Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / Monaco E-Prix: Vandoorne beats Evans to take Formula E championship lead Next / "Long game" critical in Vandoorne's Monaco Formula E victory
Formula E / Monaco ePrix News

Lotterer rues "bitter" Monaco Formula E race after Rowland crash

Andre Lotterer rued a "bitter" Monaco E-Prix for the Porsche Formula E team, where he retired after a crash with Oliver Rowland and Pascal Wehrlein lost power in the lead.

Jake Boxall-Legge
By:
Lotterer rues "bitter" Monaco Formula E race after Rowland crash

Lotterer was under attack from the Mahindra of Rowland, and an optimistic lunge from the Brit into Sainte Devote at the start of lap 19 put the German driver into the wall, with Rowland also ending his own race in the process with damage.

This brought out a safety car, and the incident left Lotterer with a small cut and a pronounced bruise on his left hand - but he explained that there are no other injuries.

For his part, Rowland was adjudged to have been at fault for the incident and receives a three-place grid penalty for the next race in Berlin for causing avoidable contact.

"I saw Rowland sent it on the inside very late so I left space to avoid collision," Lotterer recalled.

"But then he's hit overspeed and went over the kerb, lost the rear and his rear touched my front and sent me straight in the barrier, nothing I could do."

Lotterer explained that the lack of points for Porsche, following Wehrlein's retirement earlier in the race, meant that it was a tough race to swallow.

Andre Lotterer, Porsche

Andre Lotterer, Porsche

Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

However, he was optimistic about the pace that the team showed across the Monaco weekend, with both cars making it through to the qualifying duels and exhibiting strong form in the race.

"Yeah, [it hurts] for all of us. I mean, especially for Pascal, he was even more up front. So that's, that's really bitter.

"For me, it was supposed to be good points, in the middle of the race I was fourth, fifth or something, maybe sixth? I don't know.

"For the whole team, obviously quite a tough weekend when you have both cars not scoring points.

"But there's many races left. Lots of positives still, as both cars qualified well, showed good performance. So we're up there. We've just got to put it together like in Mexico, you know, and then we're back on track."

Wehrlein explained his own race-ending problem while he was leading, when his car essentially shut down on him and caused him to pull over on the exit of the tunnel - precipitating a full-course yellow.

Mitch Evans, Jaguar Racing, Jaguar I-TYPE 5, Pascal Wehrlein, Porsche, Porsche 99X Electric, Stoffel Vandoorne, Mercedes-Benz EQ, EQ Silver Arrow 02

Mitch Evans, Jaguar Racing, Jaguar I-TYPE 5, Pascal Wehrlein, Porsche, Porsche 99X Electric, Stoffel Vandoorne, Mercedes-Benz EQ, EQ Silver Arrow 02

Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

He said the race had gone "as planned" until that point, having picked up the lead and looked set to dictate the pace.

"Yeah I lost power, I lost drive, I lost radio communication, the car's just switched off," Wehrlein said.

"[Up to that point] it was really good. The whole race went as planned, it was looking really good. I mean, I was leading the race and I felt strong and yeah. There's not much to say.

"The pace was really good, you never know how the race would turn out, but we were in the best position at that point."

shares
comments
Monaco E-Prix: Vandoorne beats Evans to take Formula E championship lead
Previous article

Monaco E-Prix: Vandoorne beats Evans to take Formula E championship lead
Next article

"Long game" critical in Vandoorne's Monaco Formula E victory

"Long game" critical in Vandoorne's Monaco Formula E victory
Load comments
Jake Boxall-Legge More
Jake Boxall-Legge
"Long game" critical in Vandoorne's Monaco Formula E victory Monaco ePrix
Formula E

"Long game" critical in Vandoorne's Monaco Formula E victory

Monaco E-Prix: Vandoorne beats Evans to take Formula E championship lead Monaco ePrix
Formula E

Monaco E-Prix: Vandoorne beats Evans to take Formula E championship lead

Will lighter, greener, faster Gen3 deliver on Formula E's many promises? Gen3 car unveil Plus
Formula E

Will lighter, greener, faster Gen3 deliver on Formula E's many promises?

Latest news

"Long game" critical in Vandoorne's Monaco Formula E victory
Formula E Formula E

"Long game" critical in Vandoorne's Monaco Formula E victory

Lotterer rues "bitter" Monaco Formula E race after Rowland crash
Formula E Formula E

Lotterer rues "bitter" Monaco Formula E race after Rowland crash

Monaco E-Prix: Vandoorne beats Evans to take Formula E championship lead
Formula E Formula E

Monaco E-Prix: Vandoorne beats Evans to take Formula E championship lead

Monaco E-Prix: Evans charges to Formula E pole over Wehrlein
Formula E Formula E

Monaco E-Prix: Evans charges to Formula E pole over Wehrlein

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
Will lighter, greener, faster Gen3 deliver on Formula E's many promises? Plus

Will lighter, greener, faster Gen3 deliver on Formula E's many promises?

With a fighter-jet inspired design, revamped technical specifications and a new tyre supplier, Formula E's Gen3 car is set to shake up the series. But can it deliver on all of the promises that Formula E has set out to ensure that manufacturers consider the outlay on going racing in an all-electric arena worthwhile?

Formula E
Apr 29, 2022
Why spanning different genres has lent Lotterer's career longevity Plus

Why spanning different genres has lent Lotterer's career longevity

Although now well into his 24th consecutive season in racing, Andre Lotterer has no intention of winding his career down. Here he talks to Autosport about his and Porsche's continued progress in Formula E, his love for racing in Japan, and recalls his sole Formula 1 outing - and considers what's next in his lengthy career

Formula E
Apr 27, 2022
Why Nissan's e.dams buyout signifies its Formula E victory intent Plus

Why Nissan's e.dams buyout signifies its Formula E victory intent

The e.dams Formula E squad is one of the most storied in the championship's short history as its original benchmark, but its successes in the Gen2 era have been fleeting by comparison. Nissan's decision to take full control ahead of Gen3 marks a statement of intent that it intends to get back to winning ways

Formula E
Apr 12, 2022
How Evans came, saw and conquered Formula E in Rome Plus

How Evans came, saw and conquered Formula E in Rome

Mitch Evans and Jaguar dominated the Rome E-Prix weekend, winning both races to bring alive a season in which he'd scored just one point from the previous three weekends. Supreme overtaking and strategy proved key in bringing the Kiwi back into title contention on a weekend that he was, his rivals conceded, “in a different league”

Formula E
Apr 11, 2022
How a Formula E mainstay's new home is helping it prepare for Gen3 Plus

How a Formula E mainstay's new home is helping it prepare for Gen3

Under a former guise, the NIO 333 Formula E squad took victory in the championship's inaugural season, but a difficult recent history has resigned the team to the back of the field. Now with a new base and the much-vaunted Gen3 regulations incoming, the Chinese team is looking reinvigorated

Formula E
Mar 30, 2022
Why Porsche's 'overdue' Formula E breakthrough points to a flawed narrative Plus

Why Porsche's 'overdue' Formula E breakthrough points to a flawed narrative

A crushing 1-2 in Mexico meant Porsche broke its Formula E duck in fine style to underline its status as a credible title contender. But while its success has taken longer to arrive relative to Mercedes, there are several reasons why their situations aren't directly comparable and, crucially, it appears to be an equal now the series has moved away from its loathed qualifying format

Formula E
Mar 2, 2022
How Wehrlein earned redemption as Porsche ended its Formula E wait Plus

How Wehrlein earned redemption as Porsche ended its Formula E wait

It took Porsche 29 races to finally break its duck in Formula E, but the German powerhouse righted that statistic in fine style last weekend. Pascal Wehrlein ended his own personal drought by leading team-mate Andre Lotterer in a 1-2, as Porsche at last served notice of its championship-challenging credentials in the all-electric series

Formula E
Feb 14, 2022
Why Jaguar's tie-up with Envision goes beyond the Formula E arena Plus

Why Jaguar's tie-up with Envision goes beyond the Formula E arena

Jaguar will supply Envision with powertrains for Formula E's Gen3 regulations commencing in 2023, a development that both hope will allow them to replicate the success of Mercedes and Venturi's current agreement. But for both British brands, the tie-up has a wider significance beyond electric-powered single-seaters

Formula E
Feb 8, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.