title chances have come undone in the opening London E-Prix, feeling the gap to points leader Stoffel Vandoorne has become too large.

Jake Boxall-Legge
By:
Co-author:
Alex Kalinauckas
Mortara reckons he "lost" Formula E title chance with no-score in London

Mortara was caught up in contact at the start of the race, getting pinched between Jean-Eric Vergne and Sam Bird into Turn 2 - which forced Mortara to make contact with Bird twice to end the Jaguar driver's race.

The contact took Mortara's front wing off, and forced him to retreat to the pit for repairs - where the Venturi driver emerged back on track last of all runners, over a half a minute away from the back of the field on course to finishing 18th in a race won by Jake Dennis from Vandoorne.

Mortara reckons that Vergne tried to "straightline" the chicane, which caused the incident at the start - although the Swiss says he shouldn't have been in that position to begin with after qualifying ninth with a lap of grip and confidence.

Having scored no points in the opening London race, Mortara feels that his championship chances have slipped away, as he now sits 29 points behind Vandoorne with three races left on the 2021-22 calendar.

"I think that today we lost it. So mathematically, there is still a chance but believe that the gap now is starting to be too big to think about championships," he told Autosport.

"It was not the day I was hoping for. We were not competitive right from the start and already yesterday was not looking that good, but we actually made some progress.

"Then today, it was another like Formula E stupid contact with streaming, you know, trying to make a corner with JEV.

"JEV basically tried to straightline Turn 2 and made me and Sam retire. It's frustrating, obviously, but in the first place, you shouldn't find yourself there.

"It seemed that we didn't really had the pace. And that was actually quite surprising, because we were lacking quite a bit. And so I guess that we will have to try to find even more pace tonight."

Edoardo Mortara, Venturi Racing

Edoardo Mortara, Venturi Racing

Photo by: Sam Bagnall / Motorsport Images

Mortara was handed a penalty when in the pits for repairs, as his car's ready-to-move status light was on while the mechanics were replacing the nose on his car. The 35-year-old did not dispute the penalty, feeling it was "right" for the crime.

He added that he was not particularly hopeful of his fortunes in Sunday's second race, given his struggles so far.

"If we would be on another racetrack, we'd be quite confident that we will be competitive," Mortara said.

"I would say that it's still possible, but I believe that you know, we've been struggling like since two days now.

"We will try to give our best tomorrow obviously, but doesn't really look that good at the moment."

shares
comments
Dennis: Qualifying did "80% of the work" in London Formula E win
Previous article

Dennis: Qualifying did "80% of the work" in London Formula E win
Next article

Sette Camara explains "catastrophe scenario" that cost London points

Sette Camara explains "catastrophe scenario" that cost London points
Jake Boxall-Legge More
Jake Boxall-Legge
Bird drove in London Formula E race with broken hand London ePrix II
Formula E

Bird drove in London Formula E race with broken hand

Evans explains "strange" braking behaviour that led to London Formula E retirement London ePrix II
Formula E

Evans explains "strange" braking behaviour that led to London Formula E retirement

The ex-F1 racer turned Venturi team boss adapting to a Formula E title fight Plus
Formula E

The ex-F1 racer turned Venturi team boss adapting to a Formula E title fight

Edoardo Mortara More
Edoardo Mortara
How a long drought ending revived a Formula E ace's title challenge Berlin ePrix II
Formula E

How a long drought ending revived a Formula E ace's title challenge

Mortara: Formula E gap between Mexico and Rome "like off-season" Rome ePrix I
Formula E

Mortara: Formula E gap between Mexico and Rome "like off-season"

Wrong strategy left Mortara "vulnerable" in Mexico City E-Prix Mexico City ePrix
Formula E

Wrong strategy left Mortara "vulnerable" in Mexico City E-Prix

Venturi More
Venturi
Di Grassi explains London Formula E race-winning tactics London ePrix II
Formula E

Di Grassi explains London Formula E race-winning tactics

Berlin E-Prix: Di Grassi leads Venturi 1-2 in Sunday practice Berlin ePrix II
Formula E

Berlin E-Prix: Di Grassi leads Venturi 1-2 in Sunday practice

The sharing mentality that transformed the fortunes of two Formula E teams Berlin E-Prix II Plus
Formula E

The sharing mentality that transformed the fortunes of two Formula E teams

Latest news

Bird drove in London Formula E race with broken hand
Formula E Formula E

Bird drove in London Formula E race with broken hand

Sam Bird's participation at the Seoul Formula E finale is subject to an assessment on a broken hand sustained in the London E-Prix.

Evans explains "strange" braking behaviour that led to London Formula E retirement
Formula E Formula E

Evans explains "strange" braking behaviour that led to London Formula E retirement

"Strange behaviour" on Mitch Evans' Jaguar Formula E car's brakes preceded his London E-Prix retirement, but he refuses to give up on the title despite a 36-point deficit to Stoffel Vandoorne.

Dennis: London E-Prix one of "most challenging races" in career
Formula E Formula E

Dennis: London E-Prix one of "most challenging races" in career

Jake Dennis felt the second London E-Prix was "one of the most challenging races of my career", as he was denied a Formula E double by Lucas di Grassi.

Di Grassi explains London Formula E race-winning tactics
Formula E Formula E

Di Grassi explains London Formula E race-winning tactics

Lucas di Grassi explained his London E-Prix race-winning tactics, in which he beat Jake Dennis in a strategic battle to claim his first Formula E victory of the year.

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The ex-F1 racer turned Venturi team boss adapting to a Formula E title fight Plus

The ex-F1 racer turned Venturi team boss adapting to a Formula E title fight

For the second year in a row, the Venturi team is in the thick of the fight for Formula E title glory with Edoardo Mortara. That's despite a change to a more meritocratic qualifying system, which was expected to give the works Mercedes team an edge, and ex-Formula 1 racer Jerome d'Ambrosio being new in the team principal hot seat. As he tells Autosport, it's a challenge he's revelling in

Formula E
Jul 26, 2022
Why Sims is quitting Formula E to become the master of his own destiny Plus

Why Sims is quitting Formula E to become the master of his own destiny

Alexander Sims’ call to give up a pukka Formula E spot after four seasons in the series may have surprised some, but after laying out his reasoning and what he hopes comes next, very few onlookers can argue against his plan

Formula E
Jul 20, 2022
How Formula E's Big Apple crunch led to Cassidy joy and heartache Plus

How Formula E's Big Apple crunch led to Cassidy joy and heartache

Nick Cassidy hadn't enjoyed too many joyful moments in the 2021-22 Formula E campaign, but the Envision Virgin driver was the class of the field in New York - even after a sudden downpour had caused him and several others to shunt heavily out of the first race. Red flags saved his bacon on that occasion, but a 30-place penalty that cost him pole for race two due to a new battery opened the door for Antonio Felix da Costa

Formula E
Jul 18, 2022
Mortara turns up the heat on Formula E title rivals in Marrakech scorcher Plus

Mortara turns up the heat on Formula E title rivals in Marrakech scorcher

Formula E’s unplanned return to Marrakech provided teams with a fresh challenge in old but familiar surroundings, as Edoardo Mortara kept his cool in melting conditions to triumph and retake the championship lead

Formula E
Jul 4, 2022
How Formula E's double-duty drivers influenced their Le Mans teams' fortunes Plus

How Formula E's double-duty drivers influenced their Le Mans teams' fortunes

Eight Formula E drivers made the 7,000-mile sprint from the streets of Jakarta to the fabled Circuit de la Sarthe and every one had a story to share at this year's Le Mans 24 Hours. Despite a range of triumphs and disappointments, each driver doubling up on the day job played a key role in their teams' fortunes

Le Mans
Jun 14, 2022
How Evans kept cool in Jakarta heat to renew his Formula E title push Plus

How Evans kept cool in Jakarta heat to renew his Formula E title push

Jean-Eric Vergne had comfortably taken a landmark pole for Formula E's first visit to Indonesia and looked set to win his first race of a highly consistent campaign. But the DS Techeetah driver couldn't answer a late attack from Jaguar's Mitch Evans, who profited from the Frenchman's change in battery management tactics to seize a third win of the campaign

Formula E
Jun 6, 2022
Why de Vries' F1 practice debut could add a new path to his current crossroads Plus

Why de Vries' F1 practice debut could add a new path to his current crossroads

A Formula 2 and Formula E champion, Nyck de Vries is currently considering where his future in motorsport lies. Continuing in WEC and Formula E is possible and he's also courted glances Stateside after impressing in an IndyCar test. But ahead of his Formula 1 FP1 debut with Williams, he could have another option if he impresses...

Formula 1
May 18, 2022
How Jake Dennis’ struggles turned him into a Formula E front-runner Plus

How Jake Dennis’ struggles turned him into a Formula E front-runner

Having emerged as one of Formula E’s strongest drivers in his one-and-a-half seasons in the championship, Jake Dennis cemented his place in the series with a breakout maiden season. But it's not always been smooth sailing for the Brit

Formula E
May 10, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.