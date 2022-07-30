Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / London E-Prix: Dennis takes lights-to-flag Formula E victory Next / Mortara reckons he "lost" Formula E title chance with no-score in London
Formula E / London ePrix I News

Dennis: Qualifying did "80% of the work" in London Formula E win

London E-Prix winner Jake Dennis says his Formula E qualifying lap did "80 percent of the work" in his victory, and felt in control over Stoffel Vandoorne late on.

Jake Boxall-Legge
By:
Dennis: Qualifying did "80% of the work" in London Formula E win

Dennis completed a grand slam in the Saturday race in London's east end, leading every lap from pole and securing a victory with a 2.2s margin over title leader Vandoorne - taking a fastest lap in the process.

It was the Warwickshire driver's first win since last year's race in London, but due to COVID last year's races did not have a full crowd in attendance - and Dennis was cheered throughout the race as the fans pulled for a home win.

Reflecting upon his race, Avalanche Andretti's Dennis said that his main task at the beginning was to keep the Mercedes duo of Vandoorne and Nyck de Vries behind him, and manage the gap in the early stages to ensure the two drivers did not work together to get the lead.

Dennis weathered that storm and crucially had more battery life over Vandoorne during the race, meaning he had a buffer in hand to keep the Belgian at bay.

"To replicate what we did last year was absolutely amazing, full house obviously this year with the fans," Dennis said.

"Crossing the line and hearing obviously the British fans was one of the best moments.

"The race itself was pretty challenging at the start; I was just trying to manage Nyck and Stoffel really. Obviously they're team-mates and would work together a little bit, and I feel like we did that quite well.

"Towards end of the race we were pretty in control. We were up on energy and just managing the race, so yeah, really good car.

"Things to work on for sure for tomorrow but nevertheless, we can enjoy this and we've had pretty solid day so very happy for myself and the team."

Jake Dennis, Andretti Motorsport, BMW iFE.21, Stoffel Vandoorne, Mercedes-Benz EQ, EQ Silver Arrow 02, Sergio Sette Camara, Dragon Penske Autosport, Penske EV-5, Nyck de Vries, Mercedes-Benz EQ, EQ Silver Arrow 02

Jake Dennis, Andretti Motorsport, BMW iFE.21, Stoffel Vandoorne, Mercedes-Benz EQ, EQ Silver Arrow 02, Sergio Sette Camara, Dragon Penske Autosport, Penske EV-5, Nyck de Vries, Mercedes-Benz EQ, EQ Silver Arrow 02

Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

With the circuit around London's docklands tough to overtake on, Dennis felt that making the most of qualifying left him with most of the job done. Only a late application of fanboost from Vandoorne worried him in the later stages.

He added that the nature of the circuit suited the Andretti package, and that the team had struggled to contend on the faster circuits this season.

"The biggest thing is almost it's quite a technical circuit, so I think we've mechanically got a very good car - it's just when we go to the faster circuits we seem to struggle a little bit more," Dennis explained.

"Generally in the slow speed stuff we've always been good, so this kind of plays into our hands. I'm in a pretty good rhythm around here.

"It's never easy, everyone else behind the top 10 is super fast as well so can you never take anything for granted.

"But just a clean qualifying lap did 80% of the work today, and then just keeping Stoffel at bay and then just managing his fanboost towards the end was really the biggest thing."

shares
comments
London E-Prix: Dennis takes lights-to-flag Formula E victory
Previous article

London E-Prix: Dennis takes lights-to-flag Formula E victory
Next article

Mortara reckons he "lost" Formula E title chance with no-score in London

Mortara reckons he "lost" Formula E title chance with no-score in London
Jake Boxall-Legge More
Jake Boxall-Legge
Bird drove in London Formula E race with broken hand London ePrix II
Formula E

Bird drove in London Formula E race with broken hand

Evans explains "strange" braking behaviour that led to London Formula E retirement London ePrix II
Formula E

Evans explains "strange" braking behaviour that led to London Formula E retirement

The ex-F1 racer turned Venturi team boss adapting to a Formula E title fight Plus
Formula E

The ex-F1 racer turned Venturi team boss adapting to a Formula E title fight

Jake Dennis More
Jake Dennis
London E-Prix: Dennis does double in qualifying for second successive pole London ePrix II
Formula E

London E-Prix: Dennis does double in qualifying for second successive pole

Dennis: "Difficult" to repeat last year's London Formula E win London ePrix I
Formula E

Dennis: "Difficult" to repeat last year's London Formula E win

Andretti considering 2022-23 options to partner Dennis in Formula E New York City ePrix I
Formula E

Andretti considering 2022-23 options to partner Dennis in Formula E

More
BMW i Andretti Motorsport
Andretti signs Porsche Formula E powertrain deal for 2022-23
Formula E

Andretti signs Porsche Formula E powertrain deal for 2022-23

Dennis frustrated by lack of Rome E-Prix pace, di Grassi "divebomb" Rome ePrix II
Formula E

Dennis frustrated by lack of Rome E-Prix pace, di Grassi "divebomb"

Dennis "imagined" he'd lose second to de Vries at Diriyah FE start Diriyah ePrix I
Formula E

Dennis "imagined" he'd lose second to de Vries at Diriyah FE start

Latest news

Cassidy furious with "Mr Desperados" Gunther's London Formula E contact
Formula E Formula E

Cassidy furious with "Mr Desperados" Gunther's London Formula E contact

Envision's Nick Cassidy was furious with Nissan Formula E rival Maximilian Gunther for hitting him "seven times" at the start of Sunday's London E-Prix, resulting in the Kiwi's eventual retirement.

Bird drove in London Formula E race with broken hand
Formula E Formula E

Bird drove in London Formula E race with broken hand

Sam Bird's participation at the Seoul Formula E finale is subject to an assessment on a broken hand sustained in the London E-Prix.

Evans explains "strange" braking behaviour that led to London Formula E retirement
Formula E Formula E

Evans explains "strange" braking behaviour that led to London Formula E retirement

"Strange behaviour" on Mitch Evans' Jaguar Formula E car's brakes preceded his London E-Prix retirement, but he refuses to give up on the title despite a 36-point deficit to Stoffel Vandoorne.

Dennis: London E-Prix one of "most challenging races" in career
Formula E Formula E

Dennis: London E-Prix one of "most challenging races" in career

Jake Dennis felt the second London E-Prix was "one of the most challenging races of my career", as he was denied a Formula E double by Lucas di Grassi.

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The ex-F1 racer turned Venturi team boss adapting to a Formula E title fight Plus

The ex-F1 racer turned Venturi team boss adapting to a Formula E title fight

For the second year in a row, the Venturi team is in the thick of the fight for Formula E title glory with Edoardo Mortara. That's despite a change to a more meritocratic qualifying system, which was expected to give the works Mercedes team an edge, and ex-Formula 1 racer Jerome d'Ambrosio being new in the team principal hot seat. As he tells Autosport, it's a challenge he's revelling in

Formula E
Jul 26, 2022
Why Sims is quitting Formula E to become the master of his own destiny Plus

Why Sims is quitting Formula E to become the master of his own destiny

Alexander Sims’ call to give up a pukka Formula E spot after four seasons in the series may have surprised some, but after laying out his reasoning and what he hopes comes next, very few onlookers can argue against his plan

Formula E
Jul 20, 2022
How Formula E's Big Apple crunch led to Cassidy joy and heartache Plus

How Formula E's Big Apple crunch led to Cassidy joy and heartache

Nick Cassidy hadn't enjoyed too many joyful moments in the 2021-22 Formula E campaign, but the Envision Virgin driver was the class of the field in New York - even after a sudden downpour had caused him and several others to shunt heavily out of the first race. Red flags saved his bacon on that occasion, but a 30-place penalty that cost him pole for race two due to a new battery opened the door for Antonio Felix da Costa

Formula E
Jul 18, 2022
Mortara turns up the heat on Formula E title rivals in Marrakech scorcher Plus

Mortara turns up the heat on Formula E title rivals in Marrakech scorcher

Formula E’s unplanned return to Marrakech provided teams with a fresh challenge in old but familiar surroundings, as Edoardo Mortara kept his cool in melting conditions to triumph and retake the championship lead

Formula E
Jul 4, 2022
How Formula E's double-duty drivers influenced their Le Mans teams' fortunes Plus

How Formula E's double-duty drivers influenced their Le Mans teams' fortunes

Eight Formula E drivers made the 7,000-mile sprint from the streets of Jakarta to the fabled Circuit de la Sarthe and every one had a story to share at this year's Le Mans 24 Hours. Despite a range of triumphs and disappointments, each driver doubling up on the day job played a key role in their teams' fortunes

Le Mans
Jun 14, 2022
How Evans kept cool in Jakarta heat to renew his Formula E title push Plus

How Evans kept cool in Jakarta heat to renew his Formula E title push

Jean-Eric Vergne had comfortably taken a landmark pole for Formula E's first visit to Indonesia and looked set to win his first race of a highly consistent campaign. But the DS Techeetah driver couldn't answer a late attack from Jaguar's Mitch Evans, who profited from the Frenchman's change in battery management tactics to seize a third win of the campaign

Formula E
Jun 6, 2022
Why de Vries' F1 practice debut could add a new path to his current crossroads Plus

Why de Vries' F1 practice debut could add a new path to his current crossroads

A Formula 2 and Formula E champion, Nyck de Vries is currently considering where his future in motorsport lies. Continuing in WEC and Formula E is possible and he's also courted glances Stateside after impressing in an IndyCar test. But ahead of his Formula 1 FP1 debut with Williams, he could have another option if he impresses...

Formula 1
May 18, 2022
How Jake Dennis’ struggles turned him into a Formula E front-runner Plus

How Jake Dennis’ struggles turned him into a Formula E front-runner

Having emerged as one of Formula E’s strongest drivers in his one-and-a-half seasons in the championship, Jake Dennis cemented his place in the series with a breakout maiden season. But it's not always been smooth sailing for the Brit

Formula E
May 10, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.