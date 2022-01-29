Tickets Subscribe
Previous / Diriyah E-Prix: De Vries pips Mortara to pole by 0.005s
Formula E / Diriyah ePrix II Race report

Diriyah E-Prix: Mortara beats Frijns to win as De Vries struggles

By:

Edoardo Mortara claimed victory in an intense second Diriyah Formula E race, beating Robin Frijns as a safety car neutralised the climax of the race.

Diriyah E-Prix: Mortara beats Frijns to win as De Vries struggles

Mortara had overtaken Venturi team-mate Lucas di Grassi at Turn 18 amid a furious battle among the front-runners, and then had to hold off the advances of Envision driver Frijns – who had swept past di Grassi on lap 29 in his bid for victory.

But a late safety car for the stricken Mahindra of Alexander Sims, who hit the wall at Turn 6 and came to a stop, bunched up the field – arguably more than expected, the field momentarily stopped at the top of the hill as the safety car waited for the recovery vehicle.

But as the clock ticked past the 41-minute threshold, no time was added on – and the slow progress of clearing Sims’ car at the top of the circuit gave no opportunity for anything other than a last-corner dash to the finish which Mortara easily navigated for his third Formula E victory.

Mortara had started alongside polesitter Nyck de Vries on the grid, but the Dutchman held on into Turn 1 and looked likely to put together two successive victories - having won yesterday’s race at Diriyah.

The Mercedes driver navigated the first flurry of attack mode uses, leading Mortara and di Grassi through the activation zone to remain ahead.

But di Grassi went for an early second activation, taking his hit of extra power on lap 12 and undercutting Frijns – who tried to cover him off a lap later.

Mortara followed suit, falling behind di Grassi, but de Vries elected to save his own attack mode - leaving him vulnerable to their advances with a 30kW deficit.

Di Grassi then pulled a move on de Vries heading into Turn 18, attempting to take the outside line, but de Vries got on the brakes later and tried to bat the 2016-17 champion away.

De Vries led the early laps but lost out through attack mode deployments

De Vries led the early laps but lost out through attack mode deployments

Photo by: Sam Bagnall / Motorsport Images

The two ended up making contact twice at the chicane, with di Grassi barging his way back past after both were left on the run-off, claiming the lead for his efforts – which was investigated without action being taken.

Mortara then cleared de Vries on the following tour, albeit more cleanly than his team-mate had managed, as de Vries continued to resist the urge to join them on attack mode.

The Venturis then effectively switched places, as Mortara put a move on di Grassi to claim the lead.

Although Frijns began to give chase, he was momentarily preoccupied with the chasing pack of Andre Lotterer, Jean-Eric Vergne and Jake Dennis – losing a place on lap 18 as Lotterer threaded his car nearly on the brakes to sit between Frijns and de Vries ahead.

Frijns repassed Lotterer two laps later, their battle giving de Vries some breathing space – albeit not enough for him to retain third when the reigning champion finally took attack mode on lap 22.

But de Vries, unable to put a cohesive move on Frijns, soon watched Vergne draw nearer in his mirrors and the two-time champion was robust in his efforts to pass at the favoured Turn 18 spot.

The DS Techeetah man got the switchback as his rival went deep into the braking zone and swiped across into the following corner. This put de Vries in a compromised position for the following corners, leaving him a sitting duck for Lotterer, Dennis, team-mate Stoffel Vandoorne and Oliver Rowland.

Frijns’s subsequent move on di Grassi was good enough for second place, as di Grassi ensured two Venturi drivers made it onto the podium.

Venturi took first and third with di Grassi backing up winner Mortara

Venturi took first and third with di Grassi backing up winner Mortara

Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

Lotterer got past Vergne to grab fourth, suffering no repeat of the energy management issues that left him struggling in the first race, and Dennis followed Lotterer through to grab fifth.

Vergne finished sixth ahead of Vandoorne, who recovered from getting knocked out in the group phase of qualifying to finish seventh, with Rowland in close pursuit.

Wehrlein put a further move on de Vries to compound the poleman’s misery, claiming ninth to ensure both Porsches made the points.

Mitch Evans missed out on points, as did impressive rookie Oliver Askew – who won out in a phenomenal race-long battle with Antonio Felix da Costa.

Race Result - 35 laps:

Cla Driver Team Time Gap
1 Switzerland Edoardo Mortara Monaco Venturi 47'02.131  
2 Netherlands Robin Frijns United Kingdom Virgin Racing 47'02.582 0.451
3 Brazil Lucas di Grassi Monaco Venturi 47'03.043 0.912
4 Germany Andre Lotterer Germany Porsche Team 47'03.256 1.125
5 United Kingdom Jake Dennis United States Andretti Autosport 47'03.777 1.646
6 France Jean-Eric Vergne China Techeetah 47'05.297 3.166
7 Belgium Stoffel Vandoorne Germany Mercedes 47'05.699 3.568
8 United Kingdom Oliver Rowland India Mahindra Racing 47'06.366 4.235
9 Germany Pascal Wehrlein Germany Porsche Team 47'07.093 4.962
10 Netherlands Nyck de Vries Germany Mercedes 47'07.425 5.294
11 New Zealand Mitch Evans United Kingdom Jaguar Racing 47'08.003 5.872
12 United States Oliver Askew United States Andretti Autosport 47'08.863 6.732
13 Portugal Antonio Felix da Costa China Techeetah 47'10.824 8.693
14 Switzerland Sébastien Buemi France DAMS 47'11.146 9.015
15 Germany Maximilian Gunther France DAMS 47'11.595 9.464
16 United Kingdom Sam Bird United Kingdom Jaguar Racing 47'13.821 11.690
17 New Zealand Nick Cassidy United Kingdom Virgin Racing 47'16.104 13.973
18 Brazil Sergio Sette Camara United States Dragon Racing 47'16.652 14.521
19 United Kingdom Oliver Turvey United Kingdom NIO Formula E Team 47'17.136 15.005
20 United Kingdom Dan Ticktum United Kingdom NIO Formula E Team 47'18.875 16.744
21 Italy Antonio Giovinazzi United States Dragon Racing 47'19.812 17.681
  United Kingdom Alexander Sims India Mahindra Racing 34'40.969 6 Laps
View full results
