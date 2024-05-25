All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe
Formula E Shanghai E-Prix

De Vries: First points since Formula E return "like a victory"

Nyck de Vries says scoring his first points of the Formula E season in Shanghai “is like a victory”, having led briefly before immediately being told to drop back.

Stefan Mackley
Stefan Mackley
Upd:
Nyck de Vries, Mahindra Racing

Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

The Mahindra driver finished eighth on-the-road in the first of two Shanghai E-Prix this weekend at the Shanghai International Circuit in China.

The result marks the first time de Vries has finished in the points aboard a single-seater since he made his Formula 1 debut with Williams at the 2022 Italian Grand Prix, having disappointed with AlphaTauri last year.

And although he claimed victory at Imola with Toyota in the World Endurance Championship earlier this month, de Vries’s results in Formula E prior to this weekend have been lacklustre.

The Dutchman’s best result had been 12th, but de Vries admits that he felt no added pressure despite struggling to find his previous form in the all-electric championship.

“I didn’t really feel that weight so much, because I’m in a great environment and I feel very supported,” he said.

“I feel that the team is behind me and believes in me and we all know our limitations and in our situation, to score points is like a victory and it’s hard.”

Having started 13th, de Vries gradually moved up the order during the 29-lap contest, eventually hitting the front in the opening stages which marked the first time he led a Formula E race since his title-winning season with Mercedes in 2020-21.

Nyck de Vries, Mahindra Racing, Mahindra M9Electro

Nyck de Vries, Mahindra Racing, Mahindra M9Electro

Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

His time leading was short-lived, however, as de Vries was almost immediately told by his race engineer to concede the position in order to save energy in the slipstream of the chasing pack.

“I was told as soon as I got into the lead to give it back because apparently, we don’t want to lead races here,” said de Vries.

“We don’t want to be at the front, it’s a little bit strange.

“I understand it wasn’t very efficient but equally it’s very counter-intuitive but managing the race in terms of looking after energy, making sure we have enough to fight and to stay out there and equally move up positions and not drop back is a very tough fight.

“We’ve got to be honest, we do have limitations but I think as a team we have done a great job on improving and maximising the package we have.”

Despite slipping back by the chequered flag, de Vries claimed eighth - which could well be improved upon as some drivers ahead face post-race penalties and the final classification is yet to be published.

Be part of the Autosport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

comments
Previous article Evans "shocked" and "annoyed" at lack of Formula E penalty for Wehrlein in Shanghai
Next article New Formula E record for Vergne

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?
Stefan Mackley
More from
Stefan Mackley
Dennis: Formula E title defence "is over" after Shanghai non-score

Dennis: Formula E title defence "is over" after Shanghai non-score

Formula E
Shanghai ePrix II
Dennis: Formula E title defence "is over" after Shanghai non-score
Da Costa: "Sneaky" radio messages to Andretti helped in Shanghai Formula E win

Da Costa: "Sneaky" radio messages to Andretti helped in Shanghai Formula E win

Formula E
Shanghai ePrix II
Da Costa: "Sneaky" radio messages to Andretti helped in Shanghai Formula E win
How Cassidy made his claim for the Formula E crown

How Cassidy made his claim for the Formula E crown

Plus
Plus
Formula E
Berlin ePrix II
How Cassidy made his claim for the Formula E crown
Nyck de Vries
More from
Nyck de Vries
Lopez didn't look for another Hypercar drive after losing Toyota WEC seat

Lopez didn't look for another Hypercar drive after losing Toyota WEC seat

WEC
Lopez didn't look for another Hypercar drive after losing Toyota WEC seat
De Vries loses court case over loan and AlphaTauri F1 earnings

De Vries loses court case over loan and AlphaTauri F1 earnings

Formula 1
De Vries loses court case over loan and AlphaTauri F1 earnings
The brightest lights in F2's departing six-year warhorse

The brightest lights in F2's departing six-year warhorse

Plus
Plus
FIA F2
The brightest lights in F2's departing six-year warhorse
Mahindra Racing
More from
Mahindra Racing
Mercedes F1 reserve Vesti joins FE Berlin rookie test with Mahindra

Mercedes F1 reserve Vesti joins FE Berlin rookie test with Mahindra

Formula E
Rookie Test
Mercedes F1 reserve Vesti joins FE Berlin rookie test with Mahindra
Formula E teams Envision, Mahindra pick drivers for Berlin/Spa WEC clash

Formula E teams Envision, Mahindra pick drivers for Berlin/Spa WEC clash

Formula E
Formula E teams Envision, Mahindra pick drivers for Berlin/Spa WEC clash
Mahindra Formula E team kills off AI influencer after social media backlash

Mahindra Formula E team kills off AI influencer after social media backlash

Formula E
Mahindra Formula E team kills off AI influencer after social media backlash

Latest news

Indy 500: Newgarden beats O’Ward for back-to-back wins

Indy 500: Newgarden beats O’Ward for back-to-back wins

INDY IndyCar
Indianapolis 500
Indy 500: Newgarden beats O’Ward for back-to-back wins
Autosport Podcast: F1 Monaco GP review

Autosport Podcast: F1 Monaco GP review

F1 Formula 1
Monaco GP
Autosport Podcast: F1 Monaco GP review
Verstappen: F1 Monaco GP was not really racing

Verstappen: F1 Monaco GP was not really racing

F1 Formula 1
Monaco GP
Verstappen: F1 Monaco GP was not really racing
Gasly: Ocon has to change after "unnecessary" crash at F1 Monaco GP

Gasly: Ocon has to change after "unnecessary" crash at F1 Monaco GP

F1 Formula 1
Monaco GP
Gasly: Ocon has to change after "unnecessary" crash at F1 Monaco GP

Autosport Plus

Discover Plus content
How Cassidy made his claim for the Formula E crown

How Cassidy made his claim for the Formula E crown

Plus
Plus
Formula E
Berlin ePrix II
By Stefan Mackley
How Cassidy made his claim for the Formula E crown
The strategic masterclass that secured Jaguar a Monaco Formula E 1-2

The strategic masterclass that secured Jaguar a Monaco Formula E 1-2

Plus
Plus
Formula E
Monaco ePrix
By Stefan Mackley
The strategic masterclass that secured Jaguar a Monaco Formula E 1-2
How Porsche won, lost and won in Misano Formula E mayhem

How Porsche won, lost and won in Misano Formula E mayhem

Plus
Plus
Formula E
Misano ePrix II
By Stefan Mackley
How Porsche won, lost and won in Misano Formula E mayhem
How Guenther’s patience provided his Tokyo Formula E triumph

How Guenther’s patience provided his Tokyo Formula E triumph

Plus
Plus
Formula E
Tokyo ePrix
By Stefan Mackley
How Guenther’s patience provided his Tokyo Formula E triumph
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe