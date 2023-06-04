Subscribe
Jakarta E-Prix: Gunther ends drought to give Maserati MSG first win

Maximilian Gunther claimed a first Formula E victory for Maserati MSG in the Jakarta E-Prix, as an ill-fated overtaking attempt from Nick Cassidy handed the points lead to Pascal Wehrlein.

Gunther had also started Saturday’s opening race in Indonesia from pole position, but showed far superior long-run pace in the second leg of the double header, converting pole into the lead then outduelling Andretti’s Jake Dennis to score his first FE win in three years.

A good getaway meant Gunther maintained his advantage into Turn 1, with Dennis also staying in second position despite Jaguar’s Mitch Evans making a rapid launch from third.

Gunther was the first of the frontrunners to activate the Attack Mode on lap four, dropping to third behind Dennis and Evans after rejoining the track.

Dennis followed Gunther into Attack Mode on the following tour and emerged in front, taking the net lead.

On lap 15, Dennis activated his second Attack Mode on the wider line at Turn 16, slipping momentarily behind both Gunther and Evans.

With Dennis stuck behind Evans, Gunther immediately upped his pace and set personal best times in sectors 1 and 2. As a result, when Gunther took his second Attack Mode on lap 17, he emerged back ahead of Dennis and reasserted his position at the front of the pack.

However, the battle for the lead was far from settled, with Dennis immediately putting the pressure on Gunther, as Evans remained first on the road and still with a chance of stealing the victory.

On lap 19, Dennis tried to go around the outside into Turn 1, a departure from the usual tactic of diving towards the inside into the right-hander.

Maximilian Gunther, Maserati Racing, Maserati Tipo Folgore Jake Dennis, Andretti Autosport, Porsche 99 X Electric Gen3

Maximilian Gunther, Maserati Racing, Maserati Tipo Folgore Jake Dennis, Andretti Autosport, Porsche 99 X Electric Gen3

The British driver managed to get his Andretti car ahead of Gunther’s Maserati but then had a twitchy moment at the corner exit, allowing the latter to come back and stay in the net lead of the race.

That would be as close Dennis would come to passing Gunther, with the German driver pulling out a two-second gap over the next seven laps.

He eventually took the chequered flag by 2.822s, scoring his first win since New York in 2021 with BMW as well as the first-ever for Maserati in FE following its takeover of the Venturi outfit for this season.

Dennis missed out on a second win of 2023 but extended his streak of podiums to four, while Evans completed the podium spots in third, albeit 18.5s behind Gunther after completely losing touch with the leading duo.

The two Nissans charged through the field in the closing stages of the race, with Sacha Fenestraz finishing fourth and team-mate Norman Nato ending up not far behind in fifth.

Their late race surge included an impressive move from Fenestraz on Stoffel Vandoorne into Turn 1, which left the DS Penske driver wide and also allowed Nato through. Nato then challenged Fenestraz, but ultimately settled for fifth.

Another driver to pass Vandoorne late on was race one winner Wehrlein, with the move allowing the Porsche driver to claim the lead of the championship by just one point over Dennis.

It followed overnight points leader Cassidy making an ambitious move over Wehrlein into Turn 16 that dropped him to the back of the pack.

Coming from a long way back into the left-hander, Envision driver Cassidy's front wing was clipped by Wehrlein's Porsche as they turned into the corner, leaving him stranded on track.

James Rossiter, Team Principal, Maserati MSG Racing celebrates victory in the garage

James Rossiter, Team Principal, Maserati MSG Racing celebrates victory in the garage

Although he was able to get going again, he could only recover to 18th at the finish, failing to score points for only the second time this season.

Seventh place in the race went to Wehrlein’s team-mate Antonio Felix da Costa, with Edoardo Mortara finishing eighth for Maserati after losing several places with a Turn 1 lock-up.

Vandoorne eventually finished a disappointing ninth, while Sebastien Buemi picked up the final championship point in 10th for Envision with a bold move over McLaren’s Rene Rast.

Jakarta E-Prix Race Results (38 laps):

Cla Driver Team Laps Time Gap
1 Germany Maximilian Gunther Monaco Maserati Racing 38 44'57.285  
2 United Kingdom Jake Dennis United States Andretti Autosport 38 45'00.107 2.822
3 New Zealand Mitch Evans United Kingdom Jaguar Racing 38 45'15.783 18.498
4 France Sacha Fenestraz Japan Nissan e.Dams 38 45'16.592 19.307
5 France Norman Nato Japan Nissan e.Dams 38 45'17.209 19.924
6 Germany Pascal Wehrlein Germany Porsche Team 38 45'17.393 20.108
7 Portugal Antonio Felix da Costa Germany Porsche Team 38 45'17.806 20.521
8 Switzerland Edoardo Mortara Monaco Maserati Racing 38 45'18.281 20.996
9 Belgium Stoffel Vandoorne United States DS Penske 38 45'23.915 26.630
10 Switzerland Sébastien Buemi United Kingdom Envision Racing 38 45'24.558 27.273
11 United Kingdom Dan Ticktum United Kingdom NIO Formula E Team 38 45'25.899 28.614
12 Switzerland Nico Müller Germany Team Abt 38 45'26.072 28.787
13 Netherlands Robin Frijns Germany Team Abt 38 45'26.410 29.125
14 Brazil Lucas di Grassi India Mahindra Racing 38 45'26.815 29.530
15 Germany René Rast United Kingdom McLaren 38 45'27.955 30.670
16 France Jean-Eric Vergne United States DS Penske 38 45'53.883 56.598
17 Spain Roberto Merhi India Mahindra Racing 38 46'03.930 1'06.645
18 New Zealand Nick Cassidy United Kingdom Envision Racing 38 46'04.164 1'06.879
  United Kingdom Jake Hughes United Kingdom McLaren 36 43'21.443 2 Laps
  Germany David Beckmann United States Andretti Autosport 5 6'10.937 33 Laps
  United Kingdom Sam Bird United Kingdom Jaguar Racing 0    
  Brazil Sergio Sette Camara United Kingdom NIO Formula E Team 0    
View full results
