Formula E / Jakarta ePrix II Qualifying report

Jakarta E-Prix: Gunther beats Dennis to claim second straight FE pole

Maserati MSG’s Maximilian Gunther put in a dominant performance to claim pole position for the second Jakarta E-Prix, beating Andretti Formula E rival Jake Dennis to the top spot.

Rachit Thukral
By:
Pole sitter Maximilian Gunther, Maserati MSG Racing

Having been unbeaten over a single lap all weekend, Gunther again emerged as the fastest driver of all in Sunday’s qualifying as he set a stellar lap of 1m07.753s to defeat Dennis by over half a second in the finals.

Gunther was quicker than race one runner-up Dennis from the get-go in their duel, immediately establishing a 0.134s advantage before steadily building that gap over the remainder of the lap.

By the middle sector, Gunther’s time was already 0.479s up on Dennis, and he eventually claimed his second pole of the Jakarta weekend - and his FE career - by an astonishing 0.523s.

The German driver had earlier topped the Group B session to progress into the duels stage, where he upped his pace even further to became the first driver to break the 1m08s barrier this weekend.

That allowed him an easy passage over DS Penske’s Stoffel Vandoorne into the semis, where he got the better of team-mate Edoardo Mortara by 0.134s to put himself in the finals.

Meanwhile, Dennis made it to the finals after claiming a narrow 0.001s victory over Jaguar’s Mitch Evans in the semis. The British driver had fallen 0.138s behind Evans in the middle part of the track, but he turned the deficit around with an incredible final sector to secure a spot on the front row.

Dennis was previously the fastest driver in Group A and he too breezed through quarter finals, outpacing McLaren’s Jake Hughes by well over six tenths in what was the most one-sided duel of the day.

Evans will start the race from third on the grid behind polesitter Gunther and Dennis, putting him in a strong position to bounce back after being taken out by team-mate Sam Bird on Saturday which left him 34 points off championship leader Nick Cassidy.

Maximilian Gunther, Maserati Racing, Maserati Tipo Folgore

Maximilian Gunther, Maserati Racing, Maserati Tipo Folgore

Photo by: Alastair Staley / Motorsport Images

Mortara will line up fourth in the second of the two Maserati cars, with Vandoorne set to start fifth in the DS Penske.

Saturday winner and Porsche driver Pascal Wehrlein will take the start from sixth position, having lost out to Mortara in their semi-final contest, while Nissan’s Sacha Fenestraz and McLaren’s Jake Hughes will share the fourth row of the grid.

DS Penske’s Jean-Eric Vergne, who missed out on a spot in the duels by just 0.001s to his team-mate Vandoorne, will be next up on the grid in ninth.

Vergne will be joined on the fifth row of the grid by Cassidy (Envision), who was again eliminated in the group stages and will have to start four places behind his title rival Wehrlein.

Porsche’s Antonio Felix da Costa locked up on his final lap in Group B, leaving him 11th on the grid for the second race of the weekend.

Jaguar driver Bird struggled even more in qualifying to end up 14th, behind Nissan’s Norman Nato and the second Envision car of Sebastien Buemi.

Jakarta Formula E Qualifying results:

Cla # Driver Team Time Gap
1 7 Germany Maximilian Gunther Monaco Maserati Racing 1'07.753  
2 27 United Kingdom Jake Dennis United States Andretti Autosport 1'08.338 0.585
3 9 New Zealand Mitch Evans United Kingdom Jaguar Racing 1'08.077 0.324
4 48 Switzerland Edoardo Mortara Monaco Maserati Racing 1'08.443 0.690
5 1 Belgium Stoffel Vandoorne United States DS Penske 1'08.289 0.536
6 94 Germany Pascal Wehrlein Germany Porsche Team 1'08.450 0.697
7 23 France Sacha Fenestraz Japan Nissan e.Dams 1'08.664 0.911
8 5 United Kingdom Jake Hughes United Kingdom McLaren 1'08.962 1.209
9 25 France Jean-Eric Vergne United States DS Penske 1'08.603 0.850
10 37 New Zealand Nick Cassidy United Kingdom Envision Racing 1'08.623 0.870
11 13 Portugal Antonio Felix da Costa Germany Porsche Team 1'08.609 0.856
12 17 France Norman Nato Japan Nissan e.Dams 1'08.681 0.928
13 16 Switzerland Sébastien Buemi United Kingdom Envision Racing 1'08.733 0.980
14 10 United Kingdom Sam Bird United Kingdom Jaguar Racing 1'08.792 1.039
15 3 Brazil Sergio Sette Camara United Kingdom NIO Formula E Team 1'08.796 1.043
16 58 Germany René Rast United Kingdom McLaren 1'08.805 1.052
17 51 Switzerland Nico Müller Germany Team Abt 1'08.924 1.171
18 36 Germany David Beckmann United States Andretti Autosport 1'08.840 1.087
19 11 Brazil Lucas di Grassi India Mahindra Racing 1'09.048 1.295
20 33 United Kingdom Dan Ticktum United Kingdom NIO Formula E Team 1'08.904 1.151
21 8 Spain Roberto Merhi India Mahindra Racing 1'09.489 1.736
22 4 Netherlands Robin Frijns Germany Team Abt 1'08.937 1.184
Rachit Thukral
