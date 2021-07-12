Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Evans 'let Jaguar down' with "railway line" New York FE crash
Formula E / New York City E-Prix II News

Mercedes now the "hunters" in Formula E after point-less NYC races

By:

Mercedes must “face the mirror” and has become the Formula E “hunters” rather than the “hunted” after the long-time championship leader scored a fifth point-less race in New York. 

Mercedes now the "hunters" in Formula E after point-less NYC races

The Silver Arrows squad vaulted to a clear lead in the teams’ table following a 1-3 finish for drivers Nyck de Vries and Stoffel Vandoorne in the controversial first Valencia race where rivals dropped on mass for exceeding energy limits. 

However, it has slipped from the top of the order for the first time in three months after both drivers failed to score a point across the New York City E-Prix double-header last weekend. 

It now resides in fifth in the standings and has only scored eight points across the past six races. 

De Vries told Autosport: “To be entirely honest, this weekend we were not competitive.  

“We just need to face the mirror that meant we were not strong enough. 

“That's just the reality. We were not competitive enough.” 

The 2019 FIA Formula 2 champion qualified only 22nd after light rain hampered his group two position, but he could only climb as far as 18th come the chequered flag. 

However, Envision Virgin Racing driver Robin Frijns rose from 21st to score points in eighth to ensure he remains joint second in the drivers’ standings behind race two winner Sam Bird. 

Team principal Ian James reckoned the squad had become the “hunters” in Formula E after slipping from its perch and would seek to leave “no stone unturned” to arrest the dip in form. 

He said: “It wasn't the weekend we needed or should have delivered either.  

Stoffel Vandoorne, Mercedes-Benz EQ, EQ Silver Arrow 02, in the garage

Stoffel Vandoorne, Mercedes-Benz EQ, EQ Silver Arrow 02, in the garage

Photo by: Alastair Staley / Motorsport Images

“Stepping onto the plane home tomorrow without having scored a single point this weekend is more than disappointing.” 

“The team is already looking into the data, leaving no stone unturned to make sure we can get ourselves back in the game. 

“Our competitors have been picking up points this weekend, and we are slowly starting to find ourselves the hunters, rather than the hunted.” 

Vandoorne’s weekend was stymied by a puncture in both qualifying and the race, meaning he had to continue with part of his Saturday tyre allocation into Sunday. 

He told Autosport: "I was basically running around with tyres that had gone the whole race yesterday.  

“We were lacking some pace, struggling with the rear-right tyre that basically had no rubber left for starting the race.” 

But he still reckoned there were further issues as the team was “lacking some general grip”. 

Vandoorne told Autosport: “It’s hard to judge how that contributed to the overall pace. 

“I'm confident the car is still good, that the team is still good. 

"It just feels like nothing has gone our way and we're on a really bad run recently.” 

shares
comments

Related video

Evans 'let Jaguar down' with "railway line" New York FE crash

Previous article

Evans 'let Jaguar down' with "railway line" New York FE crash
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Marko: Red Bull move for Russell "worth considering" if he misses out at Mercedes

1 h
2
Formula 1

Why there’s far more to Russell than qualifying specialism

3 h
3
Formula 1

What could have been: The F1 test chance thwarted by logistics

23 h
4
Formula 1

Brawn confident F1 drivers "will go for it" in F1 sprint races

4 h
5
MotoGP

Honda MotoGP rider Marquez hopes to increase bike training “if arm permits”

5 h
Latest news
Mercedes now the "hunters" in Formula E after point-less NYC races
FE

Mercedes now the "hunters" in Formula E after point-less NYC races

1m
Evans 'let Jaguar down' with "railway line" New York FE crash
FE

Evans 'let Jaguar down' with "railway line" New York FE crash

4 h
Bird: New York FE win aided by Grealish-like Evans
FE

Bird: New York FE win aided by Grealish-like Evans

16 h
New York E-Prix: Bird dominates Sunday race to take FE points lead
FE

New York E-Prix: Bird dominates Sunday race to take FE points lead

18 h
New York turnaround shows Jaguar's 'resilience' in Formula E
FE

New York turnaround shows Jaguar's 'resilience' in Formula E

21 h
More
Matt Kew
Evans 'let Jaguar down' with "railway line" New York FE crash New York City E-Prix II
Formula E

Evans 'let Jaguar down' with "railway line" New York FE crash

Bird: New York FE win aided by Grealish-like Evans New York City E-Prix II
Formula E

Bird: New York FE win aided by Grealish-like Evans

Why Formula E is plotting a major change of philosophy Plus
Formula E

Why Formula E is plotting a major change of philosophy

Stoffel Vandoorne More
Stoffel Vandoorne
Late Monaco FE track layout changes hasn't affected drivers' preparations Monaco ePrix
Formula E

Late Monaco FE track layout changes hasn't affected drivers' preparations

Mercedes explains error that cost Vandoorne Valencia E-Prix pole Valencia ePrix
Formula E

Mercedes explains error that cost Vandoorne Valencia E-Prix pole

How Alonso pulverised Vandoorne Plus
Formula 1

How Alonso pulverised Vandoorne

Mercedes More
Mercedes
De Vries hits out at "artificial" Formula E after another no-score New York City E-Prix I
Formula E

De Vries hits out at "artificial" Formula E after another no-score

Russell: Hamilton gets better with age ‘like a fine wine’
Formula 1

Russell: Hamilton gets better with age ‘like a fine wine’

The ‘other’ Mexican F1 driver who is aiding Mercedes’ empire-building goals Plus
Formula 1

The ‘other’ Mexican F1 driver who is aiding Mercedes’ empire-building goals

Trending Today

Marko: Red Bull move for Russell "worth considering" if he misses out at Mercedes
Formula 1 Formula 1

Marko: Red Bull move for Russell "worth considering" if he misses out at Mercedes

Why there’s far more to Russell than qualifying specialism Plus
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why there’s far more to Russell than qualifying specialism

What could have been: The F1 test chance thwarted by logistics
Formula 1 Formula 1

What could have been: The F1 test chance thwarted by logistics

Brawn confident F1 drivers "will go for it" in F1 sprint races
Formula 1 Formula 1

Brawn confident F1 drivers "will go for it" in F1 sprint races

Honda MotoGP rider Marquez hopes to increase bike training “if arm permits”
MotoGP MotoGP

Honda MotoGP rider Marquez hopes to increase bike training “if arm permits”

Bell beats Pastrana to Goodwood Festival of Speed Shootout honours
Historics Historics

Bell beats Pastrana to Goodwood Festival of Speed Shootout honours

De Vries hits out at "artificial" Formula E after another no-score
Formula E Formula E

De Vries hits out at "artificial" Formula E after another no-score

Alfa Romeo: Raikkonen's F1 future won't be discussed until late in season
Formula 1 Formula 1

Alfa Romeo: Raikkonen's F1 future won't be discussed until late in season

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
Why Formula E is plotting a major change of philosophy Plus

Why Formula E is plotting a major change of philosophy

Formula E has become famed for its unpredictability, which can yield exciting races - but it can be argued that it robs the all-electric championship of a clear narrative and doesn't adequately reward the best drivers. The series wants to change that, and renew its philosophy ahead of the introduction of its next-generation car

Formula E
Jun 29, 2021
How Puebla's high-altitude encounter gave Formula E's new leader breathing space Plus

How Puebla's high-altitude encounter gave Formula E's new leader breathing space

With the usual Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez venue unavailable to Formula E, it visited the little Puebla circuit to keep its foot in the door in Mexico. A near-winner two years ago, Pascal Wehrlein looked in swaggering form throughout the weekend - but a breathless final encounter helped put Edoardo Mortara in the driving seat

Formula E
Jun 21, 2021
The half-term report cards of each Formula E team in 2020-21 Plus

The half-term report cards of each Formula E team in 2020-21

In an eventful Formula E season, punctuated by rain and energy-conservation controversy, the 12 teams contesting the championship have endured many challenges in the opening seven races. Here's how they've got on across the first half of the season.

Formula E
May 26, 2021
How Formula E stood up to F1 comparisons in Monaco Plus

How Formula E stood up to F1 comparisons in Monaco

OPINION: It was no surprise to anybody that the laptimes achieved by Formula E cars on the full Monaco circuit were much slower than Formula 1. But perhaps the more relevant comparison was in the racing spectacle, where FE delivered in spades

Formula E
May 12, 2021
How Monaco dealt Formula E a winning hand to cure its hangover Plus

How Monaco dealt Formula E a winning hand to cure its hangover

Formula E faced much criticism in the wake of its maligned Valencia event. In need of a turnaround, the series' first use of Monaco's iconic Formula 1 layout provided it with the injection of thrills required to clear the fog that had enveloped the paddock

Formula E
May 10, 2021
How Valencia E-Prix farce left Formula E with an image problem Plus

How Valencia E-Prix farce left Formula E with an image problem

Formula E was under the microscope at Valencia, on its first visit to a permanent circuit. But after a mere nine drivers were left classified following Saturday's Valencia E-Prix, the electric championship once more faced criticism after rising energy deductions and miscalculations produced a farcical affair

Formula E
Apr 25, 2021
The silver bullet signing that has launched Jaguar into title contention Plus

The silver bullet signing that has launched Jaguar into title contention

It's taken a long time for Jaguar to reach the cusp of contending for championships in Formula E. But, after last season's challenge crumbled in Berlin, the team has been bolstered by a top-line arrival who has helped to end an unwanted 30-year wait

Formula E
Apr 22, 2021
How Vergne and Vandoorne found redemption in Rome Plus

How Vergne and Vandoorne found redemption in Rome

Another Formula E double-header, another double dose of frantic action. While the form guide remains unpredictable following fightback wins for Jean-Eric Vergne and Stoffel Vandoorne in Rome, the speed and consistency of Mercedes – both on and off the track – could have its rivals worried for what is to follow

Formula E
Apr 12, 2021

Latest news

Mercedes now the "hunters" in Formula E after point-less NYC races
Formula E Formula E

Mercedes now the "hunters" in Formula E after point-less NYC races

Evans 'let Jaguar down' with "railway line" New York FE crash
Formula E Formula E

Evans 'let Jaguar down' with "railway line" New York FE crash

Bird: New York FE win aided by Grealish-like Evans
Formula E Formula E

Bird: New York FE win aided by Grealish-like Evans

New York E-Prix: Bird dominates Sunday race to take FE points lead
Formula E Formula E

New York E-Prix: Bird dominates Sunday race to take FE points lead

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.