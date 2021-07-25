Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Di Grassi: Mistake for London E-Prix disqualification will “stay in my head” Next / FIA to close Formula E rule loophole after di Grassi pitlane controversy
Formula E / London E-Prix II News

Lynn: Missing Formula E win had "tortured me for many years"

By:
Co-author:
Matt Kew

Mahindra driver Alex Lynn says a lack of Formula E wins had “tortured me for many years” after finally tasting success on his 40th race start in London on Sunday.

Lynn: Missing Formula E win had "tortured me for many years"

Lynn qualified on pole on his FE debut in New York in 2017 but has since struggled to replicate the kind of results he has achieved in endurance racing, including the Le Mans 24 Hours, with a fifth-place result in Berlin last August his best finish before this year.

But a first full-season drive in the category since 2017-18 has transformed his fortunes and, after scoring a maiden podium in Valencia in April, he converted third position on the starting grid into a home victory in the second London E-Prix.

The result also marked Mahindra’s fifth-ever triumph in the all-electric category and ended a win drought stretching back to the Marrakesh E-Prix in January 2019.

Asked where he would rank his FE victory among his career highlights, which includes a GP3 title and a Le Mans class win with Aston Martin, the Mahindra driver said: “It’s up there, it's up there. From a personal highlight it's been one that has tortured me for many years now. 

“My Formula E career has been quite an interesting one. And there was a part of me to be honest that would have left with just a win, then I could have just ticked it off - at least I [could have told myself I] knew how to drive this category. 

“I always felt like I could drive one lap reasonably okay but couldn't put a race together. That was always quite famous in the sense but to finally win I'm now 'okay, I know how to drive a Formula E-ish'.”

He added: “It's really difficult to put into words because it's sort of four years on-and-off in Formula E and dreaming of one day maybe coming close to winning a race. 

“Actually, on Saturday I led my first-ever laps in Formula E and today I managed to win which is so crazy.”

Alex Lynn, Mahindra Racing, M7Electro, 1st position, celebrates on arrival in Parc Ferme

Alex Lynn, Mahindra Racing, M7Electro, 1st position, celebrates on arrival in Parc Ferme

Photo by: Andrew Ferraro / Motorsport Images

Lynn qualified third on the grid but slipped to fourth early on after Mercedes driver Nyck de Vries passed him into the Turn 10 hairpin.

But he was able to repass the Dutch driver with a fanboost-assisted move at Turn 1 later in the race to finish second on the road, which became first after Audi driver Lucas di Grassi was black-flagged for not serving a drivethrough penalty.

The second Mercedes of long-time race leader Stoffel Vandoorne and Oliver Rowland dropped out of contention in an incident triggered by the Nissan driver.

Having expressed concerns about Mahindra’s long-run pace after slipping from pole position to third in Saturday’s opening encounter, the British driver felt his team had made major strides in this area overnight.

“The race was good,” he said. “I think we had better pace than Saturday. Nyck passed me fairly early on in the race but I was okay with that because I knew he was going to be really quick, and I thought my race was with other people. 

“But then yes, some other things opened up around the first safety car and a bit of chaos started and we took our second attack mode at the right time when there was a bit of melee. We made the right calls at the right time which was really cool.

“I think we definitely did make a step forward today compared to Saturday. Every double-header we've done recently, the Saturday has usually been quite painful in the race and then we learn a lot overnight and improve the car. 

“We are struggling to get it right the first time but today we made a step forward. But the safety car definitely helped with the tyre temperature and that was enough.”

Lynn, who is widely acknowledged to have been dropped by Mahindra for 2022, has moved up from 17th to sixth in the championship following his double podium finish in London, 19 points behind standings leader Sam Bird of Jaguar.

Mahindra now occupies seventh spot in the teams’ table, splitting Audi and Porsche.

shares
comments

Related video

Di Grassi: Mistake for London E-Prix disqualification will “stay in my head”

Previous article

Di Grassi: Mistake for London E-Prix disqualification will “stay in my head”

Next article

FIA to close Formula E rule loophole after di Grassi pitlane controversy

FIA to close Formula E rule loophole after di Grassi pitlane controversy
Load comments

Trending

1
General

Spanish motorbike racer Hugo Millan dies aged 14

4 h
2
Formula E

FIA to close Formula E rule loophole after di Grassi pitlane controversy

9 min
3
Formula 1

Verstappen: Restrictive F1 "still a long way from IndyCar"

1 d
4
Formula E

London E-Prix: Lynn claims maiden FE win after di Grassi black-flagged

4 h
5
Formula 1

Haas planning to solve Schumacher’s "crooked" F1 seat for Hungary

11 h
Latest news
FIA to close Formula E rule loophole after di Grassi pitlane controversy
FE

FIA to close Formula E rule loophole after di Grassi pitlane controversy

9m
Lynn: Missing Formula E win had "tortured me for many years"
FE

Lynn: Missing Formula E win had "tortured me for many years"

46m
Di Grassi: Mistake for London E-Prix disqualification will “stay in my head”
FE

Di Grassi: Mistake for London E-Prix disqualification will “stay in my head”

1 h
Di Grassi disqualified from second London E-Prix after pitlane controversy
FE

Di Grassi disqualified from second London E-Prix after pitlane controversy

2 h
Audi insists it followed FE rules in di Grassi pitlane controversy
FE

Audi insists it followed FE rules in di Grassi pitlane controversy

4 h
Latest videos
#ThinkingForward with Susie Wolff 14:03
Formula E
Jul 20, 2021

#ThinkingForward with Susie Wolff

Jaguar Racing: Monaco E-Prix Highlights 00:59
Formula E
May 9, 2021

Jaguar Racing: Monaco E-Prix Highlights

Jaguar Racing: Sam Bird Monaco Garage Tour 01:20
Formula E
May 8, 2021

Jaguar Racing: Sam Bird Monaco Garage Tour

Formula E: Alex Lynn - Monaco E-Prix is the 04:48
Formula E
May 6, 2021

Formula E: Alex Lynn - Monaco E-Prix is the "special one"

Zooming In: An insider’s guide to our Formula E Pit Garage | TAG Heuer Porsche Formula E Team 04:12
Formula E
Apr 2, 2021

Zooming In: An insider’s guide to our Formula E Pit Garage | TAG Heuer Porsche Formula E Team

Rachit Thukral More
Rachit Thukral
Audi insists it followed FE rules in di Grassi pitlane controversy London E-Prix II
Formula E

Audi insists it followed FE rules in di Grassi pitlane controversy

Lausitzring DTM: Gotz wins after heartbreak for van der Linde Lausitzring
DTM

Lausitzring DTM: Gotz wins after heartbreak for van der Linde

The number-crunching behind the new-look DTM's equalisation drive Plus
DTM

The number-crunching behind the new-look DTM's equalisation drive

Alex Lynn More
Alex Lynn
'Traffic jams' key factor in Lynn-Wehrlein New York Formula E clash New York City E-Prix I
Formula E

'Traffic jams' key factor in Lynn-Wehrlein New York Formula E clash

Lynn: Nato shunt shows FE "can bite you in the arse" Valencia E-Prix II
Formula E

Lynn: Nato shunt shows FE "can bite you in the arse"

Lynn joins United Autosports for Le Mans 24 Hours 24 Hours of Le Mans
Le Mans

Lynn joins United Autosports for Le Mans 24 Hours

Mahindra Racing More
Mahindra Racing
Mahindra says winning Formula E potential masked by errors Puebla E-Prix I
Formula E

Mahindra says winning Formula E potential masked by errors

Sims: Puebla track "extreme by Formula E standards" Puebla E-Prix I
Formula E

Sims: Puebla track "extreme by Formula E standards"

How Sims is adjusting to post-BMW life at Mahindra
Formula E

How Sims is adjusting to post-BMW life at Mahindra

Trending Today

Spanish motorbike racer Hugo Millan dies aged 14
General General

Spanish motorbike racer Hugo Millan dies aged 14

FIA to close Formula E rule loophole after di Grassi pitlane controversy
Formula E Formula E

FIA to close Formula E rule loophole after di Grassi pitlane controversy

Verstappen: Restrictive F1 "still a long way from IndyCar"
Formula 1 Formula 1

Verstappen: Restrictive F1 "still a long way from IndyCar"

London E-Prix: Lynn claims maiden FE win after di Grassi black-flagged
Formula E Formula E

London E-Prix: Lynn claims maiden FE win after di Grassi black-flagged

Haas planning to solve Schumacher’s "crooked" F1 seat for Hungary
Formula 1 Formula 1

Haas planning to solve Schumacher’s "crooked" F1 seat for Hungary

How Ferrari offered Britain's next F1 prospect what Red Bull couldn't Plus
Formula 1 Formula 1

How Ferrari offered Britain's next F1 prospect what Red Bull couldn't

Di Grassi: Mistake for London E-Prix disqualification will “stay in my head”
Formula E Formula E

Di Grassi: Mistake for London E-Prix disqualification will “stay in my head”

Lorenzo: Vinales “suffered a lot” due to Quartararo’s speed in MotoGP
MotoGP MotoGP

Lorenzo: Vinales “suffered a lot” due to Quartararo’s speed in MotoGP

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
Why consistency can't be relied upon for Formula E title success Plus

Why consistency can't be relied upon for Formula E title success

It's commonly upheld as the most straightforward method of racking up titles. But, due to the unique qualifying format used in Formula E, a consistent approach can actively work against a driver and make their life harder in races. So with four races to go, is now the time to ditch the tried-and-tested approach for a win-or-bust mentality?

Formula E
Jul 23, 2021
How Bird's crash recovery became Formula E's fairytale of New York Plus

How Bird's crash recovery became Formula E's fairytale of New York

After crashing in practice during the opening session at the New York City E-Prix, Sam Bird immediately had a recovery job on his hands. But the Jaguar driver rose through the order and secured victory in the second race - and with it, the championship lead. Here's how an Englishman in New York became top of the heap

Formula E
Jul 12, 2021
Why Formula E is plotting a major change of philosophy Plus

Why Formula E is plotting a major change of philosophy

Formula E has become famed for its unpredictability, which can yield exciting races - but it can be argued that it robs the all-electric championship of a clear narrative and doesn't adequately reward the best drivers. The series wants to change that, and renew its philosophy ahead of the introduction of its next-generation car

Formula E
Jun 29, 2021
How Puebla's high-altitude encounter gave Formula E's new leader breathing space Plus

How Puebla's high-altitude encounter gave Formula E's new leader breathing space

With the usual Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez venue unavailable to Formula E, it visited the little Puebla circuit to keep its foot in the door in Mexico. A near-winner two years ago, Pascal Wehrlein looked in swaggering form throughout the weekend - but a breathless final encounter helped put Edoardo Mortara in the driving seat

Formula E
Jun 21, 2021
The half-term report cards of each Formula E team in 2020-21 Plus

The half-term report cards of each Formula E team in 2020-21

In an eventful Formula E season, punctuated by rain and energy-conservation controversy, the 12 teams contesting the championship have endured many challenges in the opening seven races. Here's how they've got on across the first half of the season.

Formula E
May 26, 2021
How Formula E stood up to F1 comparisons in Monaco Plus

How Formula E stood up to F1 comparisons in Monaco

OPINION: It was no surprise to anybody that the laptimes achieved by Formula E cars on the full Monaco circuit were much slower than Formula 1. But perhaps the more relevant comparison was in the racing spectacle, where FE delivered in spades

Formula E
May 12, 2021
How Monaco dealt Formula E a winning hand to cure its hangover Plus

How Monaco dealt Formula E a winning hand to cure its hangover

Formula E faced much criticism in the wake of its maligned Valencia event. In need of a turnaround, the series' first use of Monaco's iconic Formula 1 layout provided it with the injection of thrills required to clear the fog that had enveloped the paddock

Formula E
May 10, 2021
How Valencia E-Prix farce left Formula E with an image problem Plus

How Valencia E-Prix farce left Formula E with an image problem

Formula E was under the microscope at Valencia, on its first visit to a permanent circuit. But after a mere nine drivers were left classified following Saturday's Valencia E-Prix, the electric championship once more faced criticism after rising energy deductions and miscalculations produced a farcical affair

Formula E
Apr 25, 2021

Latest news

FIA to close Formula E rule loophole after di Grassi pitlane controversy
Formula E Formula E

FIA to close Formula E rule loophole after di Grassi pitlane controversy

Lynn: Missing Formula E win had "tortured me for many years"
Formula E Formula E

Lynn: Missing Formula E win had "tortured me for many years"

Di Grassi: Mistake for London E-Prix disqualification will “stay in my head”
Formula E Formula E

Di Grassi: Mistake for London E-Prix disqualification will “stay in my head”

Di Grassi disqualified from second London E-Prix after pitlane controversy
Formula E Formula E

Di Grassi disqualified from second London E-Prix after pitlane controversy

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.