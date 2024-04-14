Misano E-Prix: McLaren's Hughes beats Vergne to pole

The McLaren driver had been on impressive form throughout the entirety of qualifying and come the final duel looked likely to claim only his third career Formula E pole.

Hughes was nearly two tenths faster than Vergne in the opening sector, and although the DS Penske driver was fractionally quicker in the middle of the lap, a strong last sector left Hughes with a 1m16.538s – 0.245s faster.

Hughes continued his impressive form from Saturday, with the Briton having qualified third for the opening Misano E-Prix before he was disqualified after it was found his onboard fire extinguisher was not turned on.

A slide on the exit of the final corner almost cost Hughes a place in the final duel as he beat Porsche’s Pascal Wehrlein by just 0.053s in the semi-final.

Vergne had an easier time progressing to the final for the second time this weekend after Abt’s Nico Muller lost seven tenths in the opening sector due to a brief power cut, which left the German more than one second behind at the line.

A 1m16.413s, the fastest time from the entirety of qualifying, allowed Hughes to comfortably beat DS Penske’s Stoffel Vandoorne in the quarter-final by nearly seven tenths, as an error in the final sector meant Envision’s Robin Frijns was left 0.706s behind Muller in their bout.

Jean-Eric Vergne, DS Penske, DS E-Tense FE23 Photo by: Andreas Beil

A strong final sector meant Nick Cassidy overturned a two-tenth deficit to Vergne in their quarter-final battle, but the Jaguar driver was stripped of his 1m16.961s lap for track limits at the final corner.

The closest margin occurred between McLaren’s Sam Bird and Wehrlein with only 0.072s separating the pair.

Antonio Felix da Costa’s weekend went from bad to worse as a track limits penalty stripped the Porsche driver of his fastest lap, meaning he was unable to progress to the duels and finished last in the opening qualifying group.

The Portuguese driver enters the second Misano E-Prix having been stripped of victory in the opening contest after his car was found to have a throttle damper setting that did not conform to the regulations.

Formula E’s new championship leader Oliver Rowland just missed out on progressing by 0.044s, the Nissan driver having inherited Saturday’s win at the expense of da Costa.

Maserati MSG’s Maximilian Guenther, who was promoted to third yesterday, Lucas di Grassi (Abt), Norman Nato (Andretti), Dan Ticktum (ERT) and Mahindra’s Nyck de Vries also missed the cut.

Antonio Felix da Costa, Porsche, Porsche 99X Electric Gen3 Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

Cassidy headed the group with a 1m17.907s, as Frijns, Muller and Vergne were covered by just over a tenth.

Reigning champion Jake Dennis missed the cut in the second qualifying group by 0.021s as the Andretti driver complained about overheating tyres, as Sergio Sette Camara (ERT) and Sacha Fenestraz (Nissan) also missed out.

Polesitter from yesterday, Jaguar’s Mitch Evans could only manage eighth in the group ahead of Envision’s Sebastien Buemi, Edoardo Mortara (Mahindra) and Jehan Daruvala (Maserati MSG).

Hughes led the way with a 1m17.610s as he was joined by Wehrlein, Bird and Vandoorne in the latter stages of qualifying.

Formula E Misano E-Prix II - Starting Grid