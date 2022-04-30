Tickets Subscribe
Monaco E-Prix: Evans charges to Formula E pole over Wehrlein
Formula E / Monaco ePrix Race report

Monaco E-Prix: Vandoorne beats Evans to take Formula E championship lead

Stoffel Vandoorne collected a measured victory at the Monaco E-Prix, overtaking polesitter Mitch Evans at mid-distance to eventually deny the Jaguar driver a third successive Formula E win.

Jake Boxall-Legge
By:
Having started strongly to combat any threat from fellow front-row starter Pascal Wehrlein, Evans held the lead through the race's first third, dictating the pace as the frontrunners elected to save energy in the early period.

But as the race's action slowly began to spool up, Evans then came under threat from Wehrlein, who considered a move at the Nouvelle Chicane, but decided against it.

This came at the point where a number of drivers elected to expend their first attack mode activations, where Jean-Eric Vergne was the first among the frontrunners to take the 250kW power mode.

Thus, the DS Techeetah was in position to assume the lead when Evans and Wehrlein claimed their own attack modes, while Wehrlein eventually cleared the polesitter as the Kiwi began to struggle compared to his rivals on energy available.

Evans then lost a further place to Vandoorne, while Wehrlein then moved past Vergne to pick up the lead of the race with attack mode in his pocket.

But Wehrlein began to slow, gifting the lead to Vergne, who picked up his second dose of attack mode on the following lap - which would prove to be to his detriment.

Taking the wide line at Casino Square, Vergne had no option to let Vandoorne and Evans pass, and his misery was compounded when Wehrlein's Porsche stranded post-tunnel produced a full-course yellow to ensure Vergne's useable attack mode would elapse.

No sooner had Wehrlein's slowing car peeled off into the service road at the Nouvelle Chicane, allowing Vandoorne to pick up attack mode with no loss in position on lap 19, Andre Lotterer's wall-bound Porsche prompted the arrival of the safety car.

Lotterer was attempting to hold position from Oliver Rowland at Sainte Devote, and the Brit's ambitious lunge not only resulted in his Mahindra hitting the wall, but also left Lotterer with nowhere to go except the Tecpro barrier.

With the race resuming on lap 21, Vandoorne hardly had to look back and, although Evans was able to eat into a gap that had previously stood at three seconds, the Belgian crossed the line to secure victory - and the championship lead.

Evans overcame his earlier energy issues, partially exacerbated by being out in the lead, to build a two-second lead over Vergne and take a conciliatory second place finish.

Vergne completed the podium following his earlier spell in the lead, although was under heavy assault from Robin Frijns by the end of the race as the Envision driver made some choice attack mode activations to move forward from seventh on the grid.

Antonio Felix da Costa overcame a poor qualifying to sit close to Frijns' tail by the end, as the Portuguese driver was unable to deliver on the promise of practice and instead was turfed out in group qualifying.

Da Costa's second attack mode activation allowed him to clear Lucas di Grassi, who was ultimately unable to resist the Season 6 champion's advances despite a stern defence.

Nick Cassidy collected seventh after a typically swashbuckling drive, capitalising on using his attack mode early and then being in position to take advantage when Nissan e.dams' Maximilian Guenther began to run dry on useable energy at the race's climax.

Sebastien Buemi converted a last-place start to salvage points for Nissan in eighth place, crossing the line a mere 0.047s clear of Avalanche Andretti's Jake Dennis.

Nyck de Vries ensured Mercedes bookended the scorers with 10th place, crossing the line a second ahead of Alexander Sims - who continues to wait for his first point of the season.

Edoardo Mortara was on course for points before an unspecified issue forced the Venturi driver to pit and retire from the race.

Formula E Monaco E-Prix - Race results

Cla Driver Team Laps Time Gap Interval
1 Belgium Stoffel Vandoorne Germany Mercedes 30 51'12.473    
2 New Zealand Mitch Evans United Kingdom Jaguar Racing 30 51'13.758 1.285 1.285
3 France Jean-Eric Vergne France Techeetah 30 51'15.766 3.293 2.008
4 Netherlands Robin Frijns United Kingdom Virgin Racing 30 51'15.940 3.467 0.174
5 Portugal Antonio Felix da Costa France Techeetah 30 51'16.425 3.952 0.485
6 Brazil Lucas di Grassi Monaco Venturi 30 51'20.606 8.133 4.181
7 New Zealand Nick Cassidy United Kingdom Virgin Racing 30 51'27.746 15.273 7.140
8 Switzerland Sébastien Buemi France DAMS 30 51'30.246 17.773 2.500
9 United Kingdom Jake Dennis United States Andretti Autosport 30 51'30.293 17.820 0.047
10 Netherlands Nyck de Vries Germany Mercedes 30 51'30.756 18.283 0.463
11 United Kingdom Alexander Sims India Mahindra Racing 30 51'31.823 19.350 1.067
12 United Kingdom Dan Ticktum United Kingdom NIO Formula E Team 30 51'32.229 19.756 0.406
13 Brazil Sergio Sette Camara United States Dragon Racing 30 51'35.367 22.894 3.138
14 Italy Antonio Giovinazzi United States Dragon Racing 30 51'35.460 22.987 0.093
15 United Kingdom Oliver Turvey United Kingdom NIO Formula E Team 30 51'35.671 23.198 0.211
16 United States Oliver Askew United States Andretti Autosport 30 51'35.905 23.432 0.234
17 Germany Maximilian Gunther France DAMS 30 51'52.141 39.668 16.236
  Switzerland Edoardo Mortara Monaco Venturi 23 40'23.244 7 Laps 7 Laps
  United Kingdom Oliver Rowland India Mahindra Racing 18 30'28.714 12 Laps 5 Laps
  Germany Andre Lotterer Germany Porsche Team 18 30'28.955 12 Laps 0.241
  Germany Pascal Wehrlein Germany Porsche Team 15 24'11.896 15 Laps 3 Laps
  United Kingdom Sam Bird United Kingdom Jaguar Racing 7 11'38.444 23 Laps 8 Laps
View full results
