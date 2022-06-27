Tickets Subscribe
Previous / Cassidy: "Big desire" to have closer ties with Ferrari Next / Formula E reveals first 2022-23 calendar draft including India, Brazil

Formula E News
Formula E News

McLaren names Saudi-backed Neom as Formula E, Extreme E title sponsor

McLaren has announced a new strategic partnership with Neom, a government-backed smart city project in Saudi Arabia, that will serve as the title sponsor of its electric racing teams.

Luke Smith
By:
McLaren names Saudi-backed Neom as Formula E, Extreme E title sponsor

McLaren will make its debut in Formula E later this year after announcing in May that it had purchased Mercedes’ entry, having previously announced plans to race in Extreme E from 2022.

Neom, which is a new smart city that is funded by the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia as part of its Vision 2030 programme, has previously enjoyed a partnership with Mercedes’ Formula E team, and has been tipped as a future location for a Formula E race.

McLaren's teams will be known as NEOM McLaren Formula E Team and NEOM McLaren Extreme E, as well as operating under the combined banner of NEOM McLaren Electric Racing.

“The partnership represents the union of two organisations with similar goals in technology and innovation,” a statement from McLaren reads.

As part of the programme, “selected candidates from Saudi Arabia will be given the opportunity to take part in a one-year placement with McLaren Racing as part of the NEOM Graduate Opportunities in Work” according to the team.

McLaren Racing CEO Zak Brown said: “We are delighted to welcome NEOM to the McLaren Racing family. This is an incredible way to kick off our entry into Formula E and to unify our electric racing series.

“We are thrilled to introduce NEOM McLaren Electric Racing and to work with NEOM to nurture talent and drive innovation.”

McLaren Formula E

McLaren Formula E

Photo by: McLaren

Nadhmi Al-Nasr, the CEO of NEOM, added: “Our partnership with McLaren Racing complements NEOM’s commitment to driving sustainable solutions and tackling some of society's most pressing challenges.

“The partnership will allow us to share our collective resources and experience to yield exciting results, not only for our own organisations, but also for the broader automotive and sports industries.

“NEOM is an economic engine for the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and will be a hub for innovative businesses like McLaren Racing to conduct cross-industry research, incubate, collaborate and bring new technologies to the world.”

The announcement marks the latest move in motorsport by Saudi Arabia, which has a long-term deal in place to host Formula 1 grands prix after staging its inaugural race in 2021, and significant sponsorship deals through Aramco.

The government-backed PIF already has ties to McLaren, contributing to a £550m investment that was announced last July.

McLaren Extreme E

McLaren Extreme E

Photo by: McLaren

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
How Formula E's double-duty drivers influenced their Le Mans teams' fortunes Plus

How Formula E's double-duty drivers influenced their Le Mans teams' fortunes

Eight Formula E drivers made the 7,000-mile sprint from the streets of Jakarta to the fabled Circuit de la Sarthe and every one had a story to share at this year's Le Mans 24 Hours. Despite a range of triumphs and disappointments, each driver doubling up on the day job played a key role in their teams' fortunes

Le Mans
Jun 14, 2022
How Evans kept cool in Jakarta heat to renew his Formula E title push Plus

How Evans kept cool in Jakarta heat to renew his Formula E title push

Jean-Eric Vergne had comfortably taken a landmark pole for Formula E's first visit to Indonesia and looked set to win his first race of a highly consistent campaign. But the DS Techeetah driver couldn't answer a late attack from Jaguar's Mitch Evans, who profited from the Frenchman's change in battery management tactics to seize a third win of the campaign

Formula E
Jun 6, 2022
Why de Vries' F1 practice debut could add a new path to his current crossroads Plus

Why de Vries' F1 practice debut could add a new path to his current crossroads

A Formula 2 and Formula E champion, Nyck de Vries is currently considering where his future in motorsport lies. Continuing in WEC and Formula E is possible and he's also courted glances Stateside after impressing in an IndyCar test. But ahead of his Formula 1 FP1 debut with Williams, he could have another option if he impresses...

Formula 1
May 18, 2022
How Jake Dennis’ struggles turned him into a Formula E front-runner Plus

How Jake Dennis’ struggles turned him into a Formula E front-runner

Having emerged as one of Formula E’s strongest drivers in his one-and-a-half seasons in the championship, Jake Dennis cemented his place in the series with a breakout maiden season. But it's not always been smooth sailing for the Brit

Formula E
May 10, 2022
How Vandoorne recaptured Mercedes' winning feeling in Monaco Plus

How Vandoorne recaptured Mercedes' winning feeling in Monaco

The Mercedes Formula 1 team is struggling, but its Formula E arm is in fine form at the moment and once again leads the drivers' standings courtesy of Stoffel Vandoorne. Here's how the Belgian took a well-judged Monaco victory to emerge at the head of the brewing four-way championship tussle

Formula E
May 2, 2022
Will lighter, greener, faster Gen3 deliver on Formula E's many promises? Plus

Will lighter, greener, faster Gen3 deliver on Formula E's many promises?

With a fighter-jet inspired design, revamped technical specifications and a new tyre supplier, Formula E's Gen3 car is set to shake up the series. But can it deliver on all of the promises that Formula E has set out to ensure that manufacturers consider the outlay on going racing in an all-electric arena worthwhile?

Formula E
Apr 29, 2022
Why spanning different genres has lent Lotterer's career longevity Plus

Why spanning different genres has lent Lotterer's career longevity

Although now well into his 24th consecutive season in racing, Andre Lotterer has no intention of winding his career down. Here he talks to Autosport about his and Porsche's continued progress in Formula E, his love for racing in Japan, and recalls his sole Formula 1 outing - and considers what's next in his lengthy career

Formula E
Apr 27, 2022
Why Nissan's e.dams buyout signifies its Formula E victory intent Plus

Why Nissan's e.dams buyout signifies its Formula E victory intent

The e.dams Formula E squad is one of the most storied in the championship's short history as its original benchmark, but its successes in the Gen2 era have been fleeting by comparison. Nissan's decision to take full control ahead of Gen3 marks a statement of intent that it intends to get back to winning ways

Formula E
Apr 12, 2022
