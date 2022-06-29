Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Previous / McLaren names Saudi-backed Neom as Formula E, Extreme E title sponsor Next / Gen3 Formula E car offers "good step up", mixed reviews on "rock" Hankook tyres
Formula E News

Formula E reveals first 2022-23 calendar draft including India, Brazil

Formula E has unveiled a first draft of its 2022-23 calendar featuring new venues in Hyderabad and Sao Paulo - but missing Cape Town - with three slots yet to be filled.

Jake Boxall-Legge
By:
Formula E reveals first 2022-23 calendar draft including India, Brazil

Following the FIA World Motor Sport Council meeting on 29 June in Paris, two of the three new projected venues for Formula E's ninth season have been rubber-stamped and appear on a calendar spanning 13 rounds and 18 races - an all-time high for the championship.

The season commences on 14 January in Mexico City, which takes over from Saudi Arabia as the season opener for the start of the Gen3 era. The Diriyah E-Prix will follow Mexico two weeks later on 27-28 January.

India will host its first Formula E round in Hyderabad on 11 February, ahead of two rounds yet to be filled on 25 February and 11 March.

Sao Paulo precedes two European rounds, with Brazil's first race on 25 March expected to be held around the Anhembi Sambadrome - which previously hosted IndyCar races.

Berlin will only host one race on 22 April, before Monaco stages its own E-Prix on 6 May.

Seoul has been moved from the season-ending slot it occupies this season to 20-21 May, before Jakarta hosts its second round as a double-header on the 3-4 June.

There is another round yet to be filled pencilled in for 24 June, before the season ends with Rome and London in July - both cities hosting double-header rounds.

Sao Paulo sign

Sao Paulo sign

Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Cape Town may yet fill one of the TBD slots on the released calendar, with Formula E CEO Jamie Reigle telling Autosport in May that he expects the South African round to go ahead.

Read Also:

"For Cape Town we have a signed agreement, it's announced - it was meant to happen this year [2021-22] but it was delayed because of COVID," said Reigle.

"They've started the civil works, things are progressing.

"I've learned in this business to never say never. But Cape Town should happen."

Formula E co-founder and chief championship officer Alberto Longo confirmed that including Cape Town remained on its agenda.

“The Season 9 calendar of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship is our most expansive and dynamic racing schedule yet and I cannot wait to get started," he said.

"We will continue to push the international boundaries of all-electric street racing with E-Prix in Hyderabad and Sao Paulo, while maintaining the hugely-popular races in Diriyah, Mexico City, Berlin, Monaco, Rome and London with Jakarta and Seoul now established on the calendar.

"We are also working hard to include Cape Town and a race in the USA when the provisional calendar is updated later this year.”

Jean-Eric Vergne, DS Techeetah, DS E-Tense FE21, Stoffel Vandoorne, Mercedes-Benz EQ, EQ Silver Arrow 02

Jean-Eric Vergne, DS Techeetah, DS E-Tense FE21, Stoffel Vandoorne, Mercedes-Benz EQ, EQ Silver Arrow 02

Photo by: Alastair Staley / Motorsport Images

Vancouver is the other omission from the calendar after Formula E cut ties with race promoters OSS Group, which wanted to make the race part of a greater e-festival promoting sustainability.

It is understood that the vacant 24 June slot would have been filled by the race in Vancouver had the race been able to go ahead.

Read Also:

The WMSC has also approved the technical regulations for 2022-23, thus ratifying the changes applied by the upgrade to the Gen3 machinery, along with updating the financial cost cap rules in response to global inflation.

2022-23 provisional Formula E calendar

14 January 2023 - Mexico City
27-28 January 2023 - Diriyah, Saudi Arabia
11 February 2023 - Hyderabad, India
25 February 2023 - TBD
11 March 2023 - TBD
25 March 2023 - Sao Paulo, Brazil
22 April 2023 - Berlin, Germany
6 May 2023 - Monaco
20-21 May 2023 - Seoul, South Korea
3-4 June 2023 - Jakarta, Indonesia
24 June 2023 - TBD
15-16 July 2023 - Rome, Italy
29-30 July 2023 - London, UK

shares
comments
McLaren names Saudi-backed Neom as Formula E, Extreme E title sponsor
Previous article

McLaren names Saudi-backed Neom as Formula E, Extreme E title sponsor
Next article

Gen3 Formula E car offers "good step up", mixed reviews on "rock" Hankook tyres

Gen3 Formula E car offers "good step up", mixed reviews on "rock" Hankook tyres
Jake Boxall-Legge More
Jake Boxall-Legge
Vandoorne in "two moods" over Marrakech FE recovery drive Marrakesh E-Prix
Formula E

Vandoorne in "two moods" over Marrakech FE recovery drive

Evans overcame "hairy" moments in Marrakech FE race to clinch podium Marrakesh E-Prix
Formula E

Evans overcame "hairy" moments in Marrakech FE race to clinch podium

How F1's future fuels can shape the automotive sector Plus
Formula 1

How F1's future fuels can shape the automotive sector

Latest news

Vandoorne in "two moods" over Marrakech FE recovery drive
Formula E Formula E

Vandoorne in "two moods" over Marrakech FE recovery drive

Evans overcame "hairy" moments in Marrakech FE race to clinch podium
Formula E Formula E

Evans overcame "hairy" moments in Marrakech FE race to clinch podium

Da Costa: DS Techeetah team orders gave Marrakech FE winner Mortara "a breather"
Formula E Formula E

Da Costa: DS Techeetah team orders gave Marrakech FE winner Mortara "a breather"

Marrakech E-Prix: Mortara wins to take Formula E points lead
Formula E Formula E

Marrakech E-Prix: Mortara wins to take Formula E points lead

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
How Formula E's double-duty drivers influenced their Le Mans teams' fortunes Plus

How Formula E's double-duty drivers influenced their Le Mans teams' fortunes

Eight Formula E drivers made the 7,000-mile sprint from the streets of Jakarta to the fabled Circuit de la Sarthe and every one had a story to share at this year's Le Mans 24 Hours. Despite a range of triumphs and disappointments, each driver doubling up on the day job played a key role in their teams' fortunes

Le Mans
Jun 14, 2022
How Evans kept cool in Jakarta heat to renew his Formula E title push Plus

How Evans kept cool in Jakarta heat to renew his Formula E title push

Jean-Eric Vergne had comfortably taken a landmark pole for Formula E's first visit to Indonesia and looked set to win his first race of a highly consistent campaign. But the DS Techeetah driver couldn't answer a late attack from Jaguar's Mitch Evans, who profited from the Frenchman's change in battery management tactics to seize a third win of the campaign

Formula E
Jun 6, 2022
Why de Vries' F1 practice debut could add a new path to his current crossroads Plus

Why de Vries' F1 practice debut could add a new path to his current crossroads

A Formula 2 and Formula E champion, Nyck de Vries is currently considering where his future in motorsport lies. Continuing in WEC and Formula E is possible and he's also courted glances Stateside after impressing in an IndyCar test. But ahead of his Formula 1 FP1 debut with Williams, he could have another option if he impresses...

Formula 1
May 18, 2022
How Jake Dennis’ struggles turned him into a Formula E front-runner Plus

How Jake Dennis’ struggles turned him into a Formula E front-runner

Having emerged as one of Formula E’s strongest drivers in his one-and-a-half seasons in the championship, Jake Dennis cemented his place in the series with a breakout maiden season. But it's not always been smooth sailing for the Brit

Formula E
May 10, 2022
How Vandoorne recaptured Mercedes' winning feeling in Monaco Plus

How Vandoorne recaptured Mercedes' winning feeling in Monaco

The Mercedes Formula 1 team is struggling, but its Formula E arm is in fine form at the moment and once again leads the drivers' standings courtesy of Stoffel Vandoorne. Here's how the Belgian took a well-judged Monaco victory to emerge at the head of the brewing four-way championship tussle

Formula E
May 2, 2022
Will lighter, greener, faster Gen3 deliver on Formula E's many promises? Plus

Will lighter, greener, faster Gen3 deliver on Formula E's many promises?

With a fighter-jet inspired design, revamped technical specifications and a new tyre supplier, Formula E's Gen3 car is set to shake up the series. But can it deliver on all of the promises that Formula E has set out to ensure that manufacturers consider the outlay on going racing in an all-electric arena worthwhile?

Formula E
Apr 29, 2022
Why spanning different genres has lent Lotterer's career longevity Plus

Why spanning different genres has lent Lotterer's career longevity

Although now well into his 24th consecutive season in racing, Andre Lotterer has no intention of winding his career down. Here he talks to Autosport about his and Porsche's continued progress in Formula E, his love for racing in Japan, and recalls his sole Formula 1 outing - and considers what's next in his lengthy career

Formula E
Apr 27, 2022
Why Nissan's e.dams buyout signifies its Formula E victory intent Plus

Why Nissan's e.dams buyout signifies its Formula E victory intent

The e.dams Formula E squad is one of the most storied in the championship's short history as its original benchmark, but its successes in the Gen2 era have been fleeting by comparison. Nissan's decision to take full control ahead of Gen3 marks a statement of intent that it intends to get back to winning ways

Formula E
Apr 12, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.