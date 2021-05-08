Tickets Subscribe
Formula E / Monaco ePrix Practice report

Monaco E-Prix: Evans leads Jaguar domination in practice

By:

Jaguar Racing completed a Formula E free practice rout on the full Monaco Grand Prix circuit as Sam Bird and Mitch Evans traded places at the top of the times.

The team-mates completed a 1-2 in both sessions, with Bird leading the way in the opening 45-minute run with a 1m32.22s effort to eclipse Evans by just three hundredths. 

But the Kiwi got his own back in the later 30-minute outing by heading the leader board courtesy of a 1m31.118s benchmark set using the full 250kW power. 

That put Monegasque resident Evans clear of Bird by a fine 0.185s as the Jaguar Racing duo were the last drivers to post competitive lap times. 

Reigning champion Antonio Felix da Costa was a further 0.056s adrift aboard his DS Techeetah and Porsche driver Andre Lotterer ran to fifth in two largely incident-free sessions. 

A sole red flag stoppage in first practice came courtesy of a failure for the new Dragon Penske Autosport car. 

The Penske EV-5 machine makes its competitive debut in Monaco after delays forced the team to hold off the introduction in Rome and then Valencia - the first rounds to fall after the later homologation window came into play.  

Sergio Sette Camara came to a halt at the first apex of Anthony Noghes and then failed to restart, which forced the session to be paused. 

But the incident then continued when Venturi Racing driver Norman Nato rounded the blind corner and nosed into the rear of the stricken Dragon.

This meant Nato – who was denied a podium in both Rome and Valencia due to penalties – received a latest reprimand and will drop two places on the grid.

Norman Nato, Venturi Racing, Silver Arrow 02

Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Nato again suffered a scare shortly after the chequered flag had been called for the second practice session.

Both he and fellow rookie and Envision Virgin Racing driver Nick Cassidy had to take avoiding action exiting Rascasse and were forced to correct massive slides.

However, the stewards decided to take no further action after minimal contact was made. 

The new Nissan e.dams powertrain starts its debut event with the fifth fastest time courtesy of Oliver Rowland, as team-mate and two-time Monaco E-Prix victor Sebastien Buemi was only 21st.

Points-leading team Mercedes had it times led by Nyck de Vries in eighth with Stoffel Vandoorne running to 15th.

Formula E Monaco E-Prix - FP1 results:

Cla # Driver Team Time Gap
1 10 United Kingdom Sam Bird United Kingdom Jaguar Racing 1'32.220  
2 20 New Zealand Mitch Evans United Kingdom Jaguar Racing 1'32.253 0.033
3 4 Netherlands Robin Frijns United Kingdom Virgin Racing 1'32.360 0.140
4 13 Portugal Antonio Felix da Costa China Techeetah 1'32.576 0.356
5 99 Germany Pascal Wehrlein Germany Porsche Team 1'32.626 0.406
6 17 Netherlands Nyck de Vries Germany Mercedes 1'32.657 0.437
7 37 New Zealand Nick Cassidy United Kingdom Virgin Racing 1'32.686 0.466
8 11 Brazil Lucas di Grassi Germany Team Abt 1'32.792 0.572
9 36 Germany Andre Lotterer Germany Porsche Team 1'32.794 0.574
10 94 United Kingdom Alex Lynn India Mahindra Racing 1'32.923 0.703
11 5 Belgium Stoffel Vandoorne Germany Mercedes 1'33.012 0.792
12 6 Switzerland Nico Müller United States Dragon Racing 1'33.042 0.822
13 25 France Jean-Eric Vergne China Techeetah 1'33.054 0.834
14 33 Germany René Rast Germany Team Abt 1'33.090 0.870
15 71 France Norman Nato Monaco Venturi 1'33.193 0.973
16 48 Switzerland Edoardo Mortara Monaco Venturi 1'33.263 1.043
17 28 Germany Maximilian Gunther United States Andretti Autosport 1'33.281 1.061
18 8 United Kingdom Oliver Turvey United Kingdom NIO Formula E Team 1'33.468 1.248
19 22 United Kingdom Oliver Rowland France DAMS 1'33.533 1.313
20 29 United Kingdom Alexander Sims India Mahindra Racing 1'33.837 1.617
21 23 Switzerland Sébastien Buemi France DAMS 1'33.865 1.645
22 88 United Kingdom Tom Blomqvist United Kingdom NIO Formula E Team 1'33.915 1.695
23 27 United Kingdom Jake Dennis United States Andretti Autosport 1'34.170 1.950
24 7 Brazil Sergio Sette Camara United States Dragon Racing 1'38.671 6.451
Formula E Monaco E-Prix - FP2 results:

Cla # Driver Team Time Gap
1 20 New Zealand Mitch Evans United Kingdom Jaguar Racing 1'31.118  
2 10 United Kingdom Sam Bird United Kingdom Jaguar Racing 1'31.303 0.185
3 13 Portugal Antonio Felix da Costa China Techeetah 1'31.359 0.241
4 36 Germany Andre Lotterer Germany Porsche Team 1'31.471 0.353
5 22 United Kingdom Oliver Rowland France DAMS 1'31.554 0.436
6 4 Netherlands Robin Frijns United Kingdom Virgin Racing 1'31.571 0.453
7 48 Switzerland Edoardo Mortara Monaco Venturi 1'31.584 0.466
8 17 Netherlands Nyck de Vries Germany Mercedes 1'31.626 0.508
9 99 Germany Pascal Wehrlein Germany Porsche Team 1'31.723 0.605
10 25 France Jean-Eric Vergne China Techeetah 1'31.759 0.641
11 6 Switzerland Nico Müller United States Dragon Racing 1'31.947 0.829
12 8 United Kingdom Oliver Turvey United Kingdom NIO Formula E Team 1'32.046 0.928
13 11 Brazil Lucas di Grassi Germany Team Abt 1'32.095 0.977
14 28 Germany Maximilian Gunther United States Andretti Autosport 1'32.105 0.987
15 5 Belgium Stoffel Vandoorne Germany Mercedes 1'32.163 1.045
16 94 United Kingdom Alex Lynn India Mahindra Racing 1'32.228 1.110
17 27 United Kingdom Jake Dennis United States Andretti Autosport 1'32.403 1.285
18 33 Germany René Rast Germany Team Abt 1'32.555 1.437
19 88 United Kingdom Tom Blomqvist United Kingdom NIO Formula E Team 1'32.569 1.451
20 29 United Kingdom Alexander Sims India Mahindra Racing 1'32.830 1.712
21 23 Switzerland Sébastien Buemi France DAMS 1'33.242 2.124
22 7 Brazil Sergio Sette Camara United States Dragon Racing 1'33.679 2.561
23 37 New Zealand Nick Cassidy United Kingdom Virgin Racing 1'33.847 2.729
24 71 France Norman Nato Monaco Venturi 1'33.848 2.730
