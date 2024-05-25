De Vries: First points since Formula E return "like a victory"

The Mahindra driver finished eighth on-the-road in the first of two Shanghai E-Prix this weekend at the Shanghai International Circuit in China.

The result marks the first time de Vries has finished in the points aboard a single-seater since he made his Formula 1 debut with Williams at the 2022 Italian Grand Prix, having disappointed with AlphaTauri last year.

And although he claimed victory at Imola with Toyota in the World Endurance Championship earlier this month, de Vries’s results in Formula E prior to this weekend have been lacklustre.

The Dutchman’s best result had been 12th, but de Vries admits that he felt no added pressure despite struggling to find his previous form in the all-electric championship.

“I didn’t really feel that weight so much, because I’m in a great environment and I feel very supported,” he said.

“I feel that the team is behind me and believes in me and we all know our limitations and in our situation, to score points is like a victory and it’s hard.”

Having started 13th, de Vries gradually moved up the order during the 29-lap contest, eventually hitting the front in the opening stages which marked the first time he led a Formula E race since his title-winning season with Mercedes in 2020-21.

Nyck de Vries, Mahindra Racing, Mahindra M9Electro Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

His time leading was short-lived, however, as de Vries was almost immediately told by his race engineer to concede the position in order to save energy in the slipstream of the chasing pack.

“I was told as soon as I got into the lead to give it back because apparently, we don’t want to lead races here,” said de Vries.

“We don’t want to be at the front, it’s a little bit strange.

“I understand it wasn’t very efficient but equally it’s very counter-intuitive but managing the race in terms of looking after energy, making sure we have enough to fight and to stay out there and equally move up positions and not drop back is a very tough fight.

“We’ve got to be honest, we do have limitations but I think as a team we have done a great job on improving and maximising the package we have.”

Despite slipping back by the chequered flag, de Vries claimed eighth - which could well be improved upon as some drivers ahead face post-race penalties and the final classification is yet to be published.