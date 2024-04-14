All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe
Formula E Misano ePrix II
Qualifying report

Misano E-Prix: McLaren's Hughes beats Vergne to pole

Jake Hughes claimed his first Formula E pole position of the season, beating Jean-Eric Vergne to top spot for the second Misano E-Prix.

Stefan Mackley
Stefan Mackley
Jake Hughes, McLaren, e-4ORCE 04

Sam Bagnall / Motorsport Images

The McLaren driver had been on impressive form throughout the entirety of qualifying and come the final duel looked likely to claim only his third career Formula E pole.

Hughes was nearly two tenths faster than Vergne in the opening sector, and although the DS Penske driver was fractionally quicker in the middle of the lap, a strong last sector left Hughes with a 1m16.538s – 0.245s faster.

Hughes continued his impressive form from Saturday, with the Briton having qualified third for the opening Misano E-Prix before he was disqualified after it was found his onboard fire extinguisher was not turned on.

A slide on the exit of the final corner almost cost Hughes a place in the final duel as he beat Porsche’s Pascal Wehrlein by just 0.053s in the semi-final.

Vergne had an easier time progressing to the final for the second time this weekend after Abt’s Nico Muller lost seven tenths in the opening sector due to a brief power cut, which left the German more than one second behind at the line.

A 1m16.413s, the fastest time from the entirety of qualifying, allowed Hughes to comfortably beat DS Penske’s Stoffel Vandoorne in the quarter-final by nearly seven tenths, as an error in the final sector meant Envision’s Robin Frijns was left 0.706s behind Muller in their bout.

Jean-Eric Vergne, DS Penske, DS E-Tense FE23

Jean-Eric Vergne, DS Penske, DS E-Tense FE23

Photo by: Andreas Beil

A strong final sector meant Nick Cassidy overturned a two-tenth deficit to Vergne in their quarter-final battle, but the Jaguar driver was stripped of his 1m16.961s lap for track limits at the final corner.

The closest margin occurred between McLaren’s Sam Bird and Wehrlein with only 0.072s separating the pair.

Antonio Felix da Costa’s weekend went from bad to worse as a track limits penalty stripped the Porsche driver of his fastest lap, meaning he was unable to progress to the duels and finished last in the opening qualifying group.

The Portuguese driver enters the second Misano E-Prix having been stripped of victory in the opening contest after his car was found to have a throttle damper setting that did not conform to the regulations.

Formula E’s new championship leader Oliver Rowland just missed out on progressing by 0.044s, the Nissan driver having inherited Saturday’s win at the expense of da Costa.

Maserati MSG’s Maximilian Guenther, who was promoted to third yesterday, Lucas di Grassi (Abt), Norman Nato (Andretti), Dan Ticktum (ERT) and Mahindra’s Nyck de Vries also missed the cut.

Antonio Felix da Costa, Porsche, Porsche 99X Electric Gen3

Antonio Felix da Costa, Porsche, Porsche 99X Electric Gen3

Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

Cassidy headed the group with a 1m17.907s, as Frijns, Muller and Vergne were covered by just over a tenth.

Reigning champion Jake Dennis missed the cut in the second qualifying group by 0.021s as the Andretti driver complained about overheating tyres, as Sergio Sette Camara (ERT) and Sacha Fenestraz (Nissan) also missed out.

Polesitter from yesterday, Jaguar’s Mitch Evans could only manage eighth in the group ahead of Envision’s Sebastien Buemi, Edoardo Mortara (Mahindra) and Jehan Daruvala (Maserati MSG).

Hughes led the way with a 1m17.610s as he was joined by Wehrlein, Bird and Vandoorne in the latter stages of qualifying.

Formula E Misano E-Prix II - Starting Grid

   
1
 - 
2
   
Cla Driver # Time km/h
1 United Kingdom J. Hughes McLaren 5

1'16.538

 159.073
2 France J. Vergne DS Penske 25

+0.245

1'16.783

 158.566
3 Germany P. Wehrlein Porsche Team 94

+0.332

1'16.870

 158.386
4 Switzerland N. Müller Team Abt 51

+1.393

1'17.931

 156.230
5 United Kingdom S. Bird McLaren 8

+0.416

1'16.954

 158.213
6 Belgium S. Vandoorne DS Penske 2

+0.556

1'17.094

 157.926
7 Netherlands R. Frijns Envision Racing 4

+1.200

1'17.738

 156.618
8 New Zealand N. Cassidy Jaguar Racing 37

 

  
9 United Kingdom J. Dennis Andretti Formula E 1

+1.535

1'18.073

 155.946
10 United Kingdom O. Rowland Nissan e.Dams 22

+1.526

1'18.064

 155.964
11 Brazil S. Sette Camara ERT Formula E Team 3

+1.553

1'18.091

 155.910
12 Germany M. Gunther Maserati Racing 7

+1.534

1'18.072

 155.948
13 France S. Fenestraz Nissan e.Dams 23

+1.588

1'18.126

 155.840
14 Brazil L. di Grassi Team Abt 11

+1.545

1'18.083

 155.926
15 New Zealand M. Evans Jaguar Racing 9

+1.606

1'18.144

 155.804
16 France N. Nato Andretti Formula E 17

+1.569

1'18.107

 155.878
17 Switzerland S. Buemi Envision Racing 16

+1.717

1'18.255

 155.583
18 United Kingdom D. Ticktum ERT Formula E Team 33

+1.678

1'18.216

 155.661
19 Switzerland E. Mortara Mahindra Racing 48

+1.923

1'18.461

 155.175
20 Netherlands N. de Vries Mahindra Racing 21

+1.872

1'18.410

 155.276
21 India J. Daruvala Maserati Racing 18

+2.182

1'18.720

 154.664
22 Portugal A. Felix da Costa Porsche Team 13

+1.916

1'18.454

 155.189
View full results  

Be part of the Autosport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

comments
Previous article Porsche: “Not all teams treated equally” after da Costa Formula E Misano DSQ
Next article Both DS Penske in the points in the Misano Formula E opener

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?
Stefan Mackley
More from
Stefan Mackley
How Porsche won, lost and won in Misano Formula E mayhem

How Porsche won, lost and won in Misano Formula E mayhem

Plus
Plus
Formula E
Misano ePrix II
How Porsche won, lost and won in Misano Formula E mayhem
Wehrlein: Trusting Porsche's strategy "right call" for Formula E Misano win

Wehrlein: Trusting Porsche's strategy "right call" for Formula E Misano win

Formula E
Misano ePrix II
Wehrlein: Trusting Porsche's strategy "right call" for Formula E Misano win
Rowland: Lap counter "miss-procedure" to blame for lost Formula E Misano win

Rowland: Lap counter "miss-procedure" to blame for lost Formula E Misano win

Formula E
Misano ePrix II
Rowland: Lap counter "miss-procedure" to blame for lost Formula E Misano win
Jake Hughes
More from
Jake Hughes
Why McLaren has cause for optimism despite tough Formula E baptism

Why McLaren has cause for optimism despite tough Formula E baptism

Formula E
Why McLaren has cause for optimism despite tough Formula E baptism
The top 10 Formula E drivers of 2022-23

The top 10 Formula E drivers of 2022-23

Formula E
The top 10 Formula E drivers of 2022-23
Hughes re-signs with McLaren Formula E team

Hughes re-signs with McLaren Formula E team

Formula E
Hughes re-signs with McLaren Formula E team
McLaren
More from
McLaren
McLaren F1 team bracing for "damage limitation" in Chinese GP

McLaren F1 team bracing for "damage limitation" in Chinese GP

Formula 1
Chinese GP
McLaren F1 team bracing for "damage limitation" in Chinese GP
McLaren hopes to "out-develop" F1 rivals in "race of upgrades"

McLaren hopes to "out-develop" F1 rivals in "race of upgrades"

Formula 1
Japanese GP
McLaren hopes to "out-develop" F1 rivals in "race of upgrades"
How Bruce McLaren's death shaped more than just his F1 team

How Bruce McLaren's death shaped more than just his F1 team

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
How Bruce McLaren's death shaped more than just his F1 team

Latest news

How to watch WRC's Croatia Rally: schedule, line-up and more

How to watch WRC's Croatia Rally: schedule, line-up and more

WRC WRC
Rally Croatia
How to watch WRC's Croatia Rally: schedule, line-up and more
McLaren F1 team bracing for "damage limitation" in Chinese GP

McLaren F1 team bracing for "damage limitation" in Chinese GP

F1 Formula 1
Chinese GP
McLaren F1 team bracing for "damage limitation" in Chinese GP
How Porsche won, lost and won in Misano Formula E mayhem

How Porsche won, lost and won in Misano Formula E mayhem

Plus
Plus
FE Formula E
Misano ePrix II
How Porsche won, lost and won in Misano Formula E mayhem
Toyota to field Ogier and Rovanpera in WRC Portugal line-up

Toyota to field Ogier and Rovanpera in WRC Portugal line-up

WRC WRC
Toyota to field Ogier and Rovanpera in WRC Portugal line-up

Autosport Plus

Discover Plus content
How Porsche won, lost and won in Misano Formula E mayhem

How Porsche won, lost and won in Misano Formula E mayhem

Plus
Plus
Formula E
Misano ePrix II
By Stefan Mackley
How Porsche won, lost and won in Misano Formula E mayhem
How Guenther’s patience provided his Tokyo Formula E triumph

How Guenther’s patience provided his Tokyo Formula E triumph

Plus
Plus
Formula E
Tokyo ePrix
By Stefan Mackley
How Guenther’s patience provided his Tokyo Formula E triumph
How brilliant Bird survived the heat to end Formula E win drought in Sao Paulo

How brilliant Bird survived the heat to end Formula E win drought in Sao Paulo

Plus
Plus
Formula E
Sao Paulo ePrix
By Stefan Mackley
How brilliant Bird survived the heat to end Formula E win drought in Sao Paulo
How Cassidy surprised himself to storm to Formula E's summit in Saudi

How Cassidy surprised himself to storm to Formula E's summit in Saudi

Plus
Plus
Formula E
Diriyah ePrix II
By Stefan Mackley
How Cassidy surprised himself to storm to Formula E's summit in Saudi
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe