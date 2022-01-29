Mortara: Diriyah FE win rivals tried to "make me consume" too much energy

Mortara had to put a move on Venturi team-mate Lucas di Grassi for the lead, after the Brazilian had previously dispatched early leader and polesitter Nyck de Vries assume take control of the race.

The 2021 championship runner-up then had to defend from both di Grassi and Robin Frijns as the field began to bunch up at the front, Mortara absorbing a hefty level of pressure before the race was neutralised for the safety car propagated by Alexander Sims' Turn 6 crash.

Mortara then only had to make no mistakes in the final corner when the safety car departed the track on the last lap to claim his third Formula E victory and assume the championship lead.

Reflecting on his battles with Frijns and di Grassi - who completed the podium in second and third - the Swiss driver explained that energy was tight prior to the safety car, and that the chasing duo was trying to goad him into using up his allotted energy.

“It was a very strategic race, very difficult for the nerves,” stated Mortara, who finished sixth in race one.

“I didn’t have a lot of energy, but neither did my colleagues around me.

“They were playing strategy, trying to attack me and make me consume, so I tried to keep my head cool and it worked.”

Mortara began the race from second after making the qualifying duels final - losing out by a mere 0.005s to race one winner de Vries in their hotly contested pole bout.

Mortara fended off Frijns and di Grassi to win Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

Explaining that he’d rather be frustrated by missing out on pole than missing out on the win, Mortara added that his victory makes up for his qualifying error on Friday – where he careened into the wall during the group stages and had to start 12th.

“I would rather have been frustrated in quali then win the race, than the opposite – so it’s fully fine!” he said.

“What a day, especially after the mistake I made in qualifying yesterday – I’m very glad to bring this win [home] for the team.

“A one-three finish is amazing.”

Mortara now leads the standings on 33 points, four ahead of de Vries, who tumbled back to finish tenth in race two.

After his initial clash with di Grassi, another altercation this time with Jean-Eric Vergne caused him to lose momentum and several positions.