All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe
Formula E Misano ePrix I
Race report

Misano E-Prix: Da Costa beats Rowland to victory after chaotic Formula E race

Antonio Felix da Costa claimed his first victory of the 2024 season in the inaugural Misano E-Prix after a late overtake on Oliver Rowland following a wildly chaotic race.

Stefan Mackley
Stefan Mackley
Upd:
Antonio Felix da Costa, Porsche, 1st position, celebrates on arrival in Parc Ferme

Alastair Staley / Motorsport Images

The Porsche driver hit the front three laps from home in the 28-lap race after passing Rowland into Turn 5 – a move that proved pivotal as he took his first win since Cape Town last season by less than half a second.

The first-ever Formula E race at the Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli proved to be as hectic as anticipated, with drivers not wanting to lead on the long straights and countless overtakes the order of the day.

Immediately from the start the theme of the race became clear as Envision’s Sebastien Buemi from eighth moved into the lead halfway around the opening lap, as almost half the field led at some stage.

The close racing inevitably had its casualties, which turned out to be crucial in the championship battle as standings leader Pascal Wehrlein and Nick Cassidy had to pit for new front wings.

Cassidy was forced to pit on lap six after making contact with Jean-Eric Vergne through the Turn 8/9 chicane, with the DS Penske driver handed a five-second penalty to his race time.

Vergne was in the wars again the following lap as Wehrlein made contact with the rear of the Frenchman's car through Turn 5, although this time Vergne was blameless.

Similar to his race-winning strategy in Sao Paulo, Sam Bird was the first driver to take both his Attack Mode activations by lap eight and moved to the front before the halfway point before the Briton noticeably upped the pace.

But his charge came to an end eight laps later, when the McLaren driver suffered a left-rear puncture having dropped into the pack. He rejoined before ultimately retiring before the end of the race.

Jean-Eric Vergne, DS Penske, DS E-Tense FE23, Nick Cassidy, Jaguar TCS Racing, Jaguar I-TYPE 6, Antonio Felix da Costa, Porsche, Porsche 99X Electric Gen3

Jean-Eric Vergne, DS Penske, DS E-Tense FE23, Nick Cassidy, Jaguar TCS Racing, Jaguar I-TYPE 6, Antonio Felix da Costa, Porsche, Porsche 99X Electric Gen3

Photo by: Alastair Staley / Motorsport Images

With less than six laps remaining da Costa, now at the front of the field, began to defend his position into Turn 1 and the Turn 8/9 chicane, before Rowland swept around the outside a lap later into Turn 1.

Behind the leading pair, Vergne had begun to heavily defend from reigning champion Jake Dennis, allowing Rowland and da Costa to pull away over the closing laps.

Despite failing to win again, Rowland’s fourth podium on the bounce has put the Nissan diver to the top of the standings on 73 points with Andretti-Porsche man Dennis moving into second just five points behind.

The Briton was promoted to third by Vergne’s five-second penalty, which also boosted Maximilian Guenther into fourth after the Maserati MSG driver had stayed in the leading bunch over the closing laps.

ERT claimed an incredible double-points finish as Dan Ticktum scored his first score of the year in fifth with team-mate Sergio Sette Camara seventh, as polesitter Mitch Evans (Jaguar) split the pair.

Vergne was classified eighth as Norman Nato (Andretti) and the second DS Penske of Stoffel Vandoorne completed the top 10.

Misano E-Prix Race Results

   
1
 - 
4
   
   
1
 - 
2
   
Cla Driver # Laps Time Interval km/h Points Retirement
1 Portugal A. Felix da Costa Porsche Team 13 28

40'04.766

        
2 United Kingdom O. Rowland Nissan e.Dams 22 28

+0.410

40'05.176

 0.410      
3 United Kingdom J. Dennis Andretti Formula E 1 28

+3.413

40'08.179

 3.003      
4 Germany M. Gunther Maserati Racing 7 28

+4.198

40'08.964

 0.785      
5 United Kingdom D. Ticktum ERT Formula E Team 33 28

+4.964

40'09.730

 0.766      
6 New Zealand M. Evans Jaguar Racing 9 28

+6.083

40'10.849

 1.119      
7 Brazil S. Sette Camara ERT Formula E Team 3 28

+7.936

40'12.702

 1.853      
8 France J. Vergne DS Penske 25 28

+7.969

40'12.735

 0.033      
9 France N. Nato Andretti Formula E 17 28

+7.998

40'12.764

 0.029      
10 Belgium S. Vandoorne DS Penske 2 28

+8.049

40'12.815

 0.051      
11 France S. Fenestraz Nissan e.Dams 23 28

+8.178

40'12.944

 0.129      
12 Brazil L. di Grassi Team Abt 11 28

+8.377

40'13.143

 0.199      
13 Switzerland N. Müller Team Abt 51 28

+8.721

40'13.487

 0.344      
14 Switzerland S. Buemi Envision Racing 16 28

+13.857

40'18.623

 5.136      
15 United Kingdom J. Hughes McLaren 5 28

+14.115

40'18.881

 0.258      
16 Netherlands N. de Vries Mahindra Racing 21 28

+18.461

40'23.227

 4.346      
17 Germany P. Wehrlein Porsche Team 94 28

+1'05.378

41'10.144

 46.917      
18 Netherlands R. Frijns Envision Racing 4 28

+1'18.770

41'23.536

 13.392      
dnf India J. Daruvala Maserati Racing 18 27

+1 Lap

38'54.212

 1 Lap     Retirement
dnf United Kingdom S. Bird McLaren 8 25

+3 Laps

37'33.942

 2 Laps     Retirement
dnf New Zealand N. Cassidy Jaguar Racing 37 23

+5 Laps

34'23.619

 2 Laps     Retirement
dnf Switzerland E. Mortara Mahindra Racing 48 0

0.000

       Retirement
View full results  

Be part of the Autosport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

comments
Previous article Misano E-Prix: Jaguar's Evans secures first Formula E pole of 2024
Next article Da Costa: Misano Formula E win "came at right time" as replacement pressure grows

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?
Stefan Mackley
More from
Stefan Mackley
Porsche: “Not all teams treated equally” after da Costa Formula E Misano DSQ

Porsche: “Not all teams treated equally” after da Costa Formula E Misano DSQ

Formula E
Misano ePrix I
Porsche: “Not all teams treated equally” after da Costa Formula E Misano DSQ
Da Costa stripped of Misano victory after technical infringement

Da Costa stripped of Misano victory after technical infringement

Formula E
Misano ePrix I
Da Costa stripped of Misano victory after technical infringement
How Guenther’s patience provided his Tokyo Formula E triumph

How Guenther’s patience provided his Tokyo Formula E triumph

Plus
Plus
Formula E
Tokyo ePrix
How Guenther’s patience provided his Tokyo Formula E triumph

Latest news

Hamilton: MotoGP and F1 shared events would be “epic”

Hamilton: MotoGP and F1 shared events would be “epic”

F1 Formula 1
Hamilton: MotoGP and F1 shared events would be “epic”
Porsche: “Not all teams treated equally” after da Costa Formula E Misano DSQ

Porsche: “Not all teams treated equally” after da Costa Formula E Misano DSQ

FE Formula E
Misano ePrix I
Porsche: “Not all teams treated equally” after da Costa Formula E Misano DSQ
Vinales ‘did something magic’ with Aprilia on COTA MotoGP Saturday

Vinales ‘did something magic’ with Aprilia on COTA MotoGP Saturday

MGP MotoGP
Americas GP
Vinales ‘did something magic’ with Aprilia on COTA MotoGP Saturday
Newey: Monaco example shows why F1 2026 will be a “strange formula”

Newey: Monaco example shows why F1 2026 will be a “strange formula”

F1 Formula 1
Newey: Monaco example shows why F1 2026 will be a “strange formula”

Autosport Plus

Discover Plus content
How Guenther’s patience provided his Tokyo Formula E triumph

How Guenther’s patience provided his Tokyo Formula E triumph

Plus
Plus
Formula E
Tokyo ePrix
By Stefan Mackley
How Guenther’s patience provided his Tokyo Formula E triumph
How brilliant Bird survived the heat to end Formula E win drought in Sao Paulo

How brilliant Bird survived the heat to end Formula E win drought in Sao Paulo

Plus
Plus
Formula E
Sao Paulo ePrix
By Stefan Mackley
How brilliant Bird survived the heat to end Formula E win drought in Sao Paulo
How Cassidy surprised himself to storm to Formula E's summit in Saudi

How Cassidy surprised himself to storm to Formula E's summit in Saudi

Plus
Plus
Formula E
Diriyah ePrix II
By Stefan Mackley
How Cassidy surprised himself to storm to Formula E's summit in Saudi
How Wehrlein kicked off Formula E's new season with a statement of intent

How Wehrlein kicked off Formula E's new season with a statement of intent

Plus
Plus
Formula E
Mexico City ePrix
By Stefan Mackley
How Wehrlein kicked off Formula E's new season with a statement of intent
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe