Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / The F1 dilemma facing Mercedes' new world champion Next / Mercedes could sell Formula E team after 2022 departure
Formula E / Berlin E-Prix II News

Mercedes announces withdrawal from Formula E at end of 2022

By:

Mercedes has officially announced it will quit Formula E at the end of the 2022 season to “concentrate” on Formula 1 amid a “refocus of resource for electric vehicle development”.

Mercedes announces withdrawal from Formula E at end of 2022

As reported by Autosport last Sunday, the newly crowned FIA world champion outfit will eventually follow Audi and BMW in exiting the series in its current manufacturer capacity.

This comes despite the marque revealing last month it will shift towards offering an all-electric road car line up by 2030 as part of a £34 billion investment.

In line with this spending, Mercedes “will reallocate resources” away from its Formula E programme and apply “the lessons learned in competition to product development in series”.

Mercedes has outlined a Formula E exit will allow it to “concentrate its works motorsport activities” on Formula 1, given the championship’s status as “the fastest laboratory for developing and proving sustainable and scalable future performance technologies.”

This announcement arrives only three days after Nyck de Vries scored eighth place in the second race of the 2021 Berlin E-Prix Formula E season finale to be crowned champion.

Combined with Stoffel Vandoorne’s third place, Mercedes won the teams’ title in only its second term as a works squad, having been preceded by the HWA Racelab entry in 2018-19.

Markus Schafer, member of the board of management of Daimler, said: “At Mercedes-Benz, we have committed ourselves to fighting climate change at full force in this decade.

“This demands the accelerated transformation of our company, products and services towards an emission-free and software-driven future, and to achieve this, we must give full focus to our core activities.

“In motorsport, Formula E has been a good driver for proving our expertise and establishing our Mercedes-EQ brand, but in future we will keep pushing technological progress - especially on the electric drive side - focusing on Formula 1.

“It is the arena where we constantly test our technology in the most intense competition the automotive world has to offer - and the three-pointed star hardly shines brighter anywhere else.

“F1 offers rich potential for technology transfer… and our team and the entire series will achieve net-zero status by the end of the decade.”

As a manufacturer, Mercedes initially refrained from committing to the inbound Gen3 rules in time for the soft 31 March deadline while it sought “clarification” regarding “important details regarding the structure of the series”.

Nyck de Vries, Mercedes-Benz EQ, EQ Silver Arrow 02

Nyck de Vries, Mercedes-Benz EQ, EQ Silver Arrow 02

Photo by: Carl Bingham / Motorsport Images

However, it did register for the new regulations and has been present at the most recent meeting of the Technical Working Group to continue its 470bhp powertrain development.

But in the past two weeks, the Daimler board finally cemented its decision to leave.

Mercedes motorsport boss Toto Wolff added: “We entered Formula E with an open mind about the series and its innovative approach to motorsport.

“A lot of hard work went into building the team and making it competitive – and we have seen an incredible group of talented women and men deliver at the highest level.

“We can be proud of our achievements and especially the double world championship won last weekend in Berlin, which will stand as an historic milestone in the long motorsport history of Mercedes-Benz.

“We will be giving everything to make sure that we finish our Formula E adventure in style.”

This decision leaves Mahindra, DS Automobiles, Jaguar Land Rover, Porsche, Nissan and NIO as manufacturers who have committed to the Gen3 rules that will run until the end of the 2025-26 season.

Race teams Andretti Autosport and Envision Virgin Racing are also expected to continue, while Mercedes affiliate Venturi Racing will be required to find a new powertrain partner.

Under the customer model in Formula E, manufacturers are obligated to provide an engine package in response to a formal request.

Mercedes vice-president of marketing, Bettina Fezter said: “Over the last two years, Formula E has enabled us to showcase the Mercedes-EQ brand in a highly endemic and truly innovative format.

“On a strategic level, however, Mercedes-AMG will be positioned and strengthened as our performance brand through its close alignment to our record-breaking Formula 1 team, and F1 will be our company’s works motorsport focus for the years ahead.

“We wish the Formula E championship, its stakeholders and its innovative format only the best for the future as it continues to grow, and we hope the series has a bright future.”

shares
comments

Related video

The F1 dilemma facing Mercedes' new world champion

Previous article

The F1 dilemma facing Mercedes' new world champion

Next article

Mercedes could sell Formula E team after 2022 departure

Mercedes could sell Formula E team after 2022 departure
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Japanese F1 GP cancelled due to rising COVID cases

5 min
2
MotoGP

The other Austria 'shock' with major repercussions in MotoGP

21 h
3
Formula 1

Why adapting to McLaren's 2021 F1 car has proven difficult

22 h
4
Formula E

The F1 dilemma facing Mercedes' new world champion

16 h
5
Formula 1

Spa-Francorchamps CEO Maillet killed in murder-suicide

2 d
Latest news
Mercedes could sell Formula E team after 2022 departure
FE

Mercedes could sell Formula E team after 2022 departure

2m
Mercedes announces withdrawal from Formula E at end of 2022
FE

Mercedes announces withdrawal from Formula E at end of 2022

2m
The F1 dilemma facing Mercedes' new world champion Plus
FE

The F1 dilemma facing Mercedes' new world champion

16 h
Da Costa: FE rivals 'need more time in the gym' after Berlin crash
FE

Da Costa: FE rivals 'need more time in the gym' after Berlin crash

Aug 16, 2021
How de Vries claimed Formula E title glory as Mercedes exit bombshell looms Plus
FE

How de Vries claimed Formula E title glory as Mercedes exit bombshell looms

Aug 16, 2021
Latest videos
What Formula E Technology Will Actually Make It To Road Cars? 06:41
Formula E
Aug 12, 2021

What Formula E Technology Will Actually Make It To Road Cars?

Jaguar Racing | Mitch Evans not going anywhere 00:41
Formula E
Aug 4, 2021

Jaguar Racing | Mitch Evans not going anywhere

#ThinkingForward with Susie Wolff 14:03
Formula E
Jul 20, 2021

#ThinkingForward with Susie Wolff

Jaguar Racing: Monaco E-Prix Highlights 00:59
Formula E
May 9, 2021

Jaguar Racing: Monaco E-Prix Highlights

Jaguar Racing: Sam Bird Monaco Garage Tour 01:20
Formula E
May 8, 2021

Jaguar Racing: Sam Bird Monaco Garage Tour

More
Matt Kew
Mercedes could sell Formula E team after 2022 departure Berlin E-Prix II
Formula E

Mercedes could sell Formula E team after 2022 departure

The F1 dilemma facing Mercedes' new world champion Plus
Formula E

The F1 dilemma facing Mercedes' new world champion

Da Costa: FE rivals 'need more time in the gym' after Berlin crash Berlin E-Prix II
Formula E

Da Costa: FE rivals 'need more time in the gym' after Berlin crash

Trending Today

Japanese F1 GP cancelled due to rising COVID cases
Formula 1 Formula 1

Japanese F1 GP cancelled due to rising COVID cases

The other Austria 'shock' with major repercussions in MotoGP Plus
MotoGP MotoGP

The other Austria 'shock' with major repercussions in MotoGP

Why adapting to McLaren's 2021 F1 car has proven difficult
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why adapting to McLaren's 2021 F1 car has proven difficult

The F1 dilemma facing Mercedes' new world champion Plus
Formula E Formula E

The F1 dilemma facing Mercedes' new world champion

Spa-Francorchamps CEO Maillet killed in murder-suicide
Formula 1 Formula 1

Spa-Francorchamps CEO Maillet killed in murder-suicide

Brown: Good idea to keep DRS to begin with for 2022 F1 cars
Formula 1 Formula 1

Brown: Good idea to keep DRS to begin with for 2022 F1 cars

Leclerc: Ferrari's revival in 2021 not a complete surprise
Formula 1 Formula 1

Leclerc: Ferrari's revival in 2021 not a complete surprise

Le Mans Hypercars: Top speed, rules & how they differ from LMP1
Le Mans Le Mans

Le Mans Hypercars: Top speed, rules & how they differ from LMP1

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The F1 dilemma facing Mercedes' new world champion Plus

The F1 dilemma facing Mercedes' new world champion

After clinching the Formula E title at the Berlin finale, Nyck de Vries is a driver in demand. Although Mercedes would love to keep a reigning champion at the team, the allure of a Williams F1 drive may be too much for de Vries to ignore should a potential deal come to pass

Formula E
16 h
How de Vries claimed Formula E title glory as Mercedes exit bombshell looms Plus

How de Vries claimed Formula E title glory as Mercedes exit bombshell looms

As Formula E lined up to complete its seventh season at Berlin's Tempelhof Airport, all eyes were on who would be its first official FIA world champion. Despite Nyck de Vries' title lead heading into the weekend looking all but secure, the Dutchman held on - and enjoyed a good dollop of fortune - to secure a championship double for Mercedes

Formula E
Aug 16, 2021
Why a brutal title defence can still yield another Formula E crown Plus

Why a brutal title defence can still yield another Formula E crown

It hasn't been properly reflected by the points table, but Antonio Felix da Costa has been nigh-on flawless in his Formula E title defence in 2021. Returning to the scene of his Berlin dominance in 2020, he has the chance to set the record straight and claim a remarkable against-the-odds second title

Formula E
Aug 12, 2021
Why Audi was right and wrong in Formula E's loophole row Plus

Why Audi was right and wrong in Formula E's loophole row

OPINION: With Audi's Formula E exit imminent, it had nothing to lose in London by attempting to vault Lucas di Grassi into the lead by pitting him under the safety car. Scorn directed at the team for putting glory before ethics should instead be pointed at a rulebook that allowed such a move in the first place

Formula E
Jul 27, 2021
Why Formula E's London return delivered anarchy in the UK Plus

Why Formula E's London return delivered anarchy in the UK

Formula E landed for a London E-Prix for the first time since 2016, at the indoor-outdoor circuit around the ExCeL. Featuring the birth of renewed title pushes, a long-awaited maiden win and the second race's controversy, the round proved to be an exhibition of the electric series' anarchic nature

Formula E
Jul 26, 2021
Why consistency can't be relied upon for Formula E title success Plus

Why consistency can't be relied upon for Formula E title success

It's commonly upheld as the most straightforward method of racking up titles. But, due to the unique qualifying format used in Formula E, a consistent approach can actively work against a driver and make their life harder in races. So with four races to go, is now the time to ditch the tried-and-tested approach for a win-or-bust mentality?

Formula E
Jul 23, 2021
How Bird's crash recovery became Formula E's fairytale of New York Plus

How Bird's crash recovery became Formula E's fairytale of New York

After crashing in practice during the opening session at the New York City E-Prix, Sam Bird immediately had a recovery job on his hands. But the Jaguar driver rose through the order and secured victory in the second race - and with it, the championship lead. Here's how an Englishman in New York became top of the heap

Formula E
Jul 12, 2021
Why Formula E is plotting a major change of philosophy Plus

Why Formula E is plotting a major change of philosophy

Formula E has become famed for its unpredictability, which can yield exciting races - but it can be argued that it robs the all-electric championship of a clear narrative and doesn't adequately reward the best drivers. The series wants to change that, and renew its philosophy ahead of the introduction of its next-generation car

Formula E
Jun 29, 2021

Latest news

Mercedes could sell Formula E team after 2022 departure
Formula E Formula E

Mercedes could sell Formula E team after 2022 departure

Mercedes announces withdrawal from Formula E at end of 2022
Formula E Formula E

Mercedes announces withdrawal from Formula E at end of 2022

The F1 dilemma facing Mercedes' new world champion Plus
Formula E Formula E

The F1 dilemma facing Mercedes' new world champion

Da Costa: FE rivals 'need more time in the gym' after Berlin crash
Formula E Formula E

Da Costa: FE rivals 'need more time in the gym' after Berlin crash

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.