Formula E Misano ePrix I
Qualifying report

Misano E-Prix: Jaguar's Evans secures first Formula E pole of 2024

Mitch Evans claimed his first Formula E pole position of the season ahead of the inaugural Misano E-Prix, beating practice pacesetter Jean-Eric Vergne to top spot.

Stefan Mackley
Stefan Mackley
Upd:
Mitch Evans, Jaguar Racing

Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

The Jaguar driver posted a 1m17.068s lap, extending his advantage across all three sectors at the Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli to finish 0.166s clear of Vergne at the line.

The DS Penske driver had headed both practice sessions in Italy prior to qualifying and claimed his second front row start of the season for Saturday’s race, the first of two this weekend.

A small mistake at Turn 11 which launched him over the exit sausage kerb meant McLaren’s Jake Hughes lost out on a final spot to Evans, while a strong middle sector allowed Vergne’s 1m17.085s to pip championship leader and Porsche’s Pascal Wehrlein by 0.058s.

A 1m16.977s, the best time across qualifying, was enough for Hughes to progress to the semi-final at the expense of Abt’s Nico Muller as McLaren team-mate Bird lost out to Evans by nearly half a second.

But Hughes was later docked his fourth place grid slot when it was found his fire extinguisher was not armed during qualifying. He was disqualified from the session and will therefore start from the back of the grid, elevating Muller to fourth.

Vergne was never troubled by Tokyo E-Prix winner Maximilian Guenther in their quarter-final battle, with the Maserati MSG driver finishing more than a second behind after a scruffy lap that included hitting the sausage kerb on the exit of Turn 11.

A moment on the exit of the Turn 8/9 chicane that briefly put him on the grass negated Oliver Rowland’s quicker opening sector against Wehrlein and meant the Nissan driver fell 0.155s short in their quarter-final duel.

Nick Cassidy was able to participate in qualifying after his Jaguar machine was repaired following a high-speed crash during FP2 earlier in the day, but the Kiwi just missed out on progressing from the second qualifying group by 0.005s.

Jake Hughes, McLaren, e-4ORCE 04

Jake Hughes, McLaren, e-4ORCE 04

Photo by: Andrew Ferraro / Motorsport Images

This was after Muller pipped the Kiwi with his final effort, as Hughes headed the session with a 1m17.864s, followed by Evans and team-mate Bird.

Also missing the cut was Sebastien Buemi (Envision), Norman Nato (Andretti), Mahindra’s Edoardo Mortara and Dan Ticktum (ERT).

Reigning champion Jake Dennis could only finish 10th after hitting the wall on the exit of the Turn 8/9 chicane, with the Andretti driver also losing his first three lap times due to running tyre pressures below the minimum.

Vergne comfortably headed the first group with a 1m18.062s, followed by Wehrlein, Rowland – who had a huge slide during his final run on the exit of the last turn – and Guenther.

Envision’s Robin Frijns failed to advance by 0.025s in fifth as the Dutchman finished ahead of Sacha Fenestraz (Nissan), Porsche’s Antonio Felix da Costa, Abt’s Lucas di Grassi and Stoffel Vandoorne (DS Penske).

Jehan Daruvala (Maserati MSG) and Sergio Sette Camara (ERT) brought up the order as most drivers failed to improve on their final efforts.

Formula E Misano E-Prix Qualifying Results

   
1
 - 
2
   
Cla Driver # Time km/h
1 New Zealand M. Evans Jaguar Racing 9

1'17.068

 157.979
2 France J. Vergne DS Penske 25

+0.160

1'17.228

 157.652
3 Germany P. Wehrlein Porsche Team 94

+0.075

1'17.143

 157.826
4 United Kingdom J. Hughes McLaren 5

+0.357

1'17.425

 157.251
5 Switzerland N. Müller Team Abt 51

+0.216

1'17.284

 157.538
6 United Kingdom O. Rowland Nissan e.Dams 22

+0.636

1'17.704

 156.686
7 United Kingdom S. Bird McLaren 8

+0.663

1'17.731

 156.632
8 Germany M. Gunther Maserati Racing 7

+1.515

1'18.583

 154.934
9 New Zealand N. Cassidy Jaguar Racing 37

+1.212

1'18.280

 155.533
10 Netherlands R. Frijns Envision Racing 4

+1.292

1'18.360

 155.375
11 Switzerland S. Buemi Envision Racing 16

+1.428

1'18.496

 155.105
12 France S. Fenestraz Nissan e.Dams 23

+1.355

1'18.423

 155.250
13 France N. Nato Andretti Formula E 17

+1.490

1'18.558

 154.983
14 Portugal A. Felix da Costa Porsche Team 13

+1.468

1'18.536

 155.026
15 Switzerland E. Mortara Mahindra Racing 48

+1.544

1'18.612

 154.877
16 Brazil L. di Grassi Team Abt 11

+1.472

1'18.540

 155.019
17 United Kingdom D. Ticktum ERT Formula E Team 33

+1.571

1'18.639

 154.823
18 Belgium S. Vandoorne DS Penske 2

+1.489

1'18.557

 154.985
19 United Kingdom J. Dennis Andretti Formula E 1

+1.600

1'18.668

 154.766
20 India J. Daruvala Maserati Racing 18

+1.841

1'18.909

 154.294
21 Netherlands N. de Vries Mahindra Racing 21

+1.726

1'18.794

 154.519
22 Brazil S. Sette Camara ERT Formula E Team 3

+2.075

1'19.143

 153.837
View full results  

Be part of the Autosport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

comments
